Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook

S&P 500   3,981.35 (+0.76%)
DOW   33,003.57 (+1.05%)
QQQ   293.61 (+0.83%)
AAPL   145.91 (+0.41%)
MSFT   251.11 (+1.97%)
META   174.53 (+0.64%)
GOOGL   92.00 (+1.81%)
AMZN   92.13 (-0.04%)
TSLA   190.90 (-5.85%)
NVDA   233.14 (+2.71%)
NIO   9.09 (+2.94%)
BABA   89.75 (-0.22%)
AMD   80.44 (+2.75%)
T   18.66 (+0.00%)
F   12.55 (+1.87%)
MU   56.43 (-1.59%)
CGC   2.24 (-0.44%)
GE   85.72 (+1.88%)
DIS   98.92 (+0.39%)
AMC   6.10 (-7.15%)
PYPL   74.10 (+0.38%)
PFE   40.62 (+1.10%)
NFLX   311.88 (-0.51%)
S&P 500   3,981.35 (+0.76%)
DOW   33,003.57 (+1.05%)
QQQ   293.61 (+0.83%)
AAPL   145.91 (+0.41%)
MSFT   251.11 (+1.97%)
META   174.53 (+0.64%)
GOOGL   92.00 (+1.81%)
AMZN   92.13 (-0.04%)
TSLA   190.90 (-5.85%)
NVDA   233.14 (+2.71%)
NIO   9.09 (+2.94%)
BABA   89.75 (-0.22%)
AMD   80.44 (+2.75%)
T   18.66 (+0.00%)
F   12.55 (+1.87%)
MU   56.43 (-1.59%)
CGC   2.24 (-0.44%)
GE   85.72 (+1.88%)
DIS   98.92 (+0.39%)
AMC   6.10 (-7.15%)
PYPL   74.10 (+0.38%)
PFE   40.62 (+1.10%)
NFLX   311.88 (-0.51%)
S&P 500   3,981.35 (+0.76%)
DOW   33,003.57 (+1.05%)
QQQ   293.61 (+0.83%)
AAPL   145.91 (+0.41%)
MSFT   251.11 (+1.97%)
META   174.53 (+0.64%)
GOOGL   92.00 (+1.81%)
AMZN   92.13 (-0.04%)
TSLA   190.90 (-5.85%)
NVDA   233.14 (+2.71%)
NIO   9.09 (+2.94%)
BABA   89.75 (-0.22%)
AMD   80.44 (+2.75%)
T   18.66 (+0.00%)
F   12.55 (+1.87%)
MU   56.43 (-1.59%)
CGC   2.24 (-0.44%)
GE   85.72 (+1.88%)
DIS   98.92 (+0.39%)
AMC   6.10 (-7.15%)
PYPL   74.10 (+0.38%)
PFE   40.62 (+1.10%)
NFLX   311.88 (-0.51%)
S&P 500   3,981.35 (+0.76%)
DOW   33,003.57 (+1.05%)
QQQ   293.61 (+0.83%)
AAPL   145.91 (+0.41%)
MSFT   251.11 (+1.97%)
META   174.53 (+0.64%)
GOOGL   92.00 (+1.81%)
AMZN   92.13 (-0.04%)
TSLA   190.90 (-5.85%)
NVDA   233.14 (+2.71%)
NIO   9.09 (+2.94%)
BABA   89.75 (-0.22%)
AMD   80.44 (+2.75%)
T   18.66 (+0.00%)
F   12.55 (+1.87%)
MU   56.43 (-1.59%)
CGC   2.24 (-0.44%)
GE   85.72 (+1.88%)
DIS   98.92 (+0.39%)
AMC   6.10 (-7.15%)
PYPL   74.10 (+0.38%)
PFE   40.62 (+1.10%)
NFLX   311.88 (-0.51%)

Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook

Wed., March 1, 2023 | Thomas Hughes

Key Points

  • Wendy's move higher after sizzling forecasts for growth. 
  • Results were tepid but proved the strategy is working. 
  • The dividend exceeds McDonald's and may be the deciding factor for new investment dollars. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than Wendy's

Wendy's stock dividend

Wendy’s (NASDAQ: WEN) and McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD) are not the same sizes but on equal footing in many ways. Both companies produce double-digit growth, trade about 25X their earnings, and pay relatively safe and attractive dividends. The difference is that Wendy’s produced double-digit top-line growth in Q4 while McDonald’s top-line contracted. It only grew double digits on a comp basis and paid a significantly lower dividend. 

Wendy’s increased its payout last quarter to a quarter dollar per share quarterly, with a stock yield of 4.55%. This is about double what McDonald’s is paying, and it comes with a robust outlook for revenue and earnings growth over the next few years. McDonald’s also plans to grow over the next few years, but it has been leading the market while Wendy’s lags and it looks like Wendy’s is about to start catching up.

In this light, if the yield isn’t enough to sway an investor’s decision, the outlook for capital gains should be. The company is forecasting mid-single-digit growth for the long term, which should also equate to solid earnings growth. 

"...The progress we made against our strategic growth pillars have laid the foundation for continued growth for years to come," President and Chief Executive Officer Todd Penegor said. "In the fourth quarter, our breakfast sales accelerated while our global digital business reached record highs, and over the course of the year we opened over 275 restaurants across the globe despite a difficult operating environment. We anticipate our significant business momentum and the sound execution of our key priorities will deliver a new gear of efficient, accelerated growth for the next several years. 


Results And Outlook Support Wendy’s Price Action 

The Q4 results are good but not a blowout by any means. The company produced $536.5 million in revenue, up 13.4% compared to last year, but only beat the Marketbeat.com consensus estimate by a slim $2.45 million. The gains were supported by strength in company-owned stores and higher comps across the system.

On a regional basis, International sales growth led with a gain of 16.8% proving the international expansion was a good move. The company-owned restaurant margin was flat YOY, which is great news given the inflationary environment, and SG&A increased by 6%. This resulted in slightly better-than-expected earnings of $0.22. 

The guidance is good as well. The company is guiding for 6% to 8% revenue growth and about double that on the bottom line. The only caveat is that guided adjusted earnings are not sufficient to cover the dividend, but this is not the red flag it appears. The company’s cash flows from operations in 2022 exceeded the capital return, and the cash balance is very healthy.

The company increased its cash reserves roughly 3X over the past year and has ample reserves to sustain the payout while revenue and earnings growth catches up. 

The Analysts Support Wendy’s Share Price

The analyst's sentiment toward Wendy’s has slipped from a Moderate Buy to a Firm Hold over the past year, but it has begun to firm. At least 1 analyst has come out to reiterate an Outperform rating for the stock with a price target of 8% above the consensus. The consensus is about 8% above the price action and suggests new highs will be hit in 2023. McDonald’s recently hit new all-time highs

The chart is still a little iffy but shows this stock gearing up for a move. The bias is to the upside while the action is above the 150-day moving average so that move may come sooner rather than later. If not, Wendy’s could remain range bound in 2023 until there is more clarity on general economic conditions worldwide. 

Should you invest $1,000 in Wendy's right now?

Before you consider Wendy's, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wendy's wasn't on the list.

While Wendy's currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here



The Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2023

Looking to generate income with your stock portfolio? Use these ten stocks to generate a safe and reliable source of investment income.

Get This Free Report
The Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2023 Cover

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
McDonald's (MCD)
2.681 of 5 stars		$267.57+1.8%2.27%32.04Moderate Buy$288.41
Wendy's (WEN)
2.8779 of 5 stars		$22.43+1.0%4.46%25.78Hold$24.97
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Thomas Hughes

About Thomas Hughes

Contributing Author: Technical and Fundamental Analysis

Thomas got his start with the markets while working as a Chef. In 2005 a chance invitation to attend the seminar “How To Buy And Sell Your Own Stocks” altered his worldview. Soon trading and stocks consumed his every waking moment to the point of excluding all else. Thomas now enjoys a much different lifestyle engaged in his true passion, uncovering great investments.
Contact Thomas Hughes via email at tmhughes.writeon@gmail.com.

Are Investors Still Loving McDonald's Stock?

McDonald’s has been a consumer favorite for nearly 70 years. If you bought shares 10 years ago and held them until now, that's a gain of over 200%.

Recent Videos

Home Depot Stock Earnings Slide, Long Term Value Still There
Home Depot Stock Earnings Slide, Long Term Value Still There
AbbVie Stock Still a Solid Buy Despite Challenges
AbbVie Stock Still a Solid Buy Despite Challenges
Safe Harbor Stocks for a Stormy Market
Safe Harbor Stocks for a Stormy Market
AMD Earnings are Good, Time to Buy?
AMD Earnings are Good, Time to Buy?

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: