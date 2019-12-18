What is a Stock Market Melt-Up?

S&P 500   3,191.14 (-0.04%)
DOW   28,239.28 (-0.10%)
QQQ   209.55 (+0.08%)
AAPL   279.74 (-0.24%)
FB   202.50 (+2.07%)
MSFT   154.37 (-0.21%)
GOOGL   1,351.91 (-0.22%)
AMZN   1,784.03 (-0.37%)
CGC   19.73 (-4.46%)
NVDA   229.51 (+0.53%)
MU   53.04 (+0.08%)
BABA   210.00 (+0.87%)
GE   10.96 (-1.26%)
TSLA   393.15 (+3.74%)
T   38.74 (+0.62%)
AMD   42.30 (-1.10%)
ACB   2.19 (-6.81%)
F   9.54 (+1.60%)
PRI   135.33 (-1.05%)
NFLX   320.80 (+1.69%)
BAC   35.11 (+0.20%)
GILD   65.68 (-0.79%)
DIS   146.26 (-1.00%)
S&P 500   3,191.14 (-0.04%)
DOW   28,239.28 (-0.10%)
QQQ   209.55 (+0.08%)
AAPL   279.74 (-0.24%)
FB   202.50 (+2.07%)
MSFT   154.37 (-0.21%)
GOOGL   1,351.91 (-0.22%)
AMZN   1,784.03 (-0.37%)
CGC   19.73 (-4.46%)
NVDA   229.51 (+0.53%)
MU   53.04 (+0.08%)
BABA   210.00 (+0.87%)
GE   10.96 (-1.26%)
TSLA   393.15 (+3.74%)
T   38.74 (+0.62%)
AMD   42.30 (-1.10%)
ACB   2.19 (-6.81%)
F   9.54 (+1.60%)
PRI   135.33 (-1.05%)
NFLX   320.80 (+1.69%)
BAC   35.11 (+0.20%)
GILD   65.68 (-0.79%)
DIS   146.26 (-1.00%)
S&P 500   3,191.14 (-0.04%)
DOW   28,239.28 (-0.10%)
QQQ   209.55 (+0.08%)
AAPL   279.74 (-0.24%)
FB   202.50 (+2.07%)
MSFT   154.37 (-0.21%)
GOOGL   1,351.91 (-0.22%)
AMZN   1,784.03 (-0.37%)
CGC   19.73 (-4.46%)
NVDA   229.51 (+0.53%)
MU   53.04 (+0.08%)
BABA   210.00 (+0.87%)
GE   10.96 (-1.26%)
TSLA   393.15 (+3.74%)
T   38.74 (+0.62%)
AMD   42.30 (-1.10%)
ACB   2.19 (-6.81%)
F   9.54 (+1.60%)
PRI   135.33 (-1.05%)
NFLX   320.80 (+1.69%)
BAC   35.11 (+0.20%)
GILD   65.68 (-0.79%)
DIS   146.26 (-1.00%)
S&P 500   3,191.14 (-0.04%)
DOW   28,239.28 (-0.10%)
QQQ   209.55 (+0.08%)
AAPL   279.74 (-0.24%)
FB   202.50 (+2.07%)
MSFT   154.37 (-0.21%)
GOOGL   1,351.91 (-0.22%)
AMZN   1,784.03 (-0.37%)
CGC   19.73 (-4.46%)
NVDA   229.51 (+0.53%)
MU   53.04 (+0.08%)
BABA   210.00 (+0.87%)
GE   10.96 (-1.26%)
TSLA   393.15 (+3.74%)
T   38.74 (+0.62%)
AMD   42.30 (-1.10%)
ACB   2.19 (-6.81%)
F   9.54 (+1.60%)
PRI   135.33 (-1.05%)
NFLX   320.80 (+1.69%)
BAC   35.11 (+0.20%)
GILD   65.68 (-0.79%)
DIS   146.26 (-1.00%)
Log in

What is a Stock Market Melt-Up?

Posted on Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 by MarketBeat Staff

What is a Stock Market Melt-Up?

The world of finance is chalked full of terms that might seem a little odd when you first hear them. It’s almost like traders and investors are speaking a different language when they are talking about the market. This can be intimidating to new market participants, who are likely overwhelmed with the sheer amount of information that they need to digest to achieve a basic understanding of the stock market. The good news is that as you steadily gain more experience in the stock market, you start to pick up on those terms and what they mean. The more you can understand the lingo, the better suited you will be at making smart trades and investments.

One common term that you will likely hear at some point on your quest for financial knowledge is a stock market melt-up. This isn’t a term that you will find in the dictionary, as it only exists in the financial world. Stock market melt-ups is an important term because it refers to the overall stock market direction and what is causing a large move. As investors and traders, we need to understand the difference between actual market performance and pure hype. That’s why we are going to discuss stock market melt-ups in-depth and what they mean for retail investors below.

Stock Market Melt-Up Defined

A stock market melt-up refers to a sharp improvement in the investment performance of the stock market that is driven purely by sentiment. It’s usually caused when investors are flooding into stocks because they notice that the market is rising rapidly and they don’t want to miss out. High volume and general optimism about the market causes more and more people to jump on the bandwagon. The rise in a stock market melt-up isn’t caused by actual fundamental improvements in the economy, but rather by hype and tons of new retail buyers coming into the market to profit on the rising trends.

Stock market melt-ups can be dangerous since they aren’t caused by actual fundamentals. They are purely driven by momentum and can even resemble panic buying in extreme cases. It’s important to remember that what comes up must go down, which can certainly apply to stock market melt-ups. Although it might be tempting to jump in on rising markets with heavy positions, it’s important to keep in mind that melt-ups are usually followed by melt-downs since the rising performance isn’t caused by actual economic changes.

One of the most classic examples of a stock market melt-up occurred in 1999 and 2000 with the dot-com bubble. During that time, market prices were accelerating at an unsustainable pace driven purely by momentum and greed. Investors flocked towards equities without realizing that the market growth was not driven by earnings or economic factors. The run-up ultimately led to a stock market bubble and subsequent crash.

If you are looking for ways to recognize and avoid a stock market melt-up, it’s important to understand some of the leading economic indicators that can be used to determine the health of the market. That means learning about leading and lagging indicators that investors can use to predict the overall health of the U.S. economy and where the stock market is heading. Some of those indicators include GDP growth, the Consumer Confidence Index, and other economic reports like Jobs Reports. The more you can understand these economic indicators, the better suited you will be to recognize when the market is in a melt-up or if a rally is actually legitimate.

Dealing with stock market melt-ups is part of what separates the dedicated long-term investors and people that are just looking to make a quick buck. Sure, traders can capitalize on these short term stock market melt-ups, but if you are looking at the market with a long-term perspective, it’s much smarter to focus strictly on fundamentals. Dealing with your emotions is crucial to your success in the stock market, which is why it’s best to avoid letting melt ups influence your decision making and instead focus on doing the work and due diligence required to understand the intrinsic value of an investment. That doesn’t mean you should ignore market sentiment, but don’t allow your fear of missing out lead you to making bad trades and investments.

 


More on MarketBeat
10 Made in America Stocks to Own in 201910 Made in America Stocks to Own in 2019
20 High-Yield Dividend Stocks that Could Ruin Your Retirement Portfolio20 High-Yield Dividend Stocks that Could Ruin Your Retirement Portfolio
15 REITS Analysts Can15 REITS Analysts Can't Stop Recommending
15 Healthcare Stocks that Analysts Love15 Healthcare Stocks that Analysts Love
15 Technology Stocks that Analysts Love15 Technology Stocks that Analysts Love
Best Growth Stocks - Best Stocks to Buy NowBest Growth Stocks - Best Stocks to Buy Now
7 Best Stocks to Own Right Now7 Best Stocks to Own Right Now


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:


Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Yahoo Gemini Pixel