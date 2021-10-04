QQQ   355.60 (-1.27%)
AAPL   140.56 (-1.47%)
MSFT   284.01 (-1.76%)
FB   331.96 (-3.22%)
GOOGL   2,667.82 (-2.31%)
TSLA   798.15 (+2.96%)
AMZN   3,226.89 (-1.72%)
NVDA   200.62 (-3.28%)
BABA   140.06 (-2.87%)
NIO   33.94 (-4.07%)
CGC   13.04 (-2.76%)
GE   106.68 (+0.81%)
MU   71.12 (+0.18%)
AMD   100.35 (-2.05%)
T   27.40 (+0.88%)
F   14.74 (+4.10%)
ACB   6.97 (-1.55%)
DIS   175.00 (-0.57%)
PFE   43.00 (+0.16%)
BA   227.15 (+0.51%)
AMC   37.75 (-1.85%)
QQQ   355.60 (-1.27%)
AAPL   140.56 (-1.47%)
MSFT   284.01 (-1.76%)
FB   331.96 (-3.22%)
GOOGL   2,667.82 (-2.31%)
TSLA   798.15 (+2.96%)
AMZN   3,226.89 (-1.72%)
NVDA   200.62 (-3.28%)
BABA   140.06 (-2.87%)
NIO   33.94 (-4.07%)
CGC   13.04 (-2.76%)
GE   106.68 (+0.81%)
MU   71.12 (+0.18%)
AMD   100.35 (-2.05%)
T   27.40 (+0.88%)
F   14.74 (+4.10%)
ACB   6.97 (-1.55%)
DIS   175.00 (-0.57%)
PFE   43.00 (+0.16%)
BA   227.15 (+0.51%)
AMC   37.75 (-1.85%)
QQQ   355.60 (-1.27%)
AAPL   140.56 (-1.47%)
MSFT   284.01 (-1.76%)
FB   331.96 (-3.22%)
GOOGL   2,667.82 (-2.31%)
TSLA   798.15 (+2.96%)
AMZN   3,226.89 (-1.72%)
NVDA   200.62 (-3.28%)
BABA   140.06 (-2.87%)
NIO   33.94 (-4.07%)
CGC   13.04 (-2.76%)
GE   106.68 (+0.81%)
MU   71.12 (+0.18%)
AMD   100.35 (-2.05%)
T   27.40 (+0.88%)
F   14.74 (+4.10%)
ACB   6.97 (-1.55%)
DIS   175.00 (-0.57%)
PFE   43.00 (+0.16%)
BA   227.15 (+0.51%)
AMC   37.75 (-1.85%)
QQQ   355.60 (-1.27%)
AAPL   140.56 (-1.47%)
MSFT   284.01 (-1.76%)
FB   331.96 (-3.22%)
GOOGL   2,667.82 (-2.31%)
TSLA   798.15 (+2.96%)
AMZN   3,226.89 (-1.72%)
NVDA   200.62 (-3.28%)
BABA   140.06 (-2.87%)
NIO   33.94 (-4.07%)
CGC   13.04 (-2.76%)
GE   106.68 (+0.81%)
MU   71.12 (+0.18%)
AMD   100.35 (-2.05%)
T   27.40 (+0.88%)
F   14.74 (+4.10%)
ACB   6.97 (-1.55%)
DIS   175.00 (-0.57%)
PFE   43.00 (+0.16%)
BA   227.15 (+0.51%)
AMC   37.75 (-1.85%)

What To Expect From The September NFP Report 

Monday, October 4, 2021 | Thomas Hughes
What To Expect From The September NFP Report 

What Will The September NFP Data Tell Us? 

There has been a debate raging in both political and business circles that is about to be answered. The question? How are Federal unemployment subsidies enacted in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic impacting labor markets now? On one side of the argument are those who say its low wages, a lack of attractive jobs, and COVID-19 that are to blame while on the other, critics claim unemployed persons are making more by not working and thereby sitting on the sidelines. Well, those subsidies ran out in early September so we should start getting evidence of the answer soon, as in this week when they release the NFP report

Unemployment levels should fall drastically

Federal unemployment subsidies ended in early September so those receiving them fell off the books the week beginning September 6th. That same week, the week ending Saturday, September 11th, saw the total number of unemployed Americans fall by over 6.2 million, the single largest drop in recorded history. The total number of Americans claiming unemployment is now just over 5.0 million and the lowest its been since the pandemic began. This does not guarantee that 6.2 million people went out to get jobs but, based on the high levels of job openings, it wouldn’t be difficult to put people to work. 

What To Expect From The September NFP Report 

The latest read on the JOLTs report has job openings running near 11 million in July, just weeks before the unemployment benefits ran out, and the number of openings was trending higher. The Challenger, Gray & Christmas report on layoffs and planned hirings confirms the outlook. While intentions for hiring have backed off from last year’s record levels intent for hiring is strong and has 2021 on track to be the second strongest hiring year on record. Likewise, the Marketbeat.com economic calendar reveals the ISM report on manufacturing, the Philly Fed’s MBOS, and the Empire State report on manufacturing conditions support the idea of job availability and positive hiring trends. 

September Hiring Should Be Strong, But… 

September hiring should be strong but there is a caveat to be aware of. While the data suggests September job creation could easily run in the 1 to 4 million range it really depends on when they take the survey. Job benefits ran out the first week of September and surely sparked a rush to employment but it may have taken a week or more for that rush to really get started. The NFP report is the result of two surveys that are taken on or about the 12th day of the month. Last month the 12th fell on a Sunday which means the two surveys were likely taken in different weeks and it’s possible neither truly reflects the impact of those 6 million new job-seekers. 

As always, the NFP data should be taken with a grain of salt. The most important piece of the data this month should be job creation but it will more likely be the revisions to previous months. We expect to see upward revisions to the data and possibly strong upward revisions driven by steadily declining levels of unemployment and high availability of jobs. If there is no influx of new hires this month they may show up in the data next month. 

Labor Markets Are Strong 

Regardless of the number of new jobs created in September, we expect job creation to be positive and strong. Assuming this is the case, the consumer is also strong and that should support spending and economic activity over the next year. The state of current economic conditions, ie the global supply chain issues, is ultimately a net positive for hiring and the consumer. 


7 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy As Climate Change Initiatives Heat Up

Climate change remains a polarizing political issue. However, as an investor, it’s a debate that bears watching. And that’s not just the case for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investors. Every investor that’s looking to profit from the current $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill needs to pay attention to the current debate about climate change.

That’s because right now the business of climate change is beginning to catch up to the emotion. And that makes it a good time to invest in the clean energy sector. This includes solar and wind stocks. But it also includes other related sectors such as electric vehicle charging and other renewable energy sources such as renewable natural gas (RNG).

That’s the topic of this special presentation which looks at 7 clean energy stocks that look like strong buys as the Biden administration looks to pass its sweeping infrastructure bill.

Investors need to be able to skate to where the puck is moving. For years, climate change initiatives have been bogged down by the reality that the technology was not ready to meet the moment. That is rapidly becoming a non-issue. And that makes this sector one that investors can’t afford to ignore.

View the "7 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy As Climate Change Initiatives Heat Up".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.