×
S&P 500   4,158.24
DOW   33,212.96
QQQ   309.10
Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices 
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Judge dismisses Trump's lawsuit, allowing NY probe to go on
Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
Wall Street climbs, on track to break 7-week losing streak
S&P 500   4,158.24
DOW   33,212.96
QQQ   309.10
Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices 
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Judge dismisses Trump's lawsuit, allowing NY probe to go on
Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
Wall Street climbs, on track to break 7-week losing streak
S&P 500   4,158.24
DOW   33,212.96
QQQ   309.10
Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices 
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Judge dismisses Trump's lawsuit, allowing NY probe to go on
Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
Wall Street climbs, on track to break 7-week losing streak
S&P 500   4,158.24
DOW   33,212.96
QQQ   309.10
Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices 
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Judge dismisses Trump's lawsuit, allowing NY probe to go on
Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
Wall Street climbs, on track to break 7-week losing streak

These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2

Saturday, May 28, 2022 | Thomas Hughes
These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2

Follow The Upgrades To These Stocks 

When we began working on this post the idea was to write up the three most upgraded stocks so far in Q2. Things changed, however, when we discovered that the three most upgraded stocks in Q2 are all energy stocks. In fact, energy stocks hold the top four (4) positions, hold 5 of the top 6, and they hold 8 of the top 10 spots along with many in the 11-20 range. The other two spots in the top 10 include a mining company and a health care play that we find interesting as well.

Energy Is The Most Upgraded Sector In Q2 

When you look at the price of oil (NYSEARCA: USO) and the estimates for energy earnings it is easy to understand why the sector is getting so much love from the analysts. Earnings in the sector are up 268% in Q1 versus last year and that is more than 2300 basis points better than what the market expected at the start of the reporting cycle. Looking forward, the sector is expected to post nearly 200% EPS growth in the 2nd quarter and that figure is up 5700 bps from the start of the quarter and rising, as is the full-year estimate. The full-year estimate is the most tepid of all, only 100%, but the estimates for Q3 and Q4 are still trailing. The takeaway is the FY consensus estimate is up 2600 basis points since the beginning of the second quarter and oil prices are on the rise too. 

Looking at the chart of WTI, this market is going higher. Tightening supply and increasing demand is no scenario for lower prices and there is always the threat of supply disruptions to account for. In the U.S. alone, the strategic reserve, diesel, and gasoline stocks are at long-term lows which is another fundamental force driving higher prices. It is our expectation that WTI will have retested the all-time high by the end of the summer and then it may move higher. The takeaway is that energy prices are sky-high and driving windfall profits in a high-yielding and lowly valued sector. Exxon (NYSE: XOM), the top holding in the XLE Energy Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA: XLE), trades at less than 10X its earnings while yielding more than 3.5%. We like those numbers. 

These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2


Diversified Miner Tech Resources Limited Pushed Higher By Analysts 

Tech Resources (NYSE: TECK) is not a high-yielding stock but it is a deep value in diversified mining. The company has operations around the world mining gold, copper, zinc, and other industrial metals as well as fertilizer products and some chemicals. The stock received a string of price target increases in the wake of its last earnings report due to strength in several markets and we see this trend continuing after the next report. As it is, the Marketbeat.com consensus estimate is firm Buy and that has held steady over the last 12 months. The Marketbeat.com consensus price target, however, is up in the 12, 3, and 1-month comparisons, the only negative is that price action is only 6% below the consensus target but we see it trending higher over the next quarter or two at least. 

These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2

Cigna Is On Break Out Watch 

Health insurer Cigna (NASDAQ: CI) rounds out today’s list and comes in 7th in terms of upgrades and price target increases over the last 90 days. This company not only received price target increases following the last earnings report but new coverage as well. The consensus rating is a firm Buy and firming while the price target is on the rise in the 3 and 1-month comparisons. The consensus target is about 8% above the current price action but would be a new high if reached. The takeaway here is the consensus target is trending higher and the technical action is bullish as well. Based on the chart, we expect to see this stock break out within the next few weeks if not days, and move up to the $280 to $290 region soon after. 

These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2

Should you invest $1,000 in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund right now?

Before you consider Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund wasn't on the list.

While Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Exxon Mobil (XOM)
2.9462 of 5 stars		$97.59+1.0%3.61%16.18Hold$84.20
Teck Resources (TECK)
2.5365 of 5 stars		$43.21+2.4%0.90%7.17Buy$54.68
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.