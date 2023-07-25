More perks. Lower cost. New suite of research tools just released to All Access subscribers for 50% off!
Two Small-Cap Stocks Surging Higher

Tue., July 25, 2023 | Ryan Hasson

Same Cap stocks surging higher It’s no secret that small-cap stocks have been on fire lately. With the iShares Russell 2000 ETF NYSE: IWM up close to 10% on the quarter and the overall market trading near 52-week highs, it’s become a risk-on environment, and capital has quickly been flowing into traditionally higher-risk stocks like small caps.

Key Points

  • Small-cap stocks, including Vinco Ventures and Guardforce AI, have experienced remarkable growth recently, almost doubling in market value last week.
  • Vinco Ventures has surged in the past month, showing positive momentum. At the same time, Guardforce AI gained significant traction after partnering to launch a new robotic security solution.
  • Investors should exercise caution and conduct thorough due diligence due to the volatile nature of small-cap stocks. However, keeping an eye on BBIG and GFAI's technical trends and volume could offer potential opportunities.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Guardforce AI

As speculative capital appears to have returned and small caps are quickly gaining traction and volume, two names from last week, in particular, stand out for their impressive performance. 

Vinco Ventures NASDAQ: BBIG and Guardforce AI NASDAQ: GFAI performed impressively last week, almost doubling in market value. Should these two stocks be on your investment radar, or are they just gaining off the newfound excitement in small caps?

Vinco Ventures 

Vinco Ventures is a media and technology company based in the United States. The company has a market cap of $63.7 million and a float of 12.4 million shares. The company specializes in developing and licensing intellectual property in the entertainment industry. Vinco has several potential growth opportunities and a development pipeline of new products and services, including new virtual reality experiences and licensed merchandise. 

Vinco Stock price

Up until early July, the stock had a year to forget, trading down significantly in a steep downtrend. However, the stock has surged almost 270% in the past month and close to 100% over the past five days, with no specific catalyst causing the move. While the stock remains in negative territory on the year, down 44% year-to-date, the recent price action is undoubtedly positive. 


From a technical analysis perspective, if BBIG can continue to trade above the downtrend and digest the recent surge higher by consolidating and forming an uptrend, momentum might build for further upside in the long term.

It’s too soon to say whether the momentum will continue, though, as shares remain below the 200-day SMA and currently have an overbought RSI of 83.78. Indeed, it’s one to watch going forward, especially if the volume continues to rise and shares find support at recent prices.

Guardforce AI

Guardforce AI has been a leading provider of comprehensive cash solutions and handling services in Thailand. The company is expanding its offerings to include AI and robotic solutions, leveraging its strong foundation and secure logistics. The company aims to enhance operational efficiency and establish a prominent presence in the Asia Pacific region and eventually worldwide by developing innovative AI and robotics technologies.

Last Thursday, Guardforce announced that it partnered with leading security provider Concorde Security to co-launch a new robotic security solution in Singapore. The news resulted in its stock price soaring higher amid increased volume.

GuardForce Stock chart

With a float of just 1.5 million shares and a market cap of $41.28 million, it’s no surprise that GFAI has experienced significant volatility this year, especially as the company finds itself operating in arguably the hottest industry in the world, AI.

The stock's 52-week range includes a low of $3.81 and a high of $36.90, with the stock currently up 67% from the 52-week low. Thanks to the recent surge higher, YTD stock is now up over 25%. 

Considering the GFAI’s float size and micro market cap, investors should conduct thorough due diligence before considering an investment. From a technical analysis perspective, if the stock can reclaim $8, turn resistance into support, and base above a flattening 200-day SMA, things could firm up. Such a move might signal a shift in trend and momentum.

Ryan Hasson

About Ryan Hasson

Contributing Author: Technical Analysis, Momentum Trading, Risk Management

Ryan is a former senior trader at a top proprietary trading firm in New York. He first began his trading journey in 2016 after landing a job as a junior equity trader at SMB Capital.

Ryan is best described as an intraday trader, however he'll also swing trade when there's a larger story/catalyst at play. He specializes in price action, momentum trading, with a key emphasis on risk management and technical analysis.

Ryan currently resides in Miami and trades for himself full-time. When he's not trading or writing, Ryan can be found traveling and exploring new places with his wife.
Contact Ryan Hasson via email at Ry.has7@gmail.com.

