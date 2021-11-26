S&P 500   4,701.46
DOW   35,804.38
QQQ   398.76
Global stocks mixed after Fed says ready to act on inflation
Europe's Christmas markets warily open as COVID cases rise
Coal mine fire in Russia's Siberia kills 11, dozens trapped
This worker got jobless benefits; Virginia wants them back
Poland to cut fuel, energy prices to fight inflation
Spanish metalworkers call off strike after pay rise deal
Putin says Russia will offer good gas deal to Serbia
S&P 500   4,701.46
DOW   35,804.38
QQQ   398.76
Global stocks mixed after Fed says ready to act on inflation
Europe's Christmas markets warily open as COVID cases rise
Coal mine fire in Russia's Siberia kills 11, dozens trapped
This worker got jobless benefits; Virginia wants them back
Poland to cut fuel, energy prices to fight inflation
Spanish metalworkers call off strike after pay rise deal
Putin says Russia will offer good gas deal to Serbia
S&P 500   4,701.46
DOW   35,804.38
QQQ   398.76
Global stocks mixed after Fed says ready to act on inflation
Europe's Christmas markets warily open as COVID cases rise
Coal mine fire in Russia's Siberia kills 11, dozens trapped
This worker got jobless benefits; Virginia wants them back
Poland to cut fuel, energy prices to fight inflation
Spanish metalworkers call off strike after pay rise deal
Putin says Russia will offer good gas deal to Serbia
S&P 500   4,701.46
DOW   35,804.38
QQQ   398.76
Global stocks mixed after Fed says ready to act on inflation
Europe's Christmas markets warily open as COVID cases rise
Coal mine fire in Russia's Siberia kills 11, dozens trapped
This worker got jobless benefits; Virginia wants them back
Poland to cut fuel, energy prices to fight inflation
Spanish metalworkers call off strike after pay rise deal
Putin says Russia will offer good gas deal to Serbia

Sweet Results Send J.M. Smucker Company Bubbling Higher 

Friday, November 26, 2021 | Thomas Hughes
Sweet Results Send J.M. Smucker Company Bubbling Higher 

Undervalued J.M. Smucker Company Has Multiple Expansion In-Play

J.M. Smucker Company’s (NYSE: SJM) Q2 results are not without issue but what issues there are can be overlooked in favor of pricing power. While inflationary issues are cutting into bottom-line results, the cut was less severe than expected and the company is expecting higher net pricing across a broad range of categories to offset the impact. In our view, the J.M. Smucker Company was one of the more-attractive consumer staples companies before the report due to its value and yield. Now it is more attractive than ever. 

The J.M. Smucker Company Smashes The Consensus

The J.M. Smucker Company had a good quarter despite the rising threat of commodity pricing, freight, manufacturing, and packaging cost increases. The company reported $2.05 billion in revenue which is up 1.0% over last year and beat the consensus by 490 basis points. This includes the impact of divestitures as well. Including the sale of Crisco and Natural Balance sales from continuing operations are up 8.0%. On a segment basis, a -1.0% decline in Pets and a -8.0% decline in Consumer Foods was more than offset by an 8% increase in Coffee and a 4% increase in International/Food Away.  

Moving down the report the company experienced a deep decline in the margin but less than expected and offset by revenue strength. The gross profit decreased by 13% due to rising costs but left the GAAP and adjusted earnings above consensus. The GAAP EPS of $1.90 beat by a nickel while the adjusted $2.43 beat by $0.38. In regards to growth, GAAAP earnings are down -6.0% from last year while the adjusted EPS is up 2%. 

Looking forward, the company is expecting to increase prices and that, along with demand, will help drive growth above prior expectations. The company upped its guidance for revenue to flat or slightly higher from the previous down single digits with EPS in the range of $8.35 to $8.75. This compares to the prior guidance of $8.25 to $8.65 and the Marketbeat.com consensus of $8.41. 

The Analysts Are Driving J.M. Smucker Higher 

The analysts only rate J.M. Smucker Co. a Hold but we think that will change soon. There were at least 5 sell-siders out with commentary following the Q2 release and all of it bullish. While no analysts upped their rating, they all upped their price targets in response to the market action. The Marketbeat.com consensus price target is near $134 and assumes the stock is fairly valued at current levels. The high price target of $146, however, assumes more than 10% upside is available and that is not counting the dividend. The dividend is worth about 3% at current prices and the stock is still cheap relative to its peers. The higher-valued consumer staples are trading closer to 25X to 30X their earnings compared to only 19X for the J.M. Smucker Co. 

The Technical Outlook: The J.M. Smucker Co. Melts Up 

Price action in shares of The J.M. Smucker Co. melted down in later summer due to the inflationary outlook but are now melting higher. With the company enacting price increases and combating inflation successfully, it looks like price action will continue higher. There is some resistance at the $134 level but we think it will be overcome soon. If not price action may close the gap formed after the earnings release before it moves higher. 

Sweet Results Send J.M. Smucker Company Bubbling Higher 

J. M. Smucker is a part of the Entrepreneur Index, which tracks some of the largest publicly traded companies founded and run by entrepreneurs.

Should you invest $1,000 in J. M. Smucker right now?

Before you consider J. M. Smucker, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and J. M. Smucker wasn't on the list.

While J. M. Smucker currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
J. M. Smucker (SJM)2.7$132.30-1.0%2.99%18.61Hold$134.20
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.