SPY vs. QQQ: Which ETF Wins in 2022?

S&P 500   3,924.26
DOW   31,318.44
QQQ   295.17
Global stocks sink as Europe faces new squeeze on gas supply
Sell every Stock except ONE (Ad)
OPEC+ makes small trim to world oil supplies as prices fall
Dubai road toll operator Salik becomes latest firm to IPO
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
Liz Truss set to become new UK Conservative prime minister
Medicaid extensions for new moms grow, may run into limits
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
French president calls for 10% reduction in country's energy use to avoid rationing, cuts this winter
Guyana expects billion-dollar oil earnings this year
S&P 500   3,924.26
DOW   31,318.44
QQQ   295.17
Global stocks sink as Europe faces new squeeze on gas supply
Sell every Stock except ONE (Ad)
OPEC+ makes small trim to world oil supplies as prices fall
Dubai road toll operator Salik becomes latest firm to IPO
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
Liz Truss set to become new UK Conservative prime minister
Medicaid extensions for new moms grow, may run into limits
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
French president calls for 10% reduction in country's energy use to avoid rationing, cuts this winter
Guyana expects billion-dollar oil earnings this year
S&P 500   3,924.26
DOW   31,318.44
QQQ   295.17
Global stocks sink as Europe faces new squeeze on gas supply
Sell every Stock except ONE (Ad)
OPEC+ makes small trim to world oil supplies as prices fall
Dubai road toll operator Salik becomes latest firm to IPO
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
Liz Truss set to become new UK Conservative prime minister
Medicaid extensions for new moms grow, may run into limits
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
French president calls for 10% reduction in country's energy use to avoid rationing, cuts this winter
Guyana expects billion-dollar oil earnings this year
S&P 500   3,924.26
DOW   31,318.44
QQQ   295.17
Global stocks sink as Europe faces new squeeze on gas supply
Sell every Stock except ONE (Ad)
OPEC+ makes small trim to world oil supplies as prices fall
Dubai road toll operator Salik becomes latest firm to IPO
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
Liz Truss set to become new UK Conservative prime minister
Medicaid extensions for new moms grow, may run into limits
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
French president calls for 10% reduction in country's energy use to avoid rationing, cuts this winter
Guyana expects billion-dollar oil earnings this year

SPY vs. QQQ: Which ETF Wins in 2022?

Tue., September 6, 2022 | MarketBeat Staff
SPY vs. QQQ: Which ETF Wins in 2022?

Soon autumn leaves will do their best impression of this year’s U.S. stock market— a lot of falling.

Barring a miraculous late year run, the major indices will finish in the red for the first time since 2018. That means the ETFs that track them, will drag down many investment account values after three years of double-digit gains.

Over the next four months, two of the most popular ETFs, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) and the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) will be battling it out for the dubious honor of 2022 ‘winner’. Together the funds hold more than $500 billion in investor assets.

Last year’s race came down to the wire with SPY sticking its nose out for a 28.7% to 27.4% victory. It ended a four-year winning streak for QQQ including 2020’s 48.4% to 18.3% drubbing.

Despite their potential to produce dramatically different returns, SPY and QQQ do have a lot in common. Since 2000, the correlation of their annual returns is a remarkably high 0.92. That makes sense considering more than three-fourths of QQQ’s holdings are also in SPY—and the top holdings are very similar.

Yet there also some subtle differences that can account for major performance disparities. It is these differences that will determine if SPY (down 17.4% year-to-date) holds its lead on QQQ (down 25.8%) and notch its first back-to-back title since 2005-2006.

#1 Risk-On or Risk-Off?

If the economy fends off recessionary pressures and inflation shows signs of cooling this would likely be a welcomed development for equity investors. In turn, a less hawkish Fed would be icing on the cake. This could lead to improved consumer confidence and market sentiment. The opposite scenario of persistent inflation, deep recession, and aggressive Fed policy could make things worse.


In the bullish case, stocks would return to “risk-on” mode. The advantage would go to QQQ. Why? The Nasdaq-100 index tends to do better when markets head higher. This reflects the higher risk nature of its components and its 1.29 beta relative to the broad U.S. market. Under the bearish scenario, the less risky S&P 500 tracked by the SPY would probably outperform.

#2 Sector Performance

We often hear the Nasdaq called the ‘tech-heavy’ index and indeed it is. Almost half of its weight is in the technology sector. In the S&P 500, technology names account for around one-fourth of the benchmark.

In both cases technology is the largest sector weighting, but it is the double weighting in QQQ that accounts for much of its day-to-day return differences with SPY. Tech has been the worst performing sector so far this year and a big reason why QQQ is lagging. More of the same would all but clinch a W for SPY, while a fourth quarter tech rally is QQQ’s best hope for a dramatic comeback win.

The energy sector could also be a factor. By far the best performing economic group year-to-date, even SPY’s 4% energy weighting could contribute to outperformance. There are no energy names in QQQ.

Then there are financials. They are the third largest sector in SPY at a 13% weighting but represent less than 1% of QQQ. Strong bank earnings reports boosted by higher interest rates could really help SPY distance itself from QQQ.

#3 Big Stock Influencers

At the individual stock level, SPY and QQQ appear to be close cousins when comparing their respective top holdings. In fact, the top five are identical—Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Tesla, and Alphabet. What isn’t identical though is how much the big five are weighted in each fund. They command more than 40% of the QQQ portfolio. In SPY their combined weighting is a more diluted 22%.

This means that the relative weighting of these lead horses can create some major return differences. Apple is the prime example. It has a 13.7% weight in QQQ and a 7.3% weight in SPY, a difference of 6.4%. So, when Apple shares outperform the S&P 500, the Nasdaq, and thereby QQQ, has a good chance to outperform.

The same goes for stocks like Microsoft, Amazon, and Tesla which have significantly larger weights in QQQ. Unfortunately for QQQ investors, all three have underperformed SPY year-to-date offsetting Apple’s modest outperformance.

Putting weights aside, 62 of QQQ’s 102 holdings are lagging SPY year-to-date. This in addition to the risk-off trade, tough year for tech, and certain mega cap underperformers has made it virtually impossible for QQQ to gain ground on SPY.

A summer run did help QQQ briefly close the gap on SPY before Fed Chairman Powell’s hawkish tone relinquished about half of its gains. Since the bull-market friendly QQQ has beat SPY more often than not over the last 20 years, it should never be counted out. But a lot will have to fall into place for the tech-dominated fund to win in 2022.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)N/A$392.24-1.1%1.53%N/AHoldN/A
Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)N/A$295.17-1.4%0.63%N/AN/AN/A
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust right now?

Before you consider Invesco QQQ Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Invesco QQQ Trust wasn't on the list.

While Invesco QQQ Trust currently has a "N/A" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastThe Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now

Tom remains optimistic about investors’ prospects going forward, even as the market reacts to the words of Fed Chair Jerome Powell about “pain ahead.”

Listen Now to The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.