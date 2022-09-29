This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,641.92 (-2.07%)
DOW   29,214.90 (-1.58%)
QQQ   271.43 (-3.04%)
AAPL   143.54 (-4.20%)
MSFT   235.48 (-2.32%)
META   136.50 (-3.61%)
GOOGL   96.58 (-3.47%)
AMZN   113.98 (-3.41%)
TSLA   271.97 (-5.50%)
NVDA   121.54 (-4.57%)
NIO   16.01 (-7.62%)
BABA   77.36 (-4.48%)
AMD   64.67 (-5.40%)
T   15.57 (-1.64%)
MU   49.56 (-2.82%)
CGC   2.82 (-7.24%)
F   11.54 (-5.25%)
GE   62.50 (-3.04%)
DIS   97.53 (-1.88%)
AMC   7.33 (-4.43%)
PYPL   89.11 (-2.21%)
PFE   44.07 (-0.81%)
NFLX   242.30 (-1.18%)
S&P 500   3,641.92 (-2.07%)
DOW   29,214.90 (-1.58%)
QQQ   271.43 (-3.04%)
AAPL   143.54 (-4.20%)
MSFT   235.48 (-2.32%)
META   136.50 (-3.61%)
GOOGL   96.58 (-3.47%)
AMZN   113.98 (-3.41%)
TSLA   271.97 (-5.50%)
NVDA   121.54 (-4.57%)
NIO   16.01 (-7.62%)
BABA   77.36 (-4.48%)
AMD   64.67 (-5.40%)
T   15.57 (-1.64%)
MU   49.56 (-2.82%)
CGC   2.82 (-7.24%)
F   11.54 (-5.25%)
GE   62.50 (-3.04%)
DIS   97.53 (-1.88%)
AMC   7.33 (-4.43%)
PYPL   89.11 (-2.21%)
PFE   44.07 (-0.81%)
NFLX   242.30 (-1.18%)
S&P 500   3,641.92 (-2.07%)
DOW   29,214.90 (-1.58%)
QQQ   271.43 (-3.04%)
AAPL   143.54 (-4.20%)
MSFT   235.48 (-2.32%)
META   136.50 (-3.61%)
GOOGL   96.58 (-3.47%)
AMZN   113.98 (-3.41%)
TSLA   271.97 (-5.50%)
NVDA   121.54 (-4.57%)
NIO   16.01 (-7.62%)
BABA   77.36 (-4.48%)
AMD   64.67 (-5.40%)
T   15.57 (-1.64%)
MU   49.56 (-2.82%)
CGC   2.82 (-7.24%)
F   11.54 (-5.25%)
GE   62.50 (-3.04%)
DIS   97.53 (-1.88%)
AMC   7.33 (-4.43%)
PYPL   89.11 (-2.21%)
PFE   44.07 (-0.81%)
NFLX   242.30 (-1.18%)
S&P 500   3,641.92 (-2.07%)
DOW   29,214.90 (-1.58%)
QQQ   271.43 (-3.04%)
AAPL   143.54 (-4.20%)
MSFT   235.48 (-2.32%)
META   136.50 (-3.61%)
GOOGL   96.58 (-3.47%)
AMZN   113.98 (-3.41%)
TSLA   271.97 (-5.50%)
NVDA   121.54 (-4.57%)
NIO   16.01 (-7.62%)
BABA   77.36 (-4.48%)
AMD   64.67 (-5.40%)
T   15.57 (-1.64%)
MU   49.56 (-2.82%)
CGC   2.82 (-7.24%)
F   11.54 (-5.25%)
GE   62.50 (-3.04%)
DIS   97.53 (-1.88%)
AMC   7.33 (-4.43%)
PYPL   89.11 (-2.21%)
PFE   44.07 (-0.81%)
NFLX   242.30 (-1.18%)

This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index

Thu., September 29, 2022 | Kate Stalter
  • Small-cap health staffing firm Cross Country Healthcare is notching price gains that outpace the broader market
  • The stock has a low number of shares in float, which means it can have wide intraday price swings. In recent months, that volatility has resulted in upside trade
  • The company has topped both sales and earnings expectations in every quarter since July 2019

This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
Investors love to learn about companies like Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ: CCRN) with a long history of profitability, and revenue growth, and one that’s bucking the market’s downtrend. 

The Boca Raton, Florida company provides staffing and outsourcing services for health professionals, including travel nurses and temporary physicians.

If you’ve spent any time in hospital settings in the past decade or so, you’ve likely encountered some of these “freelance” professionals. I live in New Mexico, which has a relatively small population compared to other states. My family members and I have been treated by travel physicians and nurses. The level of care is exactly the same as if we’d been treated by a staff doctor or nurse. These professionals provide a service for short-staffed hospitals in various regions of the country. 

Cross Country Healthcare trended along with the broad market in Wednesday’s wide heavy-volume rally. The stock, with a market capitalization of $1.1 billion, is tracked by the S&P 600 Small Cap index, as well as the Russell 2000. 


Although large-cap indexes had a big day Wednesday, small caps actually outperformed. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA: SPY) was up 1.96%, while the SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA: SPSM) notched a gain of 2.68%. 

Outpacing Small-Cap Index

Cross Country Healthcare was up 4.03% for the session, its third day in a row of upside trade.

You can’t make too much of one upside day for the broader market, as bear-market rallies are common and you can even see some of the biggest gains during a bear. 

However, it’s always a good idea to track stocks like  Cross Country that are holding up better than most. The stock is flat relative to where it ended 2021, thanks to a lengthy correction that began in early January.

Shares are up 8.40% in the past month and up 36.88% in the past three months.

Cross Country tends to have wide intraday price swings, which is not uncommon with a small stock that has few shares in its float. In this case, the float totals just 36.3 million. That volatility can occur because the small number of shares available means buyers and sellers may have a difficult time finding someone at the other end of the trade. The wide swings mean there’s not always agreement on what the price should be. 

The stock has a beta of 1.14, meaning it’s slightly more volatile than the broad market. In this case, that’s translated to gains, but volatility can also result in greater share-price declines. 

That’s a possible negative about Cross Country. However, there are plenty of positive aspects to offset that drawback. For example, revenue grew between 53% and 127% in the past six quarters, while earnings grew at triple-digit rates for the past eight quarters. 
This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index

Long History Of Topping Analyst Views

MarketBeat earnings data for the stock show that Cross Country topped both earnings and revenue expectations in every quarter since July 2019. That kind of track record bodes well for future earnings and revenue beats.

Checking with analyst data compiled by MarketBeat, you’ll find that Wall Street has a “moderate buy” rating on the stock with a price target of $33.75, representing a 16.86% upside. 

Cross Country shares have been languishing somewhat below resistance near $30.50, where they got smacked down three times, once on July 21 and again on September 14 and 15. Watch for the stock to gather up the momentum to clear that hurdle, which would be a good sign of more gains to come. 

The company is set to grow through acquisition, as indicated by its September 13 announcement that it would acquire the assets of Mint Medical Physician Staffing and Lotus Medical Staffing. Lotus is an independent unit of Mint. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter. 

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)
2.5536 of 5 stars		$27.79-3.8%N/A4.86Moderate Buy$33.75
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in Cross Country Healthcare right now?

Before you consider Cross Country Healthcare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cross Country Healthcare wasn't on the list.

While Cross Country Healthcare currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Kate Stalter

About Kate Stalter

Contributing Author: Retirement, Asset Allocation, and Tax Strategies

Kate Stalter is a Series 65-licensed asset manager, with more than two decades of experience in various areas of financial services. As an investment advisor and financial planner, Kate personally manages client portfolios, with a focus on successful retirement, including asset allocation, income generation and tax strategies. Kate also serves as a capital-markets contributor at Forbes.com, and is an expert columnist for the investment advisory channel at U.S. News & World Report.
Contact Kate Stalter via email at stalterkate@gmail.com.
Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC

Axel Merk, President and CIO of Merk Investments has three very different stocks he frames within the current market and economic conditions.

Listen Now to Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.