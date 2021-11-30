S&P 500   4,655.27
DOW   35,135.94
QQQ   399.69
Redbox Stock is Ready to Be Rented
Chegg Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
Li Auto Inc. Is Why In-Production EV OEM’s Are A Buy
ZoomInfo Technologies Finds Key Support Amid Broad Market Decline
Guess?, Inc Is A Black-Friday Bargain 
Food, gas prices pinch families as inflation surges globally
Carmaker Stellantis secures supply of battery-grade lithium
S&P 500   4,655.27
DOW   35,135.94
QQQ   399.69
Redbox Stock is Ready to Be Rented
Chegg Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
Li Auto Inc. Is Why In-Production EV OEM’s Are A Buy
ZoomInfo Technologies Finds Key Support Amid Broad Market Decline
Guess?, Inc Is A Black-Friday Bargain 
Food, gas prices pinch families as inflation surges globally
Carmaker Stellantis secures supply of battery-grade lithium
S&P 500   4,655.27
DOW   35,135.94
QQQ   399.69
Redbox Stock is Ready to Be Rented
Chegg Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
Li Auto Inc. Is Why In-Production EV OEM’s Are A Buy
ZoomInfo Technologies Finds Key Support Amid Broad Market Decline
Guess?, Inc Is A Black-Friday Bargain 
Food, gas prices pinch families as inflation surges globally
Carmaker Stellantis secures supply of battery-grade lithium
S&P 500   4,655.27
DOW   35,135.94
QQQ   399.69
Redbox Stock is Ready to Be Rented
Chegg Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
Li Auto Inc. Is Why In-Production EV OEM’s Are A Buy
ZoomInfo Technologies Finds Key Support Amid Broad Market Decline
Guess?, Inc Is A Black-Friday Bargain 
Food, gas prices pinch families as inflation surges globally
Carmaker Stellantis secures supply of battery-grade lithium

Two Recent IPOs To Put On Your “Nice” List 

Tuesday, November 30, 2021 | Thomas Hughes
Two Recent IPOs To Put On Your “Nice” List 

These Recent IPOs Are Nice End-of-Year Stocking Stuffers 

With the holidays fast approaching and shares of these stocks at post-IPO lows, eager investors would do well to add Arhaus, Inc (NASDAQ: ARHS) and Allbirds (NASDAQ: BIRD) to their watchlists if not their portfolio. The two are well-placed within their respective industries and benefiting from secular tailwinds that should continue to blow for several years. With the analysts bullish on these names, we see the opportunity for high double-digit gains in the near term and for triple-digit returns in the long. 

Arhaus, Inc. To Gain At Least 20%

Arhaus, Inc is a manufacturer and omnichannel retailer of home goods and furnishings ranging from furniture to bedding and outdoor entertainment. The company IPO’d to little fanfare despite the strength seen within the industry and share prices have been moving lower in the time since. The takeaway for us today is that the post-IPO quiet period ended and the analysts are speaking out. Piper Sandler analyst Peter Keith called the stock out for its growth and market-capture potential. He noted the company’s growing brand awareness and increasing footprint when setting his Overweight rating and price target of $16. 

Piper Sandler isn’t the only analyst to come out with commentary. At least 9 sell-siders have come out with coverage and most are bullish. There is one hold rating but to us initiating at Hold is as good as a buy but the salient point is the consensus on price. The Marketbeat.com consensus price target is $14 and assumes about 47% of upside for the stock. This compares to the 18$ high price target set by Barclay’s which implies about 80% of upside and the low price target of $12 which itself implies about 20% of upside. In our view, if this market moves above $14 it will go well above $18 before it’s all said and done. 

Two Recent IPOs To Put On Your “Nice” List 

Allbirds Not Immune To Volatility

Popular shoe and apparel brand Allbirds saw its share price pop in the wake of its oversized IPO but volatility was quick to set in. Now, two weeks later, the stock is trading at record lows and looking like it might move lower. The catch is that the analysts have come out with a wave of positive commentary on this stock as well, commentary that we see pushing prices above the current all-time high. Keybanc analyst Edward Yruma summed it up nicely in his report citing the three factors we ourselves are drawn to; the compelling offering, the omnichannel business model, and the brand. 

At least 12 analysts have come out with commentary on the stock and none are bearish. There are three Holds but again, a Hold or Neutral is as good as a Buy when coverage is initiated because you can’t hold what you don’t own. The Marketbeat.com consensus rating is a firm Buy with a price target near $25. The Marketbeat.com consensus price target assumes about 33% of upside for the stock and even the low price target of $21 assumes some upside is coming. The high price target of $30, held by Guggenheim and near the post-IPO high, implies about 60% of upside and is more in line with our own view of the stock and retail industry. Retail and consumer discretionary are expected to be among the top performers in 2022. 

Should you invest $1,000 in Arhaus right now?

Before you consider Arhaus, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arhaus wasn't on the list.

While Arhaus currently has a "N/A" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Arhaus (ARHS)1.0$10.10-0.8%N/AN/AN/AN/A
Allbirds (BIRD)2.0$18.82-4.7%N/AN/ABuy$24.91
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.