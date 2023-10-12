These Stocks have the Potential for a Triple Digit Increase

S&P 500   4,376.95
DOW   33,804.87
QQQ   371.22
The Most Explosive EV Brand Out There, Buffett & Dalio Certified
Dangerous Bank Change (3 steps to protect yourself) (Ad)
Birkenstock stumbles on Wall Street as investors find sandal maker's shares too pricey
3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
Dangerous Bank Change (3 steps to protect yourself) (Ad)
Lamb Weston's Dividend, Upside Are No Small Potatoes
German government forecasts that the country's economy will shrink by 0.4% this year
Dangerous Bank Change (3 steps to protect yourself) (Ad)
An Anonymous Man Bought 250 Plane Tickets for IDF Reservists Headed to Israel
How to Tell if Someone Is Deceiving You — Body Language Tips from a Former Intelligence Operative
S&P 500   4,376.95
DOW   33,804.87
QQQ   371.22
The Most Explosive EV Brand Out There, Buffett & Dalio Certified
Dangerous Bank Change (3 steps to protect yourself) (Ad)
Birkenstock stumbles on Wall Street as investors find sandal maker's shares too pricey
3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
Dangerous Bank Change (3 steps to protect yourself) (Ad)
Lamb Weston's Dividend, Upside Are No Small Potatoes
German government forecasts that the country's economy will shrink by 0.4% this year
Dangerous Bank Change (3 steps to protect yourself) (Ad)
An Anonymous Man Bought 250 Plane Tickets for IDF Reservists Headed to Israel
How to Tell if Someone Is Deceiving You — Body Language Tips from a Former Intelligence Operative
S&P 500   4,376.95
DOW   33,804.87
QQQ   371.22
The Most Explosive EV Brand Out There, Buffett & Dalio Certified
Dangerous Bank Change (3 steps to protect yourself) (Ad)
Birkenstock stumbles on Wall Street as investors find sandal maker's shares too pricey
3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
Dangerous Bank Change (3 steps to protect yourself) (Ad)
Lamb Weston's Dividend, Upside Are No Small Potatoes
German government forecasts that the country's economy will shrink by 0.4% this year
Dangerous Bank Change (3 steps to protect yourself) (Ad)
An Anonymous Man Bought 250 Plane Tickets for IDF Reservists Headed to Israel
How to Tell if Someone Is Deceiving You — Body Language Tips from a Former Intelligence Operative
S&P 500   4,376.95
DOW   33,804.87
QQQ   371.22
The Most Explosive EV Brand Out There, Buffett & Dalio Certified
Dangerous Bank Change (3 steps to protect yourself) (Ad)
Birkenstock stumbles on Wall Street as investors find sandal maker's shares too pricey
3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
Dangerous Bank Change (3 steps to protect yourself) (Ad)
Lamb Weston's Dividend, Upside Are No Small Potatoes
German government forecasts that the country's economy will shrink by 0.4% this year
Dangerous Bank Change (3 steps to protect yourself) (Ad)
An Anonymous Man Bought 250 Plane Tickets for IDF Reservists Headed to Israel
How to Tell if Someone Is Deceiving You — Body Language Tips from a Former Intelligence Operative

These Stocks have the Potential for a Triple Digit Increase

Thu., October 12, 2023 | Thomas Hughes

array of solar panels with sunbeam and blue skies

Key Points

  • Solar stocks have been beaten up by slowing growth and high interest rates, but the market is overextended. 
  • Analysts continue to Hold and Buy solar stocks and see many of the stocks gaining double to triple digits.
  • High short interest may weigh on these markets in the near term but provide fuel for rallies and short-squeezes.  
  • 5 stocks we like better than Sunnova Energy International

Once again, a brief look at the MarketBeat list of Most Downgraded Stocks proves that opportunity is where you find it. While solar stocks have seen their share prices plummet over the past few quarters, driven by analysts' revisions and short selling, the markets appear to be overextending and oversold, providing an opportunity for investors. The takeaway from the data is that many of these highly downgraded, highly shorted names are growing, producing profits and trading at low valuations while retaining analyst support. The rebound in their stock prices may take a while, but the stage is set for a vigorous and substantial rebound when they do. 

Inverters are where the Money is in the Solar Market

Digging into names like SunPower Co. NASDAQ: SPWR, SolarEdge NASDAQ: SEDG, Sunnova Energy International NYSE: NOVA, and Enphase Energy NASDAQ: ENPH will show you that the solar industry is growing at a solid double-digit pace, and profits are here. The takeaway is the companies linking solar to the grid are doing better than those supplying solar technology to residential and business uses. SolarEdge is the largest of the 2 prominent inverter companies and trades with a market cap of $7 billion. It provides inverter and other technologies that transform solar DC into more usable AC.

SolarEdge is the 2nd Most Downgraded solar stock but is still rated a Moderate Buy by analysts. The moderate buy rating is firm and steady over the past year but comes with a receding price target. The consensus is down about 14% YOY and may edge lower, but there are 2 telling indications the bottom may be near for this stock. The first is that the consensus estimate is still forecasting a 145% upside for the market, and the low price target, which is the freshest, still assumes a 20% upside for this stock. The forecast for next year includes 20% revenue growth and that strength to carry through to the bottom line. 

sedg stock chart

Enphase: Double-Digit Growth and Margin Expansion

Enphase is the fourth Most Downgraded Solar Stock but still rated a Moderate Buy with significant upside potential. This stock is above the analysts' low price target but still 75% below the consensus. The consensus is down compared to last year, but the rate of change is slowing now that the market has priced in the latest guidance. The catalyst for this stock is its international expansion; international is outperforming domestic, and moves from countries like France to bolster solar use will underpin the growth. Looking forward, Enphase is expected to sustain high-double-digit growth in 2024 and to widen its margin

enph stock chart

SunPower Harnesses the Sun for Residential Use 

SunPower provides technology and services for residential solar power. The stock is short 35% despite ramping revenue and its ability to produce profits. Profitability has been sketchy quarter-to-quarter but is expected to hold steady in 2024. The forecast is for revenue to hold relatively steady compared to 2023 but for the margin to improve substantially. Analysts rate the stock a Hold, but about two dozen of them are covering the stock, which is true for the group. The consensus price target of $12.75 implies about 118% upside but may come down in the next few months. The salient point is that, like SolarEdge, even the low price target assumes an upside for this market. 

spwr stock chart

Sunnova Energy International Comes with the Most Risk 

Sunnova Energy International is another solar technology and services provider on a growth trajectory. The problem is that there are no profits and profitability is not in the forecast for next year. That aside, the analysts continue to rate the stock a Moderate Buy and see it moving up at least 10%, which is at the low end of the range. The consensus mid-point assumes about 180% of upside, and most new targets are in the range of +100%. The next visible catalyst for Sunnova is the Q3 earnings release at the end of October. 

nova stock chart

Should you invest $1,000 in Sunnova Energy International right now?

Before you consider Sunnova Energy International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sunnova Energy International wasn't on the list.

While Sunnova Energy International currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Elon Musk's Next Move Cover
Elon Musk's Next Move

Wondering when you'll finally be able to invest in SpaceX, StarLink or The Boring Company? Click the link below to learn when Elon Musk will let these companies finally IPO.

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
SunPower (SPWR)
2.2431 of 5 stars		$5.78-0.5%N/A19.27Hold$12.75
Enphase Energy (ENPH)
3.1329 of 5 stars		$128.61+2.3%N/A32.40Moderate Buy$227.41
SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)
3.24 of 5 stars		$124.54-0.4%N/A24.09Moderate Buy$308.90
Sunnova Energy International (NOVA)
2.3813 of 5 stars		$10.59+7.0%N/A-4.90Moderate Buy$28.68
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Thomas Hughes

About Thomas Hughes

Contributing Author: Technical and Fundamental Analysis

Thomas got his start with the markets while working as a Chef. In 2005 a chance invitation to attend the seminar “How To Buy And Sell Your Own Stocks” altered his worldview. Soon trading and stocks consumed his every waking moment to the point of excluding all else. Thomas now enjoys a much different lifestyle engaged in his true passion, uncovering great investments.
Contact Thomas Hughes via email at tmhughes.writeon@gmail.com.

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

3 Reasons Micron is a Buy on Market Weakness
3 Reasons Micron is a Buy on Market Weakness
5 Short Squeeze Candidates With Catalysts For Rebounds
5 Short Squeeze Candidates With Catalysts For Rebounds
Stock Market Update 10/9/23 | Higher Interest Rates for a Longer Time
Stock Market Update 10/9/23 | Higher Interest Rates for a Longer Time
Top 5 Sectors Now and into 2024
Top 5 Sectors Now and into 2024
Search Headlines:

My Account -