UiPath is the Blue-Collar AI Platform to Watch in 2023

S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   282.68
France, Germany renew alliance strained amid war in Ukraine
Want Instant Income? This strategy paid out 95% of time in 2022 (Ad)
Brazil's new president works to reverse Amazon deforestation
Italy's Meloni eyes boost in strong energy ties with Algeria
Want Instant Income? This strategy paid out 95% of time in 2022 (Ad)
CNH Industrial workers on strike since May approve new deal
17 Passive Income Ideas for Seniors to Boost Retirement Income
Market Wizard’s #1 Strategy for 2023 – Get Early Access Now (Ad)
Native Hawaiians flock to Las Vegas for affordable living
Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   282.68
France, Germany renew alliance strained amid war in Ukraine
Want Instant Income? This strategy paid out 95% of time in 2022 (Ad)
Brazil's new president works to reverse Amazon deforestation
Italy's Meloni eyes boost in strong energy ties with Algeria
Want Instant Income? This strategy paid out 95% of time in 2022 (Ad)
CNH Industrial workers on strike since May approve new deal
17 Passive Income Ideas for Seniors to Boost Retirement Income
Market Wizard’s #1 Strategy for 2023 – Get Early Access Now (Ad)
Native Hawaiians flock to Las Vegas for affordable living
Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   282.68
France, Germany renew alliance strained amid war in Ukraine
Want Instant Income? This strategy paid out 95% of time in 2022 (Ad)
Brazil's new president works to reverse Amazon deforestation
Italy's Meloni eyes boost in strong energy ties with Algeria
Want Instant Income? This strategy paid out 95% of time in 2022 (Ad)
CNH Industrial workers on strike since May approve new deal
17 Passive Income Ideas for Seniors to Boost Retirement Income
Market Wizard’s #1 Strategy for 2023 – Get Early Access Now (Ad)
Native Hawaiians flock to Las Vegas for affordable living
Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   282.68
France, Germany renew alliance strained amid war in Ukraine
Want Instant Income? This strategy paid out 95% of time in 2022 (Ad)
Brazil's new president works to reverse Amazon deforestation
Italy's Meloni eyes boost in strong energy ties with Algeria
Want Instant Income? This strategy paid out 95% of time in 2022 (Ad)
CNH Industrial workers on strike since May approve new deal
17 Passive Income Ideas for Seniors to Boost Retirement Income
Market Wizard’s #1 Strategy for 2023 – Get Early Access Now (Ad)
Native Hawaiians flock to Las Vegas for affordable living
Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?

UiPath is the Blue-Collar AI Platform to Watch in 2023

Mon., January 23, 2023 | Jea Yu

Key Points

  • UiPath is the blue-collar artificial intelligence (AI) platform that provides companies with automation and artificial intelligence (AI) services.
  • Its RPA platform helps automate repetitive tasks like data entry and document processing and provides predictive analytics and business process automation (BPA).
  • UiPath’s core services help save companies time and money.
  • Its clients range from NASA to the U.S. Air Force and Department of Homeland Security to Google, Petco, and the Bank of New York Mellon.
  • UiPath generates 4X revenues and more than 2X top-line growth compared to C3.ai and had $18 million in non-GAAP profits.
  • UiPath stock has an 8.58% short interest.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Paychex

UiPath is the Blue-Collar AI Platform to Watch in 2023

Robotic process automation (RPA) leader UiPath inc. (NASDAQ: PATH) stock has been rising with other artificial intelligence (AI) providers thanks to ChapGPT. The media coverage over the hype surrounding the AI platform ChatGPT has brought AI to the forefront again.

Unlike the frustrating chatbots you find online attempting to handle customer service requests by providing lame links, ChatGPT is a monstrous leap forward that brings the promise of genuinely applicable AI into focus. The fact that it gained over one million users within five days of launch speaks volumes, especially compared to other services taking months to years to achieve those kinds of user numbers.

ChatGPT is a valuable and fantastic resource for researching, programming, discovering, and creating content. You can ask it to write a 2,000-word blog on any subject, and it gets done in minutes.

Blue Collar AI  

UiPath provides robotic process automation (RPA) using artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to help companies automate repetitive tasks like data entry and document processing.

It also provides complex services like business process automation (BPA) functions, including accounting, finance, payroll, and human resources. In addition, UiPath provides more practical AI applications, a blue-collar version of AI that automates repetitive tasks. As a result, shares are much cheaper than the $90 highs they traded in May 2021.


UiPath provides more complex functions like computer vision, predictive analytics, natural language processing, and automated testing solutions. In addition, the Company introduced its value-based selling tool Northstar which uses prescription and predictive models to help its sales reps illustrate the value of automation to its clients and prospects.

The platform helps companies save time and money, which is especially relevant during weak economic cycles.

Compared to C3.ai

As the leader in RPA, UiPath generates over 4X the revenues of C3.ai at more than 2X top-line growth. While AI platforms like C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) are growing in their reach and awareness with the business community, UiPath has already imbedded itself with some of the most well-known organizations like NASA to General Electric (NYSE: GE) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) owned Google, Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK).

Its client Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX), saved 425,000 manual hours using UiPath services. In addition, it saw strength in healthcare and telecommunications. The Company also closed Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF), Nautilus Inc. (NYSE: NLS), and Wisconsin Energy in its latest quarter.

Double-Digit Growth and Non-GAAP Profits

On Dec.1, 2022, UiPath released its third quarter fiscal 2023 earnings report for the quarter ending in October 2022. The Company saw earnings-per-share (EPS) of $0.05, excluding non-recurring items, versus consensus analyst estimates for a loss of (-$0.01), beating by $0.06.

Revenues rose 19% year-over-year (YoY) to $262.74 million, beating analyst estimates for $255.94 million with an annual run rate (ARR) growing 36% YoY of $1.11 billion. Most of UiPath's revenues come from Europe, where FX headwinds have significantly impacted the business but were down to $22 million in the quarter.

Co-Founders and Co-CEOs' Comments

UiPath Co-Founder and Co-CEO Rob Enslin commented,  "Our new go-to-market initiatives are driving results and resonating with customers. We closed several notable third-quarter deals using this value-selling approach and are widely engaged with new and existing customers as we head into the last quarter of the fiscal year 2023."

Co-founder and Co-CEO Daniel Dines added, "Our latest release, 2022.10, further expands our competitive advantage with market-leading capabilities at every stage in the automation lifecycle, from discovery to automate to operate. This cohesive approach makes it easier and faster for organizations to scale their automation programs and drive meaningful business outcomes efficiently."

Lowering the Bar

UiPath issued downside guidance for Q4 fiscal 2023 revenues between $277 million to $279 million versus $279.35 million estimates. However, the Company expected ARR in the range of $1.174 billion to $1.176 billion, slightly higher. The fall of the U.S. dollar index will also be a boon to UiPath.

UiPath is the Blue-Collar AI Platform to Watch in 2023

Weekly Descending Triangle Breakout

PATH shares have been in a weekly descending triangle pattern since August 2022 as the lower trendline holds support at the $10.47 swing low. However, shares have been able to break out through the falling triangle trendline on the weekly market structure low (MSL), trigger breakout through $12.88.

The weekly stochastic has been climbing since November, forming a mini pup to trigger the breakout. The weekly 20-period exponential moving average (MA) resistance is being tested at $13.92, with the weekly 50-period MA above $18.23. The pullback support levels sit at $13.42, $12.88 weekly MSL trigger, $12.21, $11.48, and $10.47 swing low.

Should you invest $1,000 in Paychex right now?

Before you consider Paychex, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Paychex wasn't on the list.

While Paychex currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 "Recession Proof" Stocks That Will Thrive in Any Market

Which stocks are likely to thrive in today's challenging market? Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of ten stocks that will drive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
10

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
C3.ai (AI)
1.7344 of 5 stars		$13.54+3.4%N/A-6.07Hold$15.33
General Electric (GE)
2.7573 of 5 stars		$77.68+1.1%0.41%-14.05Moderate Buy$90.42
Autodesk (ADSK)
2.7493 of 5 stars		$205.90+5.0%N/A72.76Moderate Buy$239.00
Alphabet (GOOGL)
3.1995 of 5 stars		$98.02+5.3%N/A19.47Moderate Buy$132.13
Paychex (PAYX)
2.5882 of 5 stars		$117.93+2.1%2.68%29.12Hold$124.08
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Jea Yu

About Jea Yu

Contributing Author: Trading Strategies

With over 20 years of active participation and analysis of the US equities, options and futures markets, Mr. Yu brings fresh insights into the workings of the financial markets. He has published four books by esteemed publishers McGraw-Hill, John Wiley & Sons, Marketplace Books and Bloomberg Press. His brainchild, the Underground Trader, was voted Forbes Best of the Web for four consecutive years under the active trader category. He has been a featured speaker all over the country at various expos and seminars who enjoys a standing-room-only reception in the largest convention halls from New York to Las Vegas. He has been quoted and featured in USA Today, Wall Street Journal, Traders Magazine and the Financial Times and various trade publications like Stocks & Commodities, Active Trader and Online Investor. Mr. Yu has a B.A. in Liberal Arts and minor in Business Administration from the University of Maryland.
Contact Jea Yu via email at JeaYu21@gmail.com.
Elon Musk's Next Move

Wondering when you'll finally be able to invest in SpaceX, StarLink or The Boring Company? Enter your email address below to learn when Elon Musk will let these companies finally IPO.

Recent Videos

Netflix Stock Rebound Opportunity? What Is Realistic Going Forward
Netflix Stock Rebound Opportunity? What Is Realistic Going Forward
Nvidia Stock For 2023? Not So Fast.
Nvidia Stock For 2023? Not So Fast.
Amazon Stock Down But Not Out For 2023
Amazon Stock Down But Not Out For 2023
Mullen Automotive - Short Squeeze is Possible - Not Inevitable
Mullen Automotive - Short Squeeze is Possible - Not Inevitable
PepsiCo or Coke? PepsiCo is the Winner, Here’s Why
PepsiCo or Coke? PepsiCo is the Winner, Here's Why

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: