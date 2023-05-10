Wendy's May Have Just Become A Value Play

S&P 500   4,116.33 (-0.07%)
DOW   33,413.51 (-0.44%)
QQQ   324.60 (+0.92%)
AAPL   173.22 (+0.84%)
MSFT   310.32 (+1.08%)
META   233.36 (+0.00%)
GOOGL   109.08 (+1.61%)
AMZN   109.73 (+2.92%)
TSLA   172.39 (+1.92%)
NVDA   289.48 (+1.32%)
NIO   8.33 (+2.08%)
BABA   83.93 (+2.08%)
AMD   99.20 (+4.36%)
T   16.94 (-0.47%)
F   11.95 (+0.76%)
MU   61.27 (+0.56%)
CGC   1.28 (+2.39%)
GE   99.48 (-1.50%)
DIS   101.69 (-0.48%)
AMC   5.53 (-0.18%)
PFE   38.20 (-0.73%)
PYPL   64.66 (-1.88%)
NFLX   333.42 (+0.39%)
S&P 500   4,116.33 (-0.07%)
DOW   33,413.51 (-0.44%)
QQQ   324.60 (+0.92%)
AAPL   173.22 (+0.84%)
MSFT   310.32 (+1.08%)
META   233.36 (+0.00%)
GOOGL   109.08 (+1.61%)
AMZN   109.73 (+2.92%)
TSLA   172.39 (+1.92%)
NVDA   289.48 (+1.32%)
NIO   8.33 (+2.08%)
BABA   83.93 (+2.08%)
AMD   99.20 (+4.36%)
T   16.94 (-0.47%)
F   11.95 (+0.76%)
MU   61.27 (+0.56%)
CGC   1.28 (+2.39%)
GE   99.48 (-1.50%)
DIS   101.69 (-0.48%)
AMC   5.53 (-0.18%)
PFE   38.20 (-0.73%)
PYPL   64.66 (-1.88%)
NFLX   333.42 (+0.39%)
S&P 500   4,116.33 (-0.07%)
DOW   33,413.51 (-0.44%)
QQQ   324.60 (+0.92%)
AAPL   173.22 (+0.84%)
MSFT   310.32 (+1.08%)
META   233.36 (+0.00%)
GOOGL   109.08 (+1.61%)
AMZN   109.73 (+2.92%)
TSLA   172.39 (+1.92%)
NVDA   289.48 (+1.32%)
NIO   8.33 (+2.08%)
BABA   83.93 (+2.08%)
AMD   99.20 (+4.36%)
T   16.94 (-0.47%)
F   11.95 (+0.76%)
MU   61.27 (+0.56%)
CGC   1.28 (+2.39%)
GE   99.48 (-1.50%)
DIS   101.69 (-0.48%)
AMC   5.53 (-0.18%)
PFE   38.20 (-0.73%)
PYPL   64.66 (-1.88%)
NFLX   333.42 (+0.39%)
S&P 500   4,116.33 (-0.07%)
DOW   33,413.51 (-0.44%)
QQQ   324.60 (+0.92%)
AAPL   173.22 (+0.84%)
MSFT   310.32 (+1.08%)
META   233.36 (+0.00%)
GOOGL   109.08 (+1.61%)
AMZN   109.73 (+2.92%)
TSLA   172.39 (+1.92%)
NVDA   289.48 (+1.32%)
NIO   8.33 (+2.08%)
BABA   83.93 (+2.08%)
AMD   99.20 (+4.36%)
T   16.94 (-0.47%)
F   11.95 (+0.76%)
MU   61.27 (+0.56%)
CGC   1.28 (+2.39%)
GE   99.48 (-1.50%)
DIS   101.69 (-0.48%)
AMC   5.53 (-0.18%)
PFE   38.20 (-0.73%)
PYPL   64.66 (-1.88%)
NFLX   333.42 (+0.39%)

Wendy's May Have Just Become A Value Play

Wed., May 10, 2023 | Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

Key Points

  • Wendy's reported its first quarter 2023 earnings results; satisfying results are reflected in the stock rallying by as much as 3% on Wednesday's session. 
  • Systemwide and comparable sales growth kept up with inflation rates throughout the year, successfully executing pricing power and digital sales expansion to deliver shareholder value. 
  • Improving margins and free cash flow led management to double the dividend payout from a year prior. Outlooks for 2023 point to additional share repurchases and double-digit growth in EPS; analyst targets may be conservative considering. 
  • These fundamental indicators may have set the foundation for Wendy's stock to kickstart its next rally on the back of an accelerating quarter.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Wendy's

Wendy stock price

Wendy's NASDAQ: WEN shares are advancing by as much as 3% on Wednesday's trading session; the rally in the stock comes amid the company reporting its first quarter 2023 results. The bullish sentiment reflects the operational improvements within the business, coupled with pleasant growth rates across restaurants. Every industry carries its specific set of key performance indicators (KPIs); in the retail world, one commonly followed KPI is comparable sales, which refers to the growth or decline in sales between existing stores. 

As a proxy for valuing WEN stock, management has upped its share repurchase program and utilized much of the previously approved schedule. Additionally, many markers suggest investors could gain undervalued exposure to one of America's favorite fast-food chains. Wendy's analyst ratings place a near 10% upside from today's prices; however, the top-side price target of $29 per share may be more sensible considering quarterly developments and outlooks.

Continued Achievements

Wendy's financials will reflect that the company experienced 8.2% sales growth over the twelve months. This growth, which successfully kept up with inflationary pressures in the United States, is attributed to higher sales volumes and increased advertising funds revenue. In addition, management provided more specific information within its press release, reporting systemwide sales growth of 10% globally and same-restaurant sales growth of 8.0% globally.


Management also reports in an earnings presentation that the global digital sales mix accelerated to represent over 12% in the first quarter of 2023. This increase would translate to a 250 basis point expansion in company-operated margins, seen in a 0.7% improvement in Wendy's operating margins to end the quarter at 16%. With a commitment to delivering meaningful global growth, management reports opening 39 additional restaurants across the globe in the first quarter. On an economic basis, the administration is implementing breakfast promotions and innovations, along with late-night business operational efficiency, to continue creating shareholder value.

These improvements and growth achievements contributed directly to shareholder benefits, as earnings per share grew by 8% over the year. A subsequent 380% advance in free cash flow, from $8.5 million to $40.7 million for 2022 and 2023, respectively, allowed management to return cash via different avenues. For example, 3.1 million shares were repurchased throughout the year, returning as much as $38.8 million to shareholders in the first quarter. Additionally, the board of directors approved the declaration of a $0.25 per share dividend, double the amount of only $0.125 per share a year prior.

Value to be Realized

Management provided some pleasant guidance for the remainder of the 2023 fiscal year. Investors can expect systemwide global sales growth between 6% to 8% and adjusted earnings per share to fall between the $0.95 and $1.00 range. Earnings per share targets would imply a 14% to 20% increase from today's levels, shadowing the potential upside targets analysts have assigned today. Furthermore, management expects to deliver a free cash flow of $265 to $275 million by the end of the year, a 28% to 33% increase from today's levels. 

As stated in the earnings presentation, Wendy's capital allocation policy focuses on three main objectives. First, management wants to continue to invest in the growth of the business via technology and digital sales opportunities, sustain and expand an attractive dividend payout, and utilize remaining cash flows to reduce debt burdens and repurchase shares. The current share repurchase program states that Wendy's can dispose of up to $500 million to be allocated toward repurchasing cheap shares; as of today, this program still has $437.6 million available to do so. 

Today, Wendy's dividend yield is paying investors an attractive 4.33%, the highest yield over a decade (excluding COVID-19). A high historical dividend yield, as long as it can be sustained through healthy and predictable cash flows, oftentimes acts as an initial indicator that the stock price may be undervalued. With management repurchasing shares at a faster - and larger - rate, this thesis could be proven correct.

Wendy's capacity utilization, a proxy for underlying demand and pricing power stance, increased from 37.2% in 2022 to 39.5% in the first quarter of 2023. Additionally, inventory turnover increased from 103x in 2022 to 121.6x for the respective first quarter of 2023. With expected margin expansion reflected in management's EPS and free cash flow expectations, increased activity may be the foundation WEN stock needs to take on its next rally.

Should you invest $1,000 in Wendy's right now?

Before you consider Wendy's, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wendy's wasn't on the list.

While Wendy's currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here


12 Stocks Corporate Insiders are Abandoning

If a company's CEO, COO, and CFO were all selling shares of their stock, would you want to know?

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Wendy's (WEN)
2.4594 of 5 stars		$23.23+1.1%4.30%28.33Hold$25.03
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

About Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

Contributing Author: Value Stocks, Asian Markets, Macro Economics

Gabriel Osorio-Mazzilli has six years of experience in investing and trading financial markets and three years of institutional experience at both Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. He employs a bottom-top approach for picking value-driven investments and uses quantitative strategies in long/short equity trading.
Contact Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli via email at gosoriomazzilli@gmail.com.
Wendy's, Fast Food Stocks Sizzle in 2023

Wendy's, Fast Food Stocks Sizzle in 2023

Thomas Hughes reports on the latest earnings and growth outlook for fast food chains Wendy's, Jack in the Box, and McDonald's.

Recent Videos

"Position" in May and Go Away, Rally for the Summer
"Position" in May and Go Away, Rally for the Summer
Fed Signals Pause, Stocks to Watch Now
Fed Signals Pause, Stocks to Watch Now
UPS Delivers a Message to the Market, Economy
UPS Delivers a Message to the Market, Economy
Tesla Continues to Defy Expectations, Is it Buyable Again?
Tesla Continues to Defy Expectations, Is it Buyable Again?

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines:

My Account -