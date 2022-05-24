Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins

S&P 500   3,883.71 (-2.27%)
DOW   31,439.01 (-1.38%)
QQQ   283.86 (-3.28%)
AAPL   137.94 (-3.61%)
MSFT   254.50 (-2.36%)
FB   176.71 (-9.95%)
GOOGL   2,048.24 (-8.14%)
AMZN   2,059.34 (-4.27%)
TSLA   634.62 (-5.97%)
NVDA   159.82 (-5.42%)
BABA   82.75 (-5.14%)
NIO   14.76 (-7.75%)
AMD   90.86 (-4.43%)
CGC   4.93 (-5.01%)
MU   66.39 (-4.60%)
T   20.68 (-0.29%)
GE   72.49 (-3.94%)
F   12.32 (-3.98%)
DIS   100.38 (-5.15%)
AMC   10.64 (-8.12%)
PFE   52.97 (+0.17%)
PYPL   77.45 (-4.59%)
NFLX   178.09 (-4.99%)
S&P 500   3,883.71 (-2.27%)
DOW   31,439.01 (-1.38%)
QQQ   283.86 (-3.28%)
AAPL   137.94 (-3.61%)
MSFT   254.50 (-2.36%)
FB   176.71 (-9.95%)
GOOGL   2,048.24 (-8.14%)
AMZN   2,059.34 (-4.27%)
TSLA   634.62 (-5.97%)
NVDA   159.82 (-5.42%)
BABA   82.75 (-5.14%)
NIO   14.76 (-7.75%)
AMD   90.86 (-4.43%)
CGC   4.93 (-5.01%)
MU   66.39 (-4.60%)
T   20.68 (-0.29%)
GE   72.49 (-3.94%)
F   12.32 (-3.98%)
DIS   100.38 (-5.15%)
AMC   10.64 (-8.12%)
PFE   52.97 (+0.17%)
PYPL   77.45 (-4.59%)
NFLX   178.09 (-4.99%)
S&P 500   3,883.71 (-2.27%)
DOW   31,439.01 (-1.38%)
QQQ   283.86 (-3.28%)
AAPL   137.94 (-3.61%)
MSFT   254.50 (-2.36%)
FB   176.71 (-9.95%)
GOOGL   2,048.24 (-8.14%)
AMZN   2,059.34 (-4.27%)
TSLA   634.62 (-5.97%)
NVDA   159.82 (-5.42%)
BABA   82.75 (-5.14%)
NIO   14.76 (-7.75%)
AMD   90.86 (-4.43%)
CGC   4.93 (-5.01%)
MU   66.39 (-4.60%)
T   20.68 (-0.29%)
GE   72.49 (-3.94%)
F   12.32 (-3.98%)
DIS   100.38 (-5.15%)
AMC   10.64 (-8.12%)
PFE   52.97 (+0.17%)
PYPL   77.45 (-4.59%)
NFLX   178.09 (-4.99%)
S&P 500   3,883.71 (-2.27%)
DOW   31,439.01 (-1.38%)
QQQ   283.86 (-3.28%)
AAPL   137.94 (-3.61%)
MSFT   254.50 (-2.36%)
FB   176.71 (-9.95%)
GOOGL   2,048.24 (-8.14%)
AMZN   2,059.34 (-4.27%)
TSLA   634.62 (-5.97%)
NVDA   159.82 (-5.42%)
BABA   82.75 (-5.14%)
NIO   14.76 (-7.75%)
AMD   90.86 (-4.43%)
CGC   4.93 (-5.01%)
MU   66.39 (-4.60%)
T   20.68 (-0.29%)
GE   72.49 (-3.94%)
F   12.32 (-3.98%)
DIS   100.38 (-5.15%)
AMC   10.64 (-8.12%)
PFE   52.97 (+0.17%)
PYPL   77.45 (-4.59%)
NFLX   178.09 (-4.99%)

Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins

Tuesday, May 24, 2022 | Matthew North
Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) is a highly capitalized growth stock that many investors haven’t heard about, despite its ubiquitous presence in the life sciences industry. Some of the company’s operating segments include data & analytics, clinical, R&D, and regulatory control software. Veeva Systems is also one of the few exceptions in the cloud software industry that has consistently grown its revenues and earnings for each financial year, and it’s expected to grow to $1.835B in revenue and $730M in earnings by the end of FY 2022.

Veeva System’s Headwinds

Veeva System’s share price was heavily discounted recently due to the announcement that the company will enter into a period of slower growth. The company stated that it expects to grow near the low end of its guidance for revenue at just 17%, which may also be attributable to the law of large numbers. The company has an impressive 15% market share in its total addressable market and large companies like Veeva can only grow so quickly for so long. Due to the company’s unfavorable guidance, which also hinged on the company’s projected inability to find and retain staff, shares are now down 36.40% YTD and trade 42% below the MarketBeat consensus price target.

Veeva System’s Positive Fundamentals

Investors should not place as much importance on the short-term headwinds for the company as on its solid fundamentals. Something of note about this company is the quality of its earnings. Most of the business’s products are sold as subscriptions that recur month-to-month or quarter-to-quarter. This subscription revenue has increased each FY, with the most increases seen in its R&D operating segment at a 50% average CAGR over the most recent 3-year period.


Another positive for the company is the organic growth of its top line, which is fuelled by existing users purchasing and using additional subscriptions. The average user of its R&D suite used 1.71 services in FY 2017, this number increased to 2.61 by FY 2021. An effect of users sticking with the platform and buying more subscriptions is that the company has managed to increase its net dollar retention rate (NDR) to 124% in 2021. The NDR is a critical metric for cloud and SaaS-based businesses, as it foreshadows revenue and is a reliable indicator of an organization’s sales strength or weakness.

When moving down to assess the company’s margins and cash flows, we can see where the company shines. Veeva Systems ended FY 2021 on a gross margin of 72.71%, which is up from 52.6% in FY 2012. OCF margins also jumped in leaps and bounds higher, climbing from 7.7% to 44.2% during the same period.

Veeva System’s Technical Outlook

Investors were quick to punish the competitive positioning of Veeva Systems (for being a cloud stock), as well as for its cautious outlook for FY 2022. The company has been in a downwards channel that started near the end of December. Something to note about the slope of its selloff is that it is far steeper than most of its peer companies. This means that the downwards trend is stronger and has built greater momentum on the daily charts towards the bottom and capitulation. The market is in red as a whole right now, but the severity of the downtrend should be appreciated by any ambitious bulls out there.

The stock is expected to continue its downwards trend before finding support, which looks likely to be between the $120 to $140 psychological numbers. It is also not inconceivable for the stock to trade as low as $100, which will largely depend if the impending bear market we are entering will last for six months or a few years. Most tech stocks were overvalued, and now they are being corrected back closer to their intrinsic values. Veeva Systems looks like it has a strong bull case for recovery due to its consistent revenue growth and strong free cash flows.

Should you invest $1,000 in Veeva Systems right now?

Before you consider Veeva Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Veeva Systems wasn't on the list.

While Veeva Systems currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Veeva Systems (VEEV)
2.567 of 5 stars		$157.35-3.5%N/A59.83Buy$282.88
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.