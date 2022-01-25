This Could Be The Last Time To Buy Verizon Below $54 

S&P 500   4,353.69 (-1.28%)
DOW   34,194.16 (-0.50%)
QQQ   343.98 (-2.64%)
AAPL   158.77 (-1.76%)
MSFT   288.18 (-2.76%)
FB   301.44 (-2.35%)
GOOGL   2,546.00 (-2.68%)
AMZN   2,785.34 (-3.65%)
TSLA   914.04 (-1.72%)
NVDA   222.32 (-4.88%)
BABA   118.69 (-1.40%)
NIO   23.71 (-4.66%)
AMD   111.20 (-4.57%)
CGC   7.22 (-2.43%)
MU   80.82 (-2.57%)
GE   90.10 (-7.03%)
T   26.23 (-0.42%)
F   19.77 (-3.04%)
DIS   134.73 (-1.99%)
AMC   16.05 (-3.55%)
PFE   52.40 (+1.67%)
ACB   4.09 (-5.32%)
BA   200.58 (-1.77%)
S&P 500   4,353.69 (-1.28%)
DOW   34,194.16 (-0.50%)
QQQ   343.98 (-2.64%)
AAPL   158.77 (-1.76%)
MSFT   288.18 (-2.76%)
FB   301.44 (-2.35%)
GOOGL   2,546.00 (-2.68%)
AMZN   2,785.34 (-3.65%)
TSLA   914.04 (-1.72%)
NVDA   222.32 (-4.88%)
BABA   118.69 (-1.40%)
NIO   23.71 (-4.66%)
AMD   111.20 (-4.57%)
CGC   7.22 (-2.43%)
MU   80.82 (-2.57%)
GE   90.10 (-7.03%)
T   26.23 (-0.42%)
F   19.77 (-3.04%)
DIS   134.73 (-1.99%)
AMC   16.05 (-3.55%)
PFE   52.40 (+1.67%)
ACB   4.09 (-5.32%)
BA   200.58 (-1.77%)
S&P 500   4,353.69 (-1.28%)
DOW   34,194.16 (-0.50%)
QQQ   343.98 (-2.64%)
AAPL   158.77 (-1.76%)
MSFT   288.18 (-2.76%)
FB   301.44 (-2.35%)
GOOGL   2,546.00 (-2.68%)
AMZN   2,785.34 (-3.65%)
TSLA   914.04 (-1.72%)
NVDA   222.32 (-4.88%)
BABA   118.69 (-1.40%)
NIO   23.71 (-4.66%)
AMD   111.20 (-4.57%)
CGC   7.22 (-2.43%)
MU   80.82 (-2.57%)
GE   90.10 (-7.03%)
T   26.23 (-0.42%)
F   19.77 (-3.04%)
DIS   134.73 (-1.99%)
AMC   16.05 (-3.55%)
PFE   52.40 (+1.67%)
ACB   4.09 (-5.32%)
BA   200.58 (-1.77%)
S&P 500   4,353.69 (-1.28%)
DOW   34,194.16 (-0.50%)
QQQ   343.98 (-2.64%)
AAPL   158.77 (-1.76%)
MSFT   288.18 (-2.76%)
FB   301.44 (-2.35%)
GOOGL   2,546.00 (-2.68%)
AMZN   2,785.34 (-3.65%)
TSLA   914.04 (-1.72%)
NVDA   222.32 (-4.88%)
BABA   118.69 (-1.40%)
NIO   23.71 (-4.66%)
AMD   111.20 (-4.57%)
CGC   7.22 (-2.43%)
MU   80.82 (-2.57%)
GE   90.10 (-7.03%)
T   26.23 (-0.42%)
F   19.77 (-3.04%)
DIS   134.73 (-1.99%)
AMC   16.05 (-3.55%)
PFE   52.40 (+1.67%)
ACB   4.09 (-5.32%)
BA   200.58 (-1.77%)

This Could Be The Last Time To Buy Verizon Below $54 

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 | Thomas Hughes
This Could Be The Last Time To Buy Verizon Below $54 

Verizon Beats And Guides Higher 

We’ve liked Verizon (NYSE: VZ) for quite some time and let us count the ways. To start, the company is a pure-play on mobile, wireless, and Internet that pays a very high yield while trading at a deep discount to the broad market. Sure, Verizon and the telecom industry have had hurdles but those hurdles are long behind them, Verizon specifically, and the outlook for growth and profits positive. We were interested buyers in the stock last year, all the way down to the $50 level where it has since bounced and put in a bottom. Now, with the stock in reversal and poised to move higher it is offering up one last chance to get in before the rally starts in earnest and it may be a long and protracted one at that. 

"2021 was a transformational year for Verizon that will serve as a catalyst for us," said Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg. "We delivered on all of our goals in 2021 and made great progress on our five paths of growth, finishing the year with strong operating and financial momentum. As we move into 2022, we have the necessary assets to realize our strategy that we laid out in 2019. We are laser focused on executing our 5G strategy and providing value to our customers, shareholders, employees, and society, as 2022 will be the most exciting year yet for Verizon."

Verizon Falls On Better Than Expected Earnings 

Shares of Verizon are down in the wake of better than expected earnings but that is due more to the broader market sell-off than anything else. The Q4 results are not only strong but come with upside guidance that we feel is cautious given the growing momentum in 5-G. The company reported $34.1 billion in net revenue from continuing operations for a gain of 4.8% over last year and beat the Marketbeat.com consensus estimate by 37 basis points. The 37 basis point beat isn’t all that impressive but it does reveal some underlying strength in the market. On a segment basis, the company reports a 6.6% increase in net wireless service revenue driven by ARPC and volume increases with a churn of only 1.01%. Customer counts grew in both of the Internet service segments as well. 

Moving down the report, the company was able to sustain margin strength and grow earnings on the bottom line. The company’s GAAP earnings of $1.11 are flat YOY but there are non-cash impairments to be aware of. The company began to amortize intangible assets which had and will have an impact on earnings. This year that impact was just over a dime so on an adjusted basis, including other factors, the $1.31 in reported earnings is up 8.3% from last year and beat the Marketbeat.com consensus estimate by $0.03. 

High-Yield, Deep Value Verizon Is In Reversal 

Price action in Verizon is down following the Q4 results but the move is mild compared to the broader market and it is meeting with support. That is not surprising given Verizon’s PE of 9X earnings and dividend yield of 4.8% compared to the S&P 500’s higher 20X earnings and 1.30% yield, a difference that we see driving a reversal in price action. The price action over the last four months is forming a Head&Shoulders that we see leading the stock up the $59 level and then possibly higher. The risk now is that price action will fall below the 30-day moving average where it may become range-bound. Regardless, the yield and outlook for Verizon is robust so we are expecting higher prices within the next 12 months if not sooner. 

This Could Be The Last Time To Buy Verizon Below $54 

Should you invest $1,000 in Verizon Communications right now?

Before you consider Verizon Communications, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Verizon Communications wasn't on the list.

While Verizon Communications currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Verizon Communications (VZ)3.0$52.70-0.5%4.86%9.89Hold$59.87
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.