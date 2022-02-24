S&P 500   4,225.50
DOW   33,131.76
QQQ   329.42
The Latest: Ukrainian airspace closed to civilian flights
Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
'Thugs and bullies': Nations sanction Russia over Ukraine
The Latest: China blasts US over approach to Ukraine crisis
USPS gets final signoff to order new delivery vehicles
It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International 
S&P 500   4,225.50
DOW   33,131.76
QQQ   329.42
The Latest: Ukrainian airspace closed to civilian flights
Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
'Thugs and bullies': Nations sanction Russia over Ukraine
The Latest: China blasts US over approach to Ukraine crisis
USPS gets final signoff to order new delivery vehicles
It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International 
S&P 500   4,225.50
DOW   33,131.76
QQQ   329.42
The Latest: Ukrainian airspace closed to civilian flights
Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
'Thugs and bullies': Nations sanction Russia over Ukraine
The Latest: China blasts US over approach to Ukraine crisis
USPS gets final signoff to order new delivery vehicles
It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International 
S&P 500   4,225.50
DOW   33,131.76
QQQ   329.42
The Latest: Ukrainian airspace closed to civilian flights
Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
'Thugs and bullies': Nations sanction Russia over Ukraine
The Latest: China blasts US over approach to Ukraine crisis
USPS gets final signoff to order new delivery vehicles
It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International 

Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock

Thursday, February 24, 2022 | Jea Yu
Time to Scoop Up Chewy StockOnline pet products and services platform Chewy, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHWY) stock rocketed up to $120 from $21.68 lows during the pandemic as stay at home mandates favored contactless delivery of pet supplies. The reopening phase has seen its shares sell-off coupled by the sell-off in the benchmark indexes caused a collapse in shares down to $36.70 before attempting a bounce. Investors are questioning whether the good times are in the rear view mirror for this stock. While growth has slowed from its tepid pace during the pandemic, they still reported 24% growth in its Q3 2021 earnings report despite facing the transitory headwinds of higher inflation, supply chain disruptions, and labor shortages. The pandemic created more pet owners and enduring customers for pet supplies. New and active customers have shown to spend 12% more than pre-pandemic customers. The average order value for new customer was 6% higher than Q3 2020 and 19% higher than Q3 2019. This is illustrated by the 15% growth in net sales per active customer (NSPAC) to $419. The exclusive suite of Chewy Health pet health insurance, wellness and preventative plans will be launching in spring of 2022. Prudent investors looking for exposure in the thriving remote pet supply segment can watch for opportunistic pullbacks in shares of Chewy.

Q3 Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release

Chewy released its Q3 2021 earnings ending October 2021, on Dec. 9, 2021. The Company reported earnings-per-share losses of (-$0.08) versus consensus analyst estimates for (-$0.04), a (-$0.04) miss. Net losses were (-$32.2 million) including $19.1 million in share based compensation. Revenues grew 24.1% year-over-year (YoY) to $2.21 billion meeting consensus estimates for $2.21 billion. Adjusted EBITDA was $6 million and adjusted EBITDA margin was flat at 0.3%. Demand and customer engagement remained strong as the company customer base grew to 20.4 million, a 15% YoY increase. Chewy issued in-line guidance for Q4 2021 with revenues for $2.4 billion to $2.44 billion versus $2.44 billion consensus analyst estimates. Chewy CEO Sumit Singh commented, “Our sustained growth this year shows the soundness of our growth strategy, the uniqueness of Chewy’s value proposition, and the durability of the pet category. At the same time, our third-quarter profitability reflects the impact of ongoing supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, and higher inflation. As we work through these macro uncertainties, we remain squarely focused on the long term and on building an enduring franchise to serve millions of loyal pets, pet parents, and partners.”

Conference Call Takeaways

CEO Singh stressed the 24% YoY growth despite the disruptive headwinds stemming from inflation, supply chain and labor. This illustrates the durability of the business. As the Company grew its customer base by 15% to 20.4 million, the quality of new and active customers continues to impress, ”For example, we estimate that the expected lifetime values of the Q3 2021 new customer cohort is 12% higher than the pre-pandemic counterpart. Additionally, third quarter Autoship customer sales as a percent of net sales increased 140 basis points to 70.6%, reaching a new company high. And last, but not least, the average order value for new to Chewy customers was 6% and 13% higher than the Q3 2020 and Q3 2019 cohorts, respectively.” Innovations like Chewy Health and Practice Hub, a complete e-commerce solution for veterinarians integrated into existing management software, will help drive growth. Practice Hub enables vets to earn commissions from customer orders placed through the clinic or at home while Chewy fulfills. The Company is receiving great feedback from the initial rollout with over 50 clinics in an invitation only basis with hundreds of interested clinics in the pipeline.

Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock

CHWY Trajectories and Pullbacks

Using the rifle charts on weekly and daily time frame provides a precision view of the landscape for CHWY stock. The weekly rifle chart can trigger a  market structure low (MSL) buy signal on a breakout through $50.50. Shares attempted a bottom near the $37.22 Fibonacci (fib) level. The weekly rifle chart is in a make or break as the downtrend stalls with a flattening 5-period moving average (MA) at $45.51 followed by the falling 15-period MA at $55.17. The weekly stochastic crossed up again as it attempts to cross up through the 20-band. The weekly 50-period MA sits at $71.08. The daily rifle chart uptrend lost steam as shares collapsed through both the 5-period MA at $49.20 and 15-period MA support at $48.53. The daily stochastic peaked and fell back under the 80-band. The daily lower Bollinger Bands (BBs) sit near the $37.22 fib. Prudent investors can watch for opportunistic pullback entries at the $42.35 fib, $37.22 fib, $35.49 fib, $29.92 fib, $25.57 fib, and the $20.62 fib level. Upside trajectories range from the $63.03 fib up towards the $82.07 fib level.

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.