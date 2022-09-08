Take Advantage Of The Lithium Crunch With These Stocks

S&P 500   3,979.87
DOW   31,581.28
QQQ   298.97
3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
Biden Warns America on China: "They're Going to Eat Our Lunch" (Ad)
Global shares rise as investors watch for central bank moves
REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs 
Get Your Portfolio in the Game Today! (Ad)
3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
Navy wants new destroyer with lasers, hypersonic missiles
Russia Ignites West's Battle for Energy Independence (Ad)
Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision as doctors 'concerned for Her Majesty’s health'
ALS drug gets rare second review at high-stakes FDA meeting
S&P 500   3,979.87
DOW   31,581.28
QQQ   298.97
3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
Biden Warns America on China: "They're Going to Eat Our Lunch" (Ad)
Global shares rise as investors watch for central bank moves
REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs 
Get Your Portfolio in the Game Today! (Ad)
3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
Navy wants new destroyer with lasers, hypersonic missiles
Russia Ignites West's Battle for Energy Independence (Ad)
Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision as doctors 'concerned for Her Majesty’s health'
ALS drug gets rare second review at high-stakes FDA meeting
S&P 500   3,979.87
DOW   31,581.28
QQQ   298.97
3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
Biden Warns America on China: "They're Going to Eat Our Lunch" (Ad)
Global shares rise as investors watch for central bank moves
REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs 
Get Your Portfolio in the Game Today! (Ad)
3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
Navy wants new destroyer with lasers, hypersonic missiles
Russia Ignites West's Battle for Energy Independence (Ad)
Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision as doctors 'concerned for Her Majesty’s health'
ALS drug gets rare second review at high-stakes FDA meeting
S&P 500   3,979.87
DOW   31,581.28
QQQ   298.97
3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
Biden Warns America on China: "They're Going to Eat Our Lunch" (Ad)
Global shares rise as investors watch for central bank moves
REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs 
Get Your Portfolio in the Game Today! (Ad)
3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
Navy wants new destroyer with lasers, hypersonic missiles
Russia Ignites West's Battle for Energy Independence (Ad)
Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision as doctors 'concerned for Her Majesty’s health'
ALS drug gets rare second review at high-stakes FDA meeting

Take Advantage Of The Lithium Crunch With These Stocks

Thu., September 8, 2022 | Parth Pala
Take Advantage Of The Lithium Crunch With These Stocks

Lithium supply has been and continues to be under pressure as a result of global demand, and the global energy crisis has only increased the crunch of lithium. This will remain an issue for a while, and the head of Piedmont lithium states the following: “Yes, we’ll eventually have enough, but not by that time,”- Keith Phillips, CEO of Piedmont Lithium. “There’s going to be a real crunch to get the material. We don’t have enough in the world to turn that much lithium production in the world by 2035.”

This has meant that a number of lithium producers are witnessing record demand, which is leading in turn record revenues. The following stocks are likely to benefit from this trend as lithium producers hit record levels of sales. An average car requires around 8-10 kg of lithium and sales are expected to hit 6 million plus in 2022. 95 percent of all shipments will represent cars. That means demand for lithium is likely to be around 60 million kgs for the year.  The production of lithium carbonate produced in 2021 was around 485,000 tonnes, and that number is likely to increase to 620,000-750,000 tonnes in 2022, and to around 900,000 in 2023.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE: SQM)

Sociedad Quimaca y Minera de Chile is a company that produces lithium and has mines in and around Chile. Sales for the company increased by over 300 percent QoQ, and now the price-to-earnings stands at 13x. Considering the hypergrowth, mining capacity, and the forward p/e of 8x earnings the stock remains significantly undervalued. Free cash flow also continues to hit record levels, hitting $200 million in the most recent quarter despite significant reinvestment and capital expenditure to get operations in line with demand.  And with the price of lithium heading upwards constantly, gross margins also continue to increase hitting 50% in the most recent quarter. Profit margins are also set to rise as the shortage results on the back of higher prices, and economies of scale.

ALB Albermarle (NYSE: ALB)

Albermarle is another major lithium producer that is witnessing significant gain as a result of unprecedented demand, and the forward price-to-earnings has been currently projected around 10-13x earnings.  The company continues to reinvest most of its cash and has a number of operational mines that are set to increase production.  Management has also continued to increase their guidance in terms of revenue for the fiscal year and is likely to re-revise those estimates upwards. The market has been sleeping on this stock, and considering the quality of the company’s assets, Albermarle is set to significantly benefit from renegotiated contracts, which should send net profit up significantly as well.  Furthermore, the company should become free cash flow positive by the end of the year as well

Standard Lithium (NYSE: SLI)

Standard Lithium is another company that is set to witness significant benefit from production and as mining operations ramp from mainly their Arkansas facility. The company is likely to see a significant increase in lithium output with initial projections looking at 9700 tonnes and eventually the total output could rise to 20,700 tonnes, total assets currently stand at 4.3 million tonnes LCE. The company has two projects the LANXESS project has a net present value of $1.43 billion and $989 million of after-tax NPV. Meanwhile, Southwest Arkansas has a net present value of $2.82 billion and an after-tax NPV of 1.95 billion. The quality of lithium should also play a key part in ensuring the company’s fortunes. Overall, revenue should rise significantly, and with high-quality operations, which include strong environmental standards the stock is likely to see significant gains, at which point valuations will be much more reasonable.


Finally, lithium has risks, especially if prices continue to rise, and traditional energy costs retreat, but the current economic dynamics of the global economic make lithium stocks increasingly to strong returns on investment in the near future.

 

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Standard Lithium (SLI)
0 of 5 stars		$5.40+7.8%N/A-25.71BuyN/A
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)
2.1175 of 5 stars		$105.54+1.8%8.76%14.46Hold$96.29
Albemarle (ALB)
2.1498 of 5 stars		$279.20+4.7%0.57%125.77Moderate Buy$279.05
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile right now?

Before you consider Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile wasn't on the list.

While Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Parth Pala

About Parth Pala

Contributing Author

Parth has been an equity analyst for over a decade, and has covered multiple global markets including the United States, Asia, and Europe. As an analyst, Parth brings a global perspective to his analysis, with a focus on equities that have strong fundamentals. 
Contact Parth Pala via email at parthpala@gmail.com.
Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastStock Market, Bad News is Good News

Michael Wang of Prometheus Alternative Investments discusses how individuals should approach their portfolios as the summer rally seems to have fizzled.

Listen Now to Stock Market, Bad News is Good News

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.