The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too

S&P 500   3,828.11
DOW   33,160.83
QQQ   269.54
Generational Lack in Finances Leaves Inadequate Preparedness for Life
U.S. and China Locked in an all-out Resource War! (Ad)
Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End 
3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
U.S. and China Locked in an all-out Resource War! (Ad)
Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
U.S. and China Locked in an all-out Resource War! (Ad)
UN experts urge stringent rules to stop net zero greenwash
Italian EV startup takes on US, Chinese rivals with design
S&P 500   3,828.11
DOW   33,160.83
QQQ   269.54
Generational Lack in Finances Leaves Inadequate Preparedness for Life
U.S. and China Locked in an all-out Resource War! (Ad)
Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End 
3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
U.S. and China Locked in an all-out Resource War! (Ad)
Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
U.S. and China Locked in an all-out Resource War! (Ad)
UN experts urge stringent rules to stop net zero greenwash
Italian EV startup takes on US, Chinese rivals with design
S&P 500   3,828.11
DOW   33,160.83
QQQ   269.54
Generational Lack in Finances Leaves Inadequate Preparedness for Life
U.S. and China Locked in an all-out Resource War! (Ad)
Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End 
3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
U.S. and China Locked in an all-out Resource War! (Ad)
Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
U.S. and China Locked in an all-out Resource War! (Ad)
UN experts urge stringent rules to stop net zero greenwash
Italian EV startup takes on US, Chinese rivals with design
S&P 500   3,828.11
DOW   33,160.83
QQQ   269.54
Generational Lack in Finances Leaves Inadequate Preparedness for Life
U.S. and China Locked in an all-out Resource War! (Ad)
Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End 
3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
U.S. and China Locked in an all-out Resource War! (Ad)
Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
U.S. and China Locked in an all-out Resource War! (Ad)
UN experts urge stringent rules to stop net zero greenwash
Italian EV startup takes on US, Chinese rivals with design

The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too

Wed., November 9, 2022 | Jea Yu

Key Points

  • The Company reported a surprise loss of (-$0.03) in Q3 2022, missing consensus analyst estimates for a profit of ($0.30) by (-$0.33)
  • Cost and wage inflation headwinds along with waning consumer discretionary spending have made an impact on sales  
  • The Company will raise menu prices by 2.8% at the beginning of December 2022 to help return restaurant margins back to pre-pandemic levels
The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too Restaurant operator The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) stock remains buoyant despite reporting a surprise loss in its Q3 2022 earnings. It operates over 310 restaurants under the Cheesecake Factory banner also including North Italia and Flower Child restaurants. The Company continues to be impacted by the economic headwinds of cost and wage inflation in a potential recessionary backdrop as consumers tighten their discretionary spending. The Cheesecake Factory missed on nearly every metric in its recent earnings report and expects commodity inflation of 15% for its fourth quarter, and yet shares were not only able to snap back from lows, but also breakout through its year-long weekly downtrend channel. When stocks remain resilient after a grim earnings report, it usually means Mr. Market thinks the worst is behind them. Cheesecake Factory shares are down (-13%) for the year, which still outperforms the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) down (-21%).

Word of Mouth Marketing

To its credit, Cheesecake Factory has been a success story that’s grown a multi-generational customer base solely through word of mouth. Casual dining restaurant brands like Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) with Olive Garden, Brinker International (NYSE: EAT) with Chilli’s or Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN) with Outback Steakhouse spend a considerable amount on marketing and advertisements through television, newspaper and digital channels. Although it does keep an active presence on social media, The Cheesecake Factory is unique because it hardly spends any money on advertising.


Sugar Crash

On Nov. 1, 2022, Cheesecake Factory released its third-quarter fiscal 2022 results for the quarter ending September 2022. The Company reported a non-GAAP diluted earnings-per-share (EPS) loss of ($0.03), missing analyst estimates for a profit of $0.30 by (-$0.33). Revenues rose 3.9% year-over-year (YoY) to $784 million, missing analyst estimates for $799.2 million. Same store sales rose 1.1% YoY (missing expectations for 2.8%) and 9.5% compared to 2019. Inflationary pressures took its toll on margins. The Company bought back 889,000 shares for $26.7 million in the quarter and increased their stock buyback authorization by 5 million shares, raising total authorization to 61 million shares. The Company plans to open 13 new restaurants in fiscal 2022. The Company ended the quarter with $372 million in liquidity comprised of $133 million in  cash and $239 million in available credit.

Keep Your Chin Up

Cheesecake Factory CEO David Overton commented, “While our operational performance has been solid and core cost inputs have become more stable and predictable, we continue to face a dynamic and challenging inflationary environment in some areas. As a result, our profit margins in the quarter reflected higher than anticipated operating expenses particularly in utilities and building maintenance.” He continued, “However, we remain highly focused on returning restaurant margins to pre-pandemic levels in the near-term supported by appropriate pricing actions to offset the higher costs while also managing the business for the long-term including increasing market share.” In an attempt to return margins back to pre-pandemic levels, the Company will be raising menu prices by another 2.8% starting in December 2022. This is in addition to the 4.2% price hikes its already administered.  

Impressive Unit Volumes

It’s worth noting that average unit volumes at flagship The Cheesecake Factory brand restaurants track $12 million for the year. This underscores the strong affinity for the brand, even more impressive due to lack of any spend on advertising. Labor productivity and food efficiency exceeded internal expectations but building and maintenance costs were higher than anticipated. The Company opened three new restaurants in the quarter including The Cheesecake Factory in Katy, TX, North Italia in Dunwoody, GA, and its first Fly Bye restaurant in Phoenix, AZ. Fly Bye is its latest fast casual dining concept incorporating Detroit enhanced stretch style pizza and crispy chicken.

The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too

Reversing a Year-Long Downtrend Channel

The weekly chart for CAKE stock illustrates the year-long falling downtrend channel that’s been in place since peaking at $51.19 in September 2021 and hitting a low of $26.12 in July 2022. Shares bounced and gained momentum on the breakout through the weekly market structure low (MSL) trigger above $27.92 on July 18, 2022. This propelled shares to breakout through the upper falling trendline at $32.50 on October 17, 2022. The 20-period exponential moving average (EMA) resistance is now sloping up as support at $32.25 followed by the 50-period MA at $34.42. The recent bounce peaked at $36.46 before pulling back through the weekly 50-period MA to form a weekly market structure high (MSH) sell trigger on a breakdown below $31.81. The weekly 20-period EMA is trying to hold support at $32.25. Selling volume spiked in the last week of October but was absorbed by the weekly 20-period EMA. Pullback support levels to watch sit at the $31.81 weekly MSH trigger, $29.96, $27.92 weekly MSL trigger, $26.12 swing low, and $24.86.

 

Should you invest $1,000 in Cheesecake Factory right now?

Before you consider Cheesecake Factory, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cheesecake Factory wasn't on the list.

While Cheesecake Factory currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)
2.123 of 5 stars		$33.82+1.0%3.19%35.98Hold$35.00
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)N/A$382.00+0.5%1.62%N/AHoldN/A
Darden Restaurants (DRI)
2.6559 of 5 stars		$140.14+0.2%3.45%19.44Moderate Buy$144.10
Brinker International (EAT)
2.8951 of 5 stars		$28.89-0.1%N/A17.83Hold$36.39
Bloomin' Brands (BLMN)
2.0451 of 5 stars		$23.20+1.3%2.41%24.68Moderate Buy$27.89
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Jea Yu

About Jea Yu

Contributing Author: Trading Strategies

With over 20 years of active participation and analysis of the US equities, options and futures markets, Mr. Yu brings fresh insights into the workings of the financial markets. He has published four books by esteemed publishers McGraw-Hill, John Wiley & Sons, Marketplace Books and Bloomberg Press. His brainchild, the Underground Trader, was voted Forbes Best of the Web for four consecutive years under the active trader category. He has been a featured speaker all over the country at various expos and seminars who enjoys a standing-room-only reception in the largest convention halls from New York to Las Vegas. He has been quoted and featured in USA Today, Wall Street Journal, Traders Magazine and the Financial Times and various trade publications like Stocks & Commodities, Active Trader and Online Investor. Mr. Yu has a B.A. in Liberal Arts and minor in Business Administration from the University of Maryland.
Contact Jea Yu via email at JeaYu21@gmail.com.
Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.