What Generac’s Earnings May Say About the Strength of the Economy

S&P 500   4,513.39
DOW   35,282.52
QQQ   374.39
Palantir Soars Ahead of Earnings: What's The Best Way To Handle?
Tesla Megafactories Projected to Grind to a Screeching Halt (Ad)
5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money 
Tesla Megafactories Projected to Grind to a Screeching Halt (Ad)
Is AMD Ready To Rocket Higher? 
Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
Tesla Megafactories Projected to Grind to a Screeching Halt (Ad)
The US government's debt has been downgraded. Here's what to know
3 Things to Love About Roku's Earnings
S&P 500   4,513.39
DOW   35,282.52
QQQ   374.39
Palantir Soars Ahead of Earnings: What's The Best Way To Handle?
Tesla Megafactories Projected to Grind to a Screeching Halt (Ad)
5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money 
Tesla Megafactories Projected to Grind to a Screeching Halt (Ad)
Is AMD Ready To Rocket Higher? 
Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
Tesla Megafactories Projected to Grind to a Screeching Halt (Ad)
The US government's debt has been downgraded. Here's what to know
3 Things to Love About Roku's Earnings
S&P 500   4,513.39
DOW   35,282.52
QQQ   374.39
Palantir Soars Ahead of Earnings: What's The Best Way To Handle?
Tesla Megafactories Projected to Grind to a Screeching Halt (Ad)
5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money 
Tesla Megafactories Projected to Grind to a Screeching Halt (Ad)
Is AMD Ready To Rocket Higher? 
Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
Tesla Megafactories Projected to Grind to a Screeching Halt (Ad)
The US government's debt has been downgraded. Here's what to know
3 Things to Love About Roku's Earnings
S&P 500   4,513.39
DOW   35,282.52
QQQ   374.39
Palantir Soars Ahead of Earnings: What's The Best Way To Handle?
Tesla Megafactories Projected to Grind to a Screeching Halt (Ad)
5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money 
Tesla Megafactories Projected to Grind to a Screeching Halt (Ad)
Is AMD Ready To Rocket Higher? 
Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
Tesla Megafactories Projected to Grind to a Screeching Halt (Ad)
The US government's debt has been downgraded. Here's what to know
3 Things to Love About Roku's Earnings

What Generac’s Earnings May Say About the Strength of the Economy

Thu., August 3, 2023 | Chris Markoch

Generac stock earnings and price Generac Holdings, Inc. NYSE: GNRC is showing investors what happens when you miss on earnings in a quarter where over 80% of companies have beaten expectations. Shares of GNRC stock are down over 24% in midday trading after the company reported mixed earnings results. If that holds, it will be the worst performer among stocks in the S&P 500 Index. 

Key Points

  • Generac stock is down more than 24% after posting earnings that were more than 50% lower than the same quarter in 2022. 
  • The company says the megatrends for its products are in place, but the consumer is showing signs of being tapped out.  
  • GNRC stock may be a good buy in the future, but without a major weather event, it’s not one you have to jump at.  
  • 5 stocks we like better than Generac

The good news is that Generac beat estimates on the top line, generating revenue of $1 billion, which was higher than the $975 million that was projected by analysts. It’s the bottom line that is more problematic for investors. The company delivered $1.08 earnings per share (EPS), which was lower than the $1.16 EPS that analysts were expecting.  

However, both results are sharply lower on a year-over-year (YOY) basis. That's a pattern that’s been in place for the last few quarters. 

And by remarks made by the company in issuing its full-year forecast, that pattern is unlikely to change anytime soon. The company is now forecasting net sales to decline between 10% and 12% for the full year. That’s down from its previous forecast for a decline of between 6% to 10%.  

Is this dip a buying opportunity for investors? A forward P/E ratio of 26x earnings suggests that Generac is far from a cheap stock. But if the sell-off is called for, when might investors want to get in? The answer is likely to come from the economy.  

Demand Drivers are Still in Place 

Generac management insists that the megatrends for its long-term growth are as relevant as ever. Those include the increase of severe weather events, particularly in areas with an aging electric infrastructure. 

That may be true. It’s one of the arguments I’ve made in favor of GNRC stock. And to be fair, revenue although down on a YOY basis remains higher than pre-pandemic levels.  

The problem is that earnings are not following suit. And earnings growth is one of the single best predictors for stock price growth.  


Softer Than Expected Consumer Demand 

There’s no way of verifying the company’s data, but to paraphrase management on the conference call, demand delayed may not be the same as demand denied. In short, potential customers are not saying “No” to Generac, they’re saying “not now.”  

There’s a reason for that. Generac’s residential products are “big ticket” purchases. The low-end model of Generac’s whole home generators is around $1,999, but it may not be appropriately sized for every home. And the top-of-the-line model is priced in the thousands of dollars. 

That’s an expense that consumers are looking to avoid in an economy in which they are paying more for their everyday essentials. And with oil prices on the rise, it’s likely that consumers will be facing higher prices, not lower prices by the end of the year. 

This isn’t to go off an economic tangent. But Generac relies heavily on the consumer-facing side of its business, and that side of the business is taking the biggest hit.  

Wait for Confirmation (or the Weather) Before Buying GNRC Stock 

If you believe that demand for Generac’s products may be simply a cyclical casualty, the stock could present investors with a good buying opportunity. This sell-off has erased all the gains GNRC stock made in the last month and gives the stock an upside of over 30%. 

Generac analyst rating on MarketBeat give the stock a consensus rating of Hold. However, in the last month, several analysts have boosted their price targets. That includes Truist which increased its price target for the stock to $160 on August 1, the day before earnings.  

That being said, we are at the peak of hurricane season. As is the case with home improvement stocks like Lowe’s Companies Inc. NYSE: LOW and The Home Depot, Inc. NYSE: HD, Generac would likely benefit if a major storm reminds consumers that there could be a cost of waiting.  

Otherwise, wait to see if the company’s earnings trend reverses, and that may not be until 2024.  

Should you invest $1,000 in Generac right now?

Before you consider Generac, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Generac wasn't on the list.

While Generac currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now Cover
Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now

Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Generac (GNRC)
2.6117 of 5 stars		$115.95-24.4%N/A29.58Hold$154.83
Lowe's Companies (LOW)
2.4182 of 5 stars		$229.49-1.2%1.92%22.35Hold$226.08
Home Depot (HD)
2.4175 of 5 stars		$328.50-1.1%2.54%20.02Moderate Buy$327.03
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Chris Markoch

About Chris Markoch

Contributing Author: Retirement, Individual Investing

Chris Markoch is a freelance financial copywriter with over five years of experience covering various aspects of the financial markets. You may find his writing a little different than other stock articles you’ve read. And that’s OK with him. Chris doesn’t have a traditional finance background. What he does bring to the table is a strong business and marketing background having worked for agencies that serviced Fortune 500 companies. With that in mind, he isn’t overly impressed with what companies say, and more focused on what they do. And because buyer behavior dictates so much of what happens with a stock, Chris always keeps the end consumer close in mind. Chris has been writing for MarketBeat since 2018.

Contact Chris Markoch via email at CTMarkoch@msn.com.
These Stocks are on Sale Right Now

These Stocks are on Sale Right Now

Join us as we share valuable insights and analysis on identifying undervalued stocks that are trading at discounted prices.

Related Videos

Look For Growth Opportunities, Not Growth Stocks
Look For Growth Opportunities, Not Growth Stocks

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines:

My Account -