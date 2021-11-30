Solid, Steady Church &  Dwight Aquire New Growth Machine

S&P 500   4,592.41 (-1.35%)
DOW   34,632.41 (-1.43%)
QQQ   394.26 (-1.36%)
AAPL   164.31 (+2.54%)
MSFT   331.43 (-1.54%)
FB   327.93 (-2.99%)
GOOGL   2,852.99 (-1.98%)
AMZN   3,515.48 (-1.29%)
TSLA   1,131.11 (-0.52%)
NVDA   323.11 (-3.19%)
BABA   127.35 (-3.24%)
NIO   38.85 (-3.98%)
CGC   10.47 (-5.33%)
AMD   157.50 (-2.72%)
GE   94.86 (-3.60%)
MU   84.91 (-1.43%)
T   22.65 (-5.19%)
F   19.19 (-2.44%)
DIS   144.16 (-2.47%)
ACB   6.23 (-3.26%)
AMC   33.82 (-8.20%)
PFE   54.20 (+3.44%)
BA   194.78 (-1.87%)
S&P 500   4,592.41 (-1.35%)
DOW   34,632.41 (-1.43%)
QQQ   394.26 (-1.36%)
AAPL   164.31 (+2.54%)
MSFT   331.43 (-1.54%)
FB   327.93 (-2.99%)
GOOGL   2,852.99 (-1.98%)
AMZN   3,515.48 (-1.29%)
TSLA   1,131.11 (-0.52%)
NVDA   323.11 (-3.19%)
BABA   127.35 (-3.24%)
NIO   38.85 (-3.98%)
CGC   10.47 (-5.33%)
AMD   157.50 (-2.72%)
GE   94.86 (-3.60%)
MU   84.91 (-1.43%)
T   22.65 (-5.19%)
F   19.19 (-2.44%)
DIS   144.16 (-2.47%)
ACB   6.23 (-3.26%)
AMC   33.82 (-8.20%)
PFE   54.20 (+3.44%)
BA   194.78 (-1.87%)
S&P 500   4,592.41 (-1.35%)
DOW   34,632.41 (-1.43%)
QQQ   394.26 (-1.36%)
AAPL   164.31 (+2.54%)
MSFT   331.43 (-1.54%)
FB   327.93 (-2.99%)
GOOGL   2,852.99 (-1.98%)
AMZN   3,515.48 (-1.29%)
TSLA   1,131.11 (-0.52%)
NVDA   323.11 (-3.19%)
BABA   127.35 (-3.24%)
NIO   38.85 (-3.98%)
CGC   10.47 (-5.33%)
AMD   157.50 (-2.72%)
GE   94.86 (-3.60%)
MU   84.91 (-1.43%)
T   22.65 (-5.19%)
F   19.19 (-2.44%)
DIS   144.16 (-2.47%)
ACB   6.23 (-3.26%)
AMC   33.82 (-8.20%)
PFE   54.20 (+3.44%)
BA   194.78 (-1.87%)
S&P 500   4,592.41 (-1.35%)
DOW   34,632.41 (-1.43%)
QQQ   394.26 (-1.36%)
AAPL   164.31 (+2.54%)
MSFT   331.43 (-1.54%)
FB   327.93 (-2.99%)
GOOGL   2,852.99 (-1.98%)
AMZN   3,515.48 (-1.29%)
TSLA   1,131.11 (-0.52%)
NVDA   323.11 (-3.19%)
BABA   127.35 (-3.24%)
NIO   38.85 (-3.98%)
CGC   10.47 (-5.33%)
AMD   157.50 (-2.72%)
GE   94.86 (-3.60%)
MU   84.91 (-1.43%)
T   22.65 (-5.19%)
F   19.19 (-2.44%)
DIS   144.16 (-2.47%)
ACB   6.23 (-3.26%)
AMC   33.82 (-8.20%)
PFE   54.20 (+3.44%)
BA   194.78 (-1.87%)

Solid, Steady Church &  Dwight Aquire New Growth Machine

Tuesday, November 30, 2021 | Thomas Hughes
Solid, Steady Church &  Dwight Aquire New Growth Machine

Church & Dwight Co., Inc Is A Buy On Market Weakness

We’ve liked Church & Dwight (NYSE: CHD) for its slow, steady growth and reliable dividend and now we like it even more. The company just announced a new deal that already has the analysts warming up and we see this driving share prices higher. A minimum of five analysts have come out in the wake of this announcement, the purchase of Therabreath, and most of it is bullish. Four of the five commentaries raised their price targets while maintaining a collective Hold rating while one, JPMorgan, reiterated a Sell rating. 

The reason is simple. Therabrush is the nation’s #2 alcohol-free mouthwash brand in the U.S. and a growth opportunity for the company. Not only is Therabrush’s TTM revenue worth about 650 basis points of growth but Church & Dwight are planning to leverage their manufacturing capabilities and distribution footprint to grow the company even more. The initial estimates for 2022 are +15 for Therabreath and we think that target will be easily met. More importantly, Therabreath already boasts a solid 31% EBITDA margin and another $6 million in synergies are what is expected. 

The Analysts Like What They See 

Despite naysayer JPMorgan the analysts like what they see. The deal is expected to be financed with debt, worth $580 million, and the balance sheet is more than strong enough to handle it. The balance sheet is net-debt but total debt is low at only 56% of equity and the free-cash-flow and coverage ratios are more than safe. In our view, not only is there no red flag for the acquisition but there is no reason to fear the dividend or its future either. The company has been increasing for the last 17 years and we see it continuing this trend into Dividend Aristocrat status. The only catch is the yield, about 1.0%, but what you lose in payout you gain in safety. 

The Marketbeat.com consensus rating on Church & Dwight is a Hold but with a bias to Buy considering there is at least one Overweight rating in the group. The consensus price target of $91 assumes the stock is already fairly valued but there is a caveat. The consensus price target does not fully reflect the latest activity which assumes at least a little bit of upside and includes the new high price target of $105. The $105 target is predicting about 15% of upside and that could grow if the broader market sell-off intensifies. 

Insiders And Institutions Own Church & Dwight Co., Inc

Although insiders haven’t been robust purchasers of the stock this year the selling seen in 2020 has tapered off to virtual nil while institutional interest remains high. Insiders still own about 2.0% of the stock while institutions control another 80% and their holdings are growing. There has not been a lot of activity over the past year but there has been steady rotation with buyers outpacing sellers each quarter. 

The Technical Outlook: Church & Dwight Pull Back 

Shares of Church & Dwight hit a high just days before the acquisition news was confirmed but are now pulling back to support. We may be looking at a buy-the-rumor-sell-the-news event but it is more likely related to the rise of Omicron COVID and Jerome Powell’s comments about tapering. Regardless and in either case, this pullback is setting up another buying opportunity in this high-quality consumer staple. We expect to see support kick in around the $90 range, if not the stock may fall into the $86 to $88 range. 

Solid, Steady Church &  Dwight Aquire New Growth Machine

Should you invest $1,000 in Church & Dwight right now?

Before you consider Church & Dwight, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Church & Dwight wasn't on the list.

While Church & Dwight currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Church & Dwight (CHD)2.7$91.41-2.5%1.10%28.04Hold$89.14
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.