SiteOne Landscape Supply Grows To New High 

Thursday, May 6, 2021 | Thomas Hughes
SiteOne Landscape Supply Grows To New High 

Another Solid Quarter For SiteOne Landscape Supply 

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE) is a great company supported by secular trends and growing its business. Not only is the company exhibiting solid organic demand driven by home-improvement and homebuilding trends but it is steadily adding new locations to its umbrella and driving sustainable growth. The Q1 results prove the business model is working and point to double-digit shareholder gains over the next several quarters. 

“With favorable demand across all regions and product lines, we achieved record Organic Daily Sales growth and excellent operating leverage resulting in strong EBITDA growth. Additionally, we have added four new high-performing companies to the SiteOne family, while continuing to invest in our commercial and operational initiatives …” said Doug Black, SiteOne’s Chairman and CEO. 

SiteOne Churns Out Surprise Profit 

If you need evidence the home-improvement, yard-scaping, and homebuilding trends carried their momentum through the winter look no further than SiteOne’s Q1 results. The Q1 period is a historically slow period for the company and yet it was able to grow revenue by double-digits and deliver a surprise profit. The $650.2 million in net consolidated revenue is up 41.4% from last year and beat the consensus by 1800 basis points on strong organic demand. The company reports 32% organic growth coupled with 7% acquisitional growth that will be augmented again in the current quarter. Two acquisitions just closed meaning their results will be accretive to the bottom line for the next reporting period. 

The company reported some upward price pressure to margins but was able to mitigate those costs. In total, the gross margin shrank a mere 0.10% and will likely hold steady as we expect to see price increases for the company’s wholesale and retail goods very soon. The good news is that revenue strength and spending discipline allowed the company to leverage SG&A expenses by 670 basis points. The 29.5% gross margin led to a 610 basis point improvement in adjusted operating margin and a substantial beat on the bottom line. The $0.16 in GAAP earnings beat the consensus by $0.65 and in turn led to upwardly revised guidance. 

The SiteOne guidance is more than robust in that it is calling for double-digit growth, is well above the previous range, and we think cautious. The company is calling for adjusted EBITDA in the range of $300 to $320 million for the fiscal year or up 15% to 23% compared to up roughly 5% to 10% in the previous guidance. Perhaps the best news is in regards to the cash flow, however. The company has been able to pay down its already low amount of debt even while buying new locations and reduced its load by half. The leverage ratio at the end of the quarter was less than 1.25X earnings and may go lower before the end of the year. 

“Sales continued to be strong in April and we are pleased with the momentum in our business as we approach the tougher comparable sales from last year … though we expect our growth this year to moderate significantly in the second half, we believe the underlying market trends will remain positive … “ CEO Doug Black continued.

The Technical Outlook: SiteOne Scales New Peak

Shares of SiteOne are trading at a scary 60X earnings but the company is growing is like made, is supported by secular trends, and the technicals are bullish so we aren’t going to argue. While we’d prefer to see this stock trading at a lower multipole the earnings strength begs an increase to the consensus estimate that will bring the multiple down at least a little. Other than that, this chart looks bullish with price action moving up to new highs and supported by the indicators. The indicators are both showing bullish crossovers in conjunction with the new high that suggests strength in the market.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Grows To New High 

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)



7 Stocks to Support Your New Year’s Resolutions

After a year like 2020, many Americans figure that just getting to 2021 was enough. But for many people, the start of a new year still means making resolutions. And while many Americans are still waking up to Groundhog’s Day, there is hope that things will look dramatically different in September than they do right now.

Some of the most popular resolutions include losing weight, exercising more, or taking steps to get our life and/or business more organized. And many pure-play companies lean into these trends and are doing well.

As an alternative to this, you can also invest in companies that are not pure plays but can still benefit from consumers looking to start fresh. Owning these stocks helps you manage your risk. If the trend holds, you can ride the wave. On the other hand, if the wave turns into a ripple, the stocks have other catalysts to get them through.

In this special presentation, we’ll take a look at both of these categories. We’ve got several pure-play companies that let investors buy stocks in companies benefiting from these trends. We’ll also give you a few stocks that fall in the latter category.

These are stocks that you might buy at any time and for many reasons. However, they present excellent buys as the new year begins.

View the "7 Stocks to Support Your New Year’s Resolutions".


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)0.9$193.50+4.2%N/A75.88Hold$151.00
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more.

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security. Learn more.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research. As a bonus to opt-ing into our email newsletters, you will also get a free subscription to the Liberty Through Wealth e-newsletter. You can opt out at any time.