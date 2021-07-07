SMART Global Holdings, Inc Is Still An Intelligent Buy

A Transformational Year For SMART Global Holdings, Inc

SMART Global Holdings (NASDAQ: SGH) is very well positioned as what we think of as the third-tier in the microchip supply chain. first, there are the manufacturers of equipment for making microchips like KLA Corporation, and then there are the actual makers of those chips. SMART Global Holdings takes those chips and turns them into the components, capsules, and modules used by the next tier of businesses and those components are all in high demand. With the shares trading and only 10 times next year's earnings, we feel this stock is not only a fantastic growth story and one with longevity but it's also wickedly undervalued.

SMART Global Holdings Beats and Raises, Shares Advanced

SMART Global Holdings had a great fiscal third quarter and one supported by organic growth as well as the acquisition of Cree LED. Cree LED manufacturers all manner of LED components and applications so it's likely their products are in your home if not your computer right now. The company's revenue of $437.73 million is up 55.6% from last year and beat the consensus by $22.25 million or 530 basis points. To keep this in perspective, last year's $281 million was up nearly 20% from the previous year so this year's comp is very significant. On a two-year basis, including both acquisitions and organic growth, the company's revenue is up nearly 100%.

Moving down the report, the margin and earnings results are a little mixed but there are mitigating factors to be aware of. While the company's GAAP eps missed by $0.90 and produced a loss of $0.30 it is because of share-based compensation, intangible amortization, and fees related to debt. On an adjusted basis margins widened from the previous year to produce non-GAAP EPS of $1.39. This is double the previous year and beat the consensus by $0.30. More importantly, the company feels sales momentum will continue into the fourth quarter and raised the full-year guidance because of it.

SMART Global Holdings is guiding net sales to a range of $440 to $480 million compared to the consensus of $439 million. The gross margins should come in the range of 22% GAAP and 24% adjusted to drive adjusted EPS of $1.60 compared to the consensus of $1.23. Based on what we're seeing, we expect to see the company's results come in at the top end of the range if not beat It.

The Analysts Are Driving The Stock Higher

The analysts are already upping their targets and their ratings in the wake of the Q3 earnings report. So far there have been four major sell-side reports two of which raised their rating from a neutral or hold to a buy and all for raising their price targets. Between them, their consensus is $69.75 compared to the broader consensus of $65 which is good for about 40% of upside from the most recent close. Based on the trend in analyst sentiment and the guidance we expect to see the consensus estimate trend higher over the next quarter.

The Technical Outlook: SMART Global Holdings Rockets Higher

Shares of SMART Global Holdings advanced more than 5% in early pre-market trading to confirm support and trigger a buy signal. This signal is in line with the underlying trend and should take price action up to the $56 level at least. A break above $56 would be very bullish and put the stock in new all-time high territory. In that scenario, we see the $65 to $70 range as a conservative estimate for future prices.





Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target SMART Global (SGH) 1.6 $47.55 -1.1% N/A 74.30 Buy $60.50

One thing every investor needs to learn is the effect of capital gains on their investments. Every time an investor sells a stock that has appreciated in value, that capital gain is subject to being taxed. Stocks that are held for less than a year pay a short-term capital gains tax rate. Stocks that are held for over a year pay a long-term capital gains tax rate.In general, a capital gains tax hike is a bearish indicator for stocks. However, there are a couple of strategies that can help investors avoid some of the tax hit. One strategy is to keep your investments in an individual retirement account (IRA) or 401(k). However many higher-income earners want to have more access to the funds in their brokerage accounts.A sound strategy for these investors involves buying dividend stocks. Dividend income is also taxed (unless it is reinvested), but typically when the capital gains tax rate is raised, the dividend income rate stays the same. This makes dividend stocks more attractive.Investing in dividend stocks is never a bad idea, but at times when the capital gains tax rate is favorable, growth stocks provide a better reward for investor capital. But when long-term capital gains tax rates go up, those gains can get expensive.In this special presentation, we’ll give you seven stocks that have a nice dividend yield and a strong story to go along with them.