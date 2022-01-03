The Top 3 Upgraded Stocks In 2021, You Should Also Own In 2022 

S&P 500   4,770.64 (+0.09%)
DOW   36,327.48 (-0.03%)
QQQ   399.91 (+0.52%)
AAPL   180.65 (+1.73%)
MSFT   331.42 (-1.46%)
FB   338.98 (+0.78%)
GOOGL   2,897.18 (+0.00%)
AMZN   3,401.06 (+2.00%)
TSLA   1,169.00 (+10.62%)
NVDA   305.27 (+3.79%)
BABA   120.89 (+1.77%)
NIO   33.27 (+5.02%)
CGC   9.56 (+9.51%)
AMD   151.24 (+5.10%)
MU   94.75 (+1.72%)
GE   97.00 (+2.68%)
T   25.41 (+3.29%)
F   21.72 (+4.57%)
DIS   157.40 (+1.62%)
PFE   56.90 (-3.64%)
AMC   28.00 (+2.94%)
ACB   5.87 (+8.50%)
BA   210.49 (+4.55%)
S&P 500   4,770.64 (+0.09%)
DOW   36,327.48 (-0.03%)
QQQ   399.91 (+0.52%)
AAPL   180.65 (+1.73%)
MSFT   331.42 (-1.46%)
FB   338.98 (+0.78%)
GOOGL   2,897.18 (+0.00%)
AMZN   3,401.06 (+2.00%)
TSLA   1,169.00 (+10.62%)
NVDA   305.27 (+3.79%)
BABA   120.89 (+1.77%)
NIO   33.27 (+5.02%)
CGC   9.56 (+9.51%)
AMD   151.24 (+5.10%)
MU   94.75 (+1.72%)
GE   97.00 (+2.68%)
T   25.41 (+3.29%)
F   21.72 (+4.57%)
DIS   157.40 (+1.62%)
PFE   56.90 (-3.64%)
AMC   28.00 (+2.94%)
ACB   5.87 (+8.50%)
BA   210.49 (+4.55%)
S&P 500   4,770.64 (+0.09%)
DOW   36,327.48 (-0.03%)
QQQ   399.91 (+0.52%)
AAPL   180.65 (+1.73%)
MSFT   331.42 (-1.46%)
FB   338.98 (+0.78%)
GOOGL   2,897.18 (+0.00%)
AMZN   3,401.06 (+2.00%)
TSLA   1,169.00 (+10.62%)
NVDA   305.27 (+3.79%)
BABA   120.89 (+1.77%)
NIO   33.27 (+5.02%)
CGC   9.56 (+9.51%)
AMD   151.24 (+5.10%)
MU   94.75 (+1.72%)
GE   97.00 (+2.68%)
T   25.41 (+3.29%)
F   21.72 (+4.57%)
DIS   157.40 (+1.62%)
PFE   56.90 (-3.64%)
AMC   28.00 (+2.94%)
ACB   5.87 (+8.50%)
BA   210.49 (+4.55%)
S&P 500   4,770.64 (+0.09%)
DOW   36,327.48 (-0.03%)
QQQ   399.91 (+0.52%)
AAPL   180.65 (+1.73%)
MSFT   331.42 (-1.46%)
FB   338.98 (+0.78%)
GOOGL   2,897.18 (+0.00%)
AMZN   3,401.06 (+2.00%)
TSLA   1,169.00 (+10.62%)
NVDA   305.27 (+3.79%)
BABA   120.89 (+1.77%)
NIO   33.27 (+5.02%)
CGC   9.56 (+9.51%)
AMD   151.24 (+5.10%)
MU   94.75 (+1.72%)
GE   97.00 (+2.68%)
T   25.41 (+3.29%)
F   21.72 (+4.57%)
DIS   157.40 (+1.62%)
PFE   56.90 (-3.64%)
AMC   28.00 (+2.94%)
ACB   5.87 (+8.50%)
BA   210.49 (+4.55%)

The Top 3 Upgraded Stocks In 2021, You Should Also Own In 2022 

Monday, January 3, 2022 | Thomas Hughes
The Top 3 Upgraded Stocks In 2021, You Should Also Own In 2022 

The Analysts Bring Momentum To These Markets 

We like the analysts not so much for what any single one of them has to say but for the sentiment, and trend of sentiment, within the analyst’s community. The more analysts on board a market the more depth and when the analyst’s sentiment is trending higher or lower it can really move price action. That’s why we are interested in Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL). They are the three most upgraded stocks in 2021 and we are not surprised. Between them, they represent the better part of today’s Internet-driven world and their businesses are being fueled by strong tailwinds. If you are looking for a high-momentum stock with a positive growth outlook you could do far worse than these. 

Palo Alto Networks Is The Most Upgraded Stock Of 2021

Palo Alto Networks is the most upgraded stock of 2021 with 96 upgrades (mostly in the form of price target increases) from 31 analysts. Surprisingly, the consensus sentiment is still only a weak Buy but there are two trends to consider. The first is that sentiment has been improving over the past year and the second is the Marketbeat.com consensus price target. The consensus price target of $576 is up 80% in the last 12 months and 13% in the last 90 days and trending higher. The consensus price target is only expecting about 3.5% of upside for the stock but the high price target of $675 is projecting a more robust 21%. 

Palo Alto Networks next reports earnings on February 22, 2022, and we expect to see the consensus estimates move higher between now and then. The current Marketbeat.com consensus is expecting sequential growth but at a rate that made us go “meh”. On a YOY basis, the consensus is expecting a slow down to about 22% which we don’t see coming. In our view, the analysts are underestimating revenue and earnings growth. 

The Top Three Upgraded Stocks In 2021 You Should Own In 2022 

Nvidia Is The Most Upgraded Chip Stock 

Nvidia is the second most upgraded stock in 2021 and the most upgraded chip stock which is saying quite a lot. The chip sector is on fire and Nvidia is at the heart of some key trends including graphics, data center, gaming, and to a less degree cryptocurrency. Nvidia received 95 upgrades and/or price target increases last year from 32 analysts putting the Marketbeat.com consensus sentiment at a firm Buy. The consensus price target of $332 is about 13% above the current price action and is up 52% in the last  90 days alone. The high price target of $400 is also up sharply in the last 90 days and implies about 36% of upside for the stock. 

Nvidia reports earnings on 2/14/2022 and is expected to post some robust numbers. The consensus for revenue is $7.42 billion for a sequential gain of 4.5% sequentially and 48% YOY and this may be an underestimation. Demand has been high in all segments and we’ve seen no sign of slacking. 

The Top Three Upgraded Stocks In 2021 You Should Own In 2022 

Google Is A Most-Upgraded Stock 

Google, excuse us Alphabet, is the third most upgraded stock for 2021 and one we see moving higher again in 2022. The company has 93 upgrades or price target increases from a total of 40 analysts for a Marketbeat.com consensus of firm Buy. The consensus price target of $3270 is about 13% above the current price action and has risen more than 80% in the last 12 months. The high price target of $3915 was set by UBS Group in early December 2021. Google reports earnings on 2/3/2021 and is expected to see robust sequential and YOY growth. The analyst’s consensus is projecting a 25% sequential increase and comes with a high probability of being too low. 

The Top Three Upgraded Stocks In 2021 You Should Own In 2022 

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
NVIDIA (NVDA)2.5$305.27+3.8%0.05%94.07Buy$332.23
Alphabet (GOOGL)2.2$2,897.18+0.0%N/A27.90Buy$3,270.86
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.