What Does an Inverted Yield Curve Mean For You?

S&P 500   3,924.26
DOW   31,318.44
QQQ   295.17
Global stocks sink as Europe faces new squeeze on gas supply
Sell every Stock except ONE (Ad)
OPEC+ makes small trim to world oil supplies as prices fall
Dubai road toll operator Salik becomes latest firm to IPO
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
Liz Truss set to become new UK Conservative prime minister
Medicaid extensions for new moms grow, may run into limits
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
French president calls for 10% reduction in country's energy use to avoid rationing, cuts this winter
Guyana expects billion-dollar oil earnings this year
S&P 500   3,924.26
DOW   31,318.44
QQQ   295.17
Global stocks sink as Europe faces new squeeze on gas supply
Sell every Stock except ONE (Ad)
OPEC+ makes small trim to world oil supplies as prices fall
Dubai road toll operator Salik becomes latest firm to IPO
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
Liz Truss set to become new UK Conservative prime minister
Medicaid extensions for new moms grow, may run into limits
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
French president calls for 10% reduction in country's energy use to avoid rationing, cuts this winter
Guyana expects billion-dollar oil earnings this year
S&P 500   3,924.26
DOW   31,318.44
QQQ   295.17
Global stocks sink as Europe faces new squeeze on gas supply
Sell every Stock except ONE (Ad)
OPEC+ makes small trim to world oil supplies as prices fall
Dubai road toll operator Salik becomes latest firm to IPO
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
Liz Truss set to become new UK Conservative prime minister
Medicaid extensions for new moms grow, may run into limits
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
French president calls for 10% reduction in country's energy use to avoid rationing, cuts this winter
Guyana expects billion-dollar oil earnings this year
S&P 500   3,924.26
DOW   31,318.44
QQQ   295.17
Global stocks sink as Europe faces new squeeze on gas supply
Sell every Stock except ONE (Ad)
OPEC+ makes small trim to world oil supplies as prices fall
Dubai road toll operator Salik becomes latest firm to IPO
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
Liz Truss set to become new UK Conservative prime minister
Medicaid extensions for new moms grow, may run into limits
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
French president calls for 10% reduction in country's energy use to avoid rationing, cuts this winter
Guyana expects billion-dollar oil earnings this year

What Does an Inverted Yield Curve Mean For You?

Tue., September 6, 2022 | Jea Yu
What Does an Inverted Yield Curve Mean For You?You’ve heard the term inverted yield curve (IYC) mentioned on many occasions in the media, even on the evening news. It has a negative stigma attached to it, but like many people, you may not know what it actually means or how it can affect you. A yield curve is created on a graph by plotting government treasuries by maturity on the X-axis and yield on the Y-axis. For example, from left to right you could plot a 3-month treasury, to a 1-year treasury, 2-year treasury, then 5-year treasury, 10-year treasury, and so forth on the X-axis in order of shortest to longest term. The long end of the yield curve starts with the 10-year treasuries. The yield is labelled on the Y-axis from zero and to highest bottom to top. As you plot the yield and maturity for each treasury, the plots should incrementally rise higher with the longer maturity dates. Shorter maturities typically have lower yields, and they rise as the maturities get longer. Connecting the plots generates the visual yield curve. The yield curve helps investors visualize and measure the risk and potential rewards of investing in treasuries.

Positive Yield Curves

The yield curve is used as a reference used by investors when comparing fixed income instruments beyond treasuries including government, corporate, and municipal bonds and CDs. Yield curves have three shapes, positive upward sloping, flat, and negative inverted sloping. A positive yield curve is upward sloping as shorter maturities have lower yields than longer maturities. This is because risk grows with longer time periods and therefore the reward should be proportionate. It is the most common and expected yield curve during time of economic growth. This can eventually lead to inflation causing higher interest rates.


Inverted Yield Curves

Inverted yield curves have falling negative slopes as short term maturities have higher yields than longer maturities. They occur when investors expect an economic slowdown as risk is greater in the short-term than in the long term. As investors seek safety in long term bonds, yields rise for shorter maturities. As investors move out of short-term bonds and into long-term bonds, yields invert. Flat yield curves are the mid-stage or transition stage when yield curves reverse from positive to negative and vice versa. Flattening yield curves happen as long term rates drop as short term rates rise on inversions, which is the early signal of an inversion.

Impact of Inverted Yield Curves

Inverted yield curves are like the Mothman sightings which are usually seen as a warning signal of impending economic slowdown possibly leading to a recession. This was the case during the 2007 real estate bubble and financial meltdown as the yield curve inverted in 2006 ahead of the recession. The last give recessions show that an inverted yield curve signals a recession six to 36 months after inversion. The yield curve briefly inverted in 2019, but the pandemic quickly steepened following the pandemic. Overall, the inverted yield curve has resulted in signaling the last five recessions in 62 years from six months to three years out. Critics argue that coincidence and not correlation with the inevitability of economies going through periods expansion followed by recessions.

Distortion of the Yield Curve

The 2008 financial crisis spawned the era of quantitative easing in which the Federal Reserve “prints money” by buying long-term U.S. treasuries to stimulate growth (and the stock market). By doing so, it causes yields to fall on the longer duration maturities thereby inverting the yield curve in the process. Or if the Fed is selling long term treasuries why buying short term treasuries to flatten and steepen the yield curve. Critics point out this distortion caused by the intervention by the Fed makes the inverted yield curve a less reliable recession indicator.

How Does it Affect You?

Banks use the yield curve tempered with credit risk to determine what rates they will charge you on loans. This will affect your credit card, car loan, and mortgage payments. Since yield curves precede recessions and bear markets usually occur in recessions, a yield curve inversion can set off market sell-offs as investors take a risk off stance and move into the safety of long-term treasuries. Many argue this to be self-fulfilling rather than correlated. However, the yield curve continues to deepen in 2022 as the Fed maintains a hawkish stance with its interest rate hikes

7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time

Mid-cap stocks are defined as those of companies that have a market capitalization (market cap) between $2 billion and $10 billion. This is a class of stocks that can offer solid growth and value. However, mid-cap stocks can be overlooked by even the most experienced investors.

One of the advantages of owning mid-cap stocks is diversification. Large-cap stocks can mitigate much of the volatility in the market, but they also can limit the upside growth. Small-cap stocks may offer strong growth potential, but they may not be a good choice for investors with a low-risk tolerance. By contrast, the right mid-cap stocks can be a Goldilocks alternative.

In this presentation, we're analyzing seven mid-cap stocks that are showing a nice mix of growth and value. The stocks cover a variety of sectors, and there are stocks for investors of all styles.

View the "7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time".

Jea Yu

About Jea Yu

Contributing Author: Trading Strategies

With over 20 years of active participation and analysis of the US equities, options and futures markets, Mr. Yu brings fresh insights into the workings of the financial markets. He has published four books by esteemed publishers McGraw-Hill, John Wiley & Sons, Marketplace Books and Bloomberg Press. His brainchild, the Underground Trader, was voted Forbes Best of the Web for four consecutive years under the active trader category. He has been a featured speaker all over the country at various expos and seminars who enjoys a standing-room-only reception in the largest convention halls from New York to Las Vegas. He has been quoted and featured in USA Today, Wall Street Journal, Traders Magazine and the Financial Times and various trade publications like Stocks & Commodities, Active Trader and Online Investor. Mr. Yu has a B.A. in Liberal Arts and minor in Business Administration from the University of Maryland.
Contact Jea Yu via email at snipertrader@erols.com.
Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastThe Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now

Tom remains optimistic about investors’ prospects going forward, even as the market reacts to the words of Fed Chair Jerome Powell about “pain ahead.”

Listen Now to The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.