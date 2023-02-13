Are you curious about the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and how it affects your everyday life? What does the consumer price index measure, exactly?

The CPI is an important metric that measures the cost of a typical US basket of goods and services.

This article will discuss the CPI categories, how CPI is calculated, how it's used and more. We'll also explore how the CPI affects the economy and how it is used to measure inflation.

What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

The Consumer Price Index is a measure of inflation that reflects the changes in the prices of goods and services used by consumers. It assesses the economy's health and adjusts wages, benefits and tax rates. The CPI is also a critical factor in the stock market, as it affects the performance of stocks and the market's direction.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) calculates CPI, releases monthly and is based on a basket of goods and services representing typical consumer purchases. This basket comprises food, housing, clothing, medical care, recreation, transportation and other items. The BLS collects data from more than 80,000 factors each month to track the prices of these goods and services.

Overview of the Consumer Price Index

The CPI comes from surveys of households in urban areas across the United States. The data reflect the habits and spending of the average consumer. It collects information on the prices of various items, including food, housing, energy, transportation, medical care, apparel and more.

The data published by the CPI includes the average prices of specific items over a given period, as well as the change in the price of those items compared to the previous period. It also provides information on the impact of inflation on the cost of living by calculating the cost of a fixed basket of goods and services.

The CPI is an important economic indicator, providing valuable insight into the changes in the household cost of living. It assesses the overall economic health of the country and the impact of inflation on consumer spending.

CPI Categories

The major categories in the Consumer Price Index include housing, food and beverages, transportation, energy and more. Let's take a closer look below.

Housing

The housing category measures the change in costs of goods and services related to housing, such as rent, property taxes, insurance, repairs and maintenance and fuels and utilities. It also measures the costs of purchasing new and existing homes, such as mortgage payments and real estate taxes.

Food and Beverages

The food and beverage category in the Consumer Price Index measures the changes in the price of food and beverages. It includes the price of food and beverages purchased for at-home consumption and those bought from restaurants, cafes and fast-food outlets. Some companies, such as those serving gourmet coffee, are considered consumer discretionary stocks. Read more about consumer discretionary opportunities.

Transportation

The transportation category measures the price changes of goods and services related to transportation, including public transportation fares, motor vehicle maintenance and repair costs, insurance and fuel costs.

Energy

The energy category of the Consumer Price Index measures the change in prices of energy goods and services, such as electricity, natural gas, fuel oil, motor fuel and other energy sources. This category is essential because energy costs significantly impact the cost of living and the overall economy.

Medical

The medical care category in the CPI measures the cost of medical services, goods and insurance, including doctor visits, hospital services, prescription drugs and health insurance premiums. Medical products are essential to human health and are therefore considered staples. Read more about the difference between consumer staples vs. consumer discretionary stocks.

Education and Communication

The education and communication category measures the changes in the prices of goods and services related to education and communication. For example, it includes tuition fees, textbooks, school supplies, postage stamps, telephone and internet services.

Transportation Services

The transportation category measures the price change of goods and services related to transportation. The category includes public and private transportation costs such as buses, trains, taxis and airline tickets. It also considers purchasing vehicles, such as automobiles, motorcycles and maintenance and repair services.

Household Furnishings and Supplies

The household furnishings and supplies category measures the average change over time in the prices consumers pay for a range of products used in the home. This category includes items such as furniture, major appliances, small appliances, kitchenware and items used in the maintenance and repair of the home. You can track many companies producing high-end furnishings through consumer discretionary ETFs.

Recreation Services

The recreation services and supplies category measures changes in recreational goods and services prices, including sporting equipment, toys, recreational vehicles and recreational services such as admission to amusement parks and golf courses. It also includes recreational supplies such as fuel for recreational vehicles, fishing and hunting equipment and camping supplies.

Apparel

The apparel category measures the average change in clothing and footwear prices over time. The category includes the prices of items such as shirts, pants, dresses, shoes and other clothing items.

Other goods

The "other goods" category includes:

Recreation commodities

Water and sewer

Trash collection services

Education and communication commodities

Household operations products

Alcoholic beverages

Medical care commodities

Other personal services

How the CPI is Calculated

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) collects data from various sources to calculate the CPI. The BLS surveys businesses and households about purchases and gathers price information from retailers and manufacturers. The BLS then combines this data to calculate the average price of the basket of goods and services.

The BLS takes the average price of the basket of goods and services and compares it to the average price of the same basket during a base period, usually the previous year. This comparison then calculates the CPI.

The CPI is calculated by taking the ratio of the current basket of goods and services to the base year basket of goods and services. The ratio is multiplied by 100 to determine the percentage change in the basket's price since the base year.

For example, if the current basket of goods and services costs $100 and the base year basket costs $90, the CPI would be 111.11. The basket's price has increased by 11.11% since the base year.

How is the CPI Used?

Governments, businesses and individuals use the CPI to measure the cost of living changes. The government uses the CPI to adjust income tax brackets and other parameters to adjust Social Security payments and other government transfer payments and to adjust the prices of goods and services in government and private contracts.

Private businesses use the CPI to adjust wages and benefits for their employees, to adjust the prices of goods and services in contracts and to help make decisions about investments and other economic activities. Individuals use the CPI to help make investments, taxes, and other financial decisions. Read on for the answer to "How does the consumer price index affect the stock market?"

Is the CPI the Best Measure of Inflation?

The CPI is a useful measure of inflation, as it considers changes in the prices of many different types of goods and services. It is based on a fixed basket of goods and services representing what the average consumer buys. The CPI adjusts to account for changes in the composition of the basket of goods and services, including the introduction of new goods and services.

The CPI is not perfect, however. It does not consider the impact of changes in taxes, subsidies, or import prices, which can significantly impact the cost of living. It also does not account for the impact of quality changes, such as when newer versions of products come out. Additionally, the CPI does not measure changes in the cost of living for certain groups of people, such as those on fixed incomes or in rural areas.

Limitations of CPI

There are some downsides of CPI, including:

Quality changes: The CPI does not account for quality changes in products. For example, a new laptop may cost more than the old laptop but may have longer battery life and more features.

New products: The CPI does not consider new products that may have been introduced since the last survey.

Substitution: The CPI does not consider that consumers may substitute one product for another due to price changes. For example, if the price of beef increases, consumers may switch to chicken.

Understand the CPI

The Consumer Price Index is often used as a proxy of inflation and is therefore watched closely by stock market participants. When the CPI rises steeply, it often foreshadows higher interest rates, which can put downward pressure on stock prices. It’s therefore essential for investors to keep up to date with movements in the CPI to ensure their portfolios are positioned appropriately to changes in the macro environment.

FAQs

Here we'll answer some of our reader's most frequently asked questions about the CPI, including "What does a high CPI mean?" and the inflation rate vs CPI relationship.

Does CPI measure inflation?

Yes! But how does CPI measure inflation? CPI tracks the changes in prices of goods and services over time. Individuals use CPI to compare the purchasing power of a currency between periods of time.

Is CPI the same as inflation?

No. Regarding CPI vs inflation, the CPI stands for the Consumer Price Index, which measures the average price of goods and services. Inflation measures the rate of price increases over a certain period.

What happens when CPI increases?

What does a high CPI mean? When CPI increases, it indicates that the cost of goods and services has increased, and the purchasing power of currency has decreased. In other words, the same amount of money buys fewer goods and services than before.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here