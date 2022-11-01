Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty

S&P 500   3,861.84 (-0.26%)
DOW   32,690.57 (-0.13%)
QQQ   276.01 (-0.70%)
AAPL   150.81 (-1.65%)
MSFT   228.54 (-1.55%)
META   95.66 (+2.68%)
GOOGL   91.20 (-3.50%)
AMZN   96.60 (-5.70%)
TSLA   228.57 (+0.45%)
NVDA   136.81 (+1.36%)
NIO   9.74 (+0.72%)
BABA   66.27 (+4.23%)
AMD   60.07 (+0.02%)
T   18.34 (+0.60%)
MU   55.18 (+2.00%)
CGC   3.47 (-6.97%)
F   13.41 (+0.30%)
GE   78.22 (+0.53%)
DIS   106.41 (-0.12%)
AMC   6.20 (-6.91%)
PYPL   83.43 (-0.18%)
PFE   48.08 (+3.29%)
NFLX   288.20 (-1.26%)
S&P 500   3,861.84 (-0.26%)
DOW   32,690.57 (-0.13%)
QQQ   276.01 (-0.70%)
AAPL   150.81 (-1.65%)
MSFT   228.54 (-1.55%)
META   95.66 (+2.68%)
GOOGL   91.20 (-3.50%)
AMZN   96.60 (-5.70%)
TSLA   228.57 (+0.45%)
NVDA   136.81 (+1.36%)
NIO   9.74 (+0.72%)
BABA   66.27 (+4.23%)
AMD   60.07 (+0.02%)
T   18.34 (+0.60%)
MU   55.18 (+2.00%)
CGC   3.47 (-6.97%)
F   13.41 (+0.30%)
GE   78.22 (+0.53%)
DIS   106.41 (-0.12%)
AMC   6.20 (-6.91%)
PYPL   83.43 (-0.18%)
PFE   48.08 (+3.29%)
NFLX   288.20 (-1.26%)
S&P 500   3,861.84 (-0.26%)
DOW   32,690.57 (-0.13%)
QQQ   276.01 (-0.70%)
AAPL   150.81 (-1.65%)
MSFT   228.54 (-1.55%)
META   95.66 (+2.68%)
GOOGL   91.20 (-3.50%)
AMZN   96.60 (-5.70%)
TSLA   228.57 (+0.45%)
NVDA   136.81 (+1.36%)
NIO   9.74 (+0.72%)
BABA   66.27 (+4.23%)
AMD   60.07 (+0.02%)
T   18.34 (+0.60%)
MU   55.18 (+2.00%)
CGC   3.47 (-6.97%)
F   13.41 (+0.30%)
GE   78.22 (+0.53%)
DIS   106.41 (-0.12%)
AMC   6.20 (-6.91%)
PYPL   83.43 (-0.18%)
PFE   48.08 (+3.29%)
NFLX   288.20 (-1.26%)
S&P 500   3,861.84 (-0.26%)
DOW   32,690.57 (-0.13%)
QQQ   276.01 (-0.70%)
AAPL   150.81 (-1.65%)
MSFT   228.54 (-1.55%)
META   95.66 (+2.68%)
GOOGL   91.20 (-3.50%)
AMZN   96.60 (-5.70%)
TSLA   228.57 (+0.45%)
NVDA   136.81 (+1.36%)
NIO   9.74 (+0.72%)
BABA   66.27 (+4.23%)
AMD   60.07 (+0.02%)
T   18.34 (+0.60%)
MU   55.18 (+2.00%)
CGC   3.47 (-6.97%)
F   13.41 (+0.30%)
GE   78.22 (+0.53%)
DIS   106.41 (-0.12%)
AMC   6.20 (-6.91%)
PYPL   83.43 (-0.18%)
PFE   48.08 (+3.29%)
NFLX   288.20 (-1.26%)

Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty

Tue., November 1, 2022 | MarketBeat Staff

Key Points

  • Losses decreased, as earnings per share came in at a loss of 62 cents, versus 1.22 cents a year earlier.
  • Revenue beat estimates coming in at $8.35 billion, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion.
  • Uber continues to do well across various geographies

Uber (NYSE: UBER), continued to struggle with operational costs despite revenue surging by 72% on the back of strong demand for the rail-hailing company. The stock rallied 15% into the market open on the back of the news. Uber’s main ride-hailing business has strong growth stemming from rising prices. Total Monthly Active Platform Consumers increased by 14% during the quarter, meanwhile, trips increased by 19% to 1.95 billion. Uber continues to do well across various geographies, as US and Canada witnessed the biggest surge with an 89% increase in revenue. Revenue from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa surged by 77%, while Latin America and Asia revenue was more tepid growing by 33% and 27% respectively.

Uber has continued to perform well and one of the biggest positives for the quarter was driver churn which was down by 20%, as benefits and payouts increased, the average hourly wage of drivers now stands at around $36 an hour. In the US, the total number of Uber drivers are currently at 80% of what they were in 2019, and adding to the momentum were total driver hour, which were up 16%.  The take rate also increased for the quarter to about 27% mainly due to the business model changing in the UK market. Otherwise, the take rate would come in at 20%, slightly below the 2021 level.

Uber Finally Realizes Profitability

One of the reasons that Uber’s stock surged is that the company finally produced a significant EBITDA profit of $516 million after multiple quarters of losses. But despite the improving results questions remained about the business model. Uber has been facing a number of queries, as broader costs weighed on operations, one such cost is the fuel surcharge, which the likes of Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) retired recently. Uber’s management made no commitment to follow suit as well, during the earnings call, and has reiterated they are focused on efficiency and delivering a 24% EBITDA in the next fiscal year.


Management also spoke about membership programs, specifically Uber One, which they believe will be a significant factor in improving revenue and margin. The membership program which starts at $9.99 per month or $99 a year is aimed at increasing cross-selling across the platform, increasing the frequency of mobility and grocery purchases. The overall strategy of improvement has resulted in an increase in basket sizes for groceries, and about 10% of Uber Eats users are not using grocery delivery services as well, and Uber is hoping the positives of the program spill over into other areas.

Margins continue to be the focus of investors, as they hope the company can finally get to profitability after years of losses. EBITDA margins surged 6%, and management is aiming for much higher margins into next year. But on a less positive note, free cash flow fell slightly declining by 30% YoY. This was largely a result of legacy auto-insurance providers, and the issue should be resolved by the next quarter. The increase in EBITDA margins can be largely attributed to operating costs coming down slightly as a percentage of revenue, and management continued to consolidate and improve efficiency.

Uber is finally starting to see its strategy to get to a point where the business model makes sense. After struggling for years with losses, the company’s various business divisions are witnessing enough synergy, improved unit costs, and consolidated operational costs including improved balanced between Uber’s take-rate and driver payment as to finally stabilize the operations. Uber has outlined a number of extra spending plans including the plan to spend significantly on advertising as it looks to improve market penetration in Europe and Asia. Meanwhile, it also plans to improve dynamic pricing depending on where drivers are located.

Overall, the company is looking to continue its strong results into the next quarter and is aiming for improved verticals across its mobility and delivery, bringing on new stores, new restaurants, and new partners, as it looks to finally overcome years of hiccups. Valuations after the most recent quarter will also become a lot more acceptable to investors, but they will continue to look for profitability, in order for the stock to continue its current momentum.

Should you invest $1,000 in Uber Technologies right now?

Before you consider Uber Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uber Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Uber Technologies currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Uber Technologies (UBER)
2.5782 of 5 stars		$29.96+12.8%N/A-5.75Moderate Buy$48.58
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Small Caps With Big Upside

The three stocks discussed have small market capitalizations. In a market pullback, small stocks get hit first but are also the ones that do best in a new rally

Listen Now to 3 Small Caps With Big Upside

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.