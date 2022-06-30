×
QQQ   277.56 (-2.20%)
AAPL   135.33 (-2.80%)
MSFT   255.02 (-2.01%)
META   160.77 (-1.93%)
GOOGL   2,157.27 (-3.44%)
AMZN   103.95 (-4.56%)
TSLA   673.46 (-1.75%)
NVDA   149.92 (-3.54%)
NIO   21.02 (-3.84%)
BABA   112.24 (-3.27%)
AMD   76.40 (-2.04%)
MU   54.63 (-2.48%)
CGC   2.74 (-21.71%)
T   20.89 (-0.29%)
GE   62.02 (-2.62%)
F   10.97 (-4.77%)
DIS   92.90 (-2.88%)
AMC   13.19 (-3.37%)
PFE   51.61 (+1.32%)
PYPL   68.07 (-4.76%)
NFLX   170.97 (-4.14%)
QQQ   277.56 (-2.20%)
AAPL   135.33 (-2.80%)
MSFT   255.02 (-2.01%)
META   160.77 (-1.93%)
GOOGL   2,157.27 (-3.44%)
AMZN   103.95 (-4.56%)
TSLA   673.46 (-1.75%)
NVDA   149.92 (-3.54%)
NIO   21.02 (-3.84%)
BABA   112.24 (-3.27%)
AMD   76.40 (-2.04%)
MU   54.63 (-2.48%)
CGC   2.74 (-21.71%)
T   20.89 (-0.29%)
GE   62.02 (-2.62%)
F   10.97 (-4.77%)
DIS   92.90 (-2.88%)
AMC   13.19 (-3.37%)
PFE   51.61 (+1.32%)
PYPL   68.07 (-4.76%)
NFLX   170.97 (-4.14%)
QQQ   277.56 (-2.20%)
AAPL   135.33 (-2.80%)
MSFT   255.02 (-2.01%)
META   160.77 (-1.93%)
GOOGL   2,157.27 (-3.44%)
AMZN   103.95 (-4.56%)
TSLA   673.46 (-1.75%)
NVDA   149.92 (-3.54%)
NIO   21.02 (-3.84%)
BABA   112.24 (-3.27%)
AMD   76.40 (-2.04%)
MU   54.63 (-2.48%)
CGC   2.74 (-21.71%)
T   20.89 (-0.29%)
GE   62.02 (-2.62%)
F   10.97 (-4.77%)
DIS   92.90 (-2.88%)
AMC   13.19 (-3.37%)
PFE   51.61 (+1.32%)
PYPL   68.07 (-4.76%)
NFLX   170.97 (-4.14%)
QQQ   277.56 (-2.20%)
AAPL   135.33 (-2.80%)
MSFT   255.02 (-2.01%)
META   160.77 (-1.93%)
GOOGL   2,157.27 (-3.44%)
AMZN   103.95 (-4.56%)
TSLA   673.46 (-1.75%)
NVDA   149.92 (-3.54%)
NIO   21.02 (-3.84%)
BABA   112.24 (-3.27%)
AMD   76.40 (-2.04%)
MU   54.63 (-2.48%)
CGC   2.74 (-21.71%)
T   20.89 (-0.29%)
GE   62.02 (-2.62%)
F   10.97 (-4.77%)
DIS   92.90 (-2.88%)
AMC   13.19 (-3.37%)
PFE   51.61 (+1.32%)
PYPL   68.07 (-4.76%)
NFLX   170.97 (-4.14%)

Why I'm Buying Pfizer And You Should Too

Thursday, June 30, 2022 | Matthew North
Why Im Buying Pfizer And You Should Too

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) has a bright future ahead of it. Detractors of the company point to the fact that COVID-19 has reached its peak, and therefore the company will experience reduced demand for one of its best-selling vaccines. However, it is also becoming apparent to me that the virus will remain an endemic disease, much like the seasonal flu, and will therefore the vaccinated population will require a consistent stream of boosters in order to keep on top of it for the foreseeable future. Furthermore, as the virus mutates it’s understood that the first-generation vaccines will become less effective over time, so the demand for new vaccines to respond to the virus’s mutations will be a major tailwind for the company.

The catalyst of COVID-19 aside, Pfizer has also smartly invested a large portion of its war chest into diversifying itself by adding over 80 different drugs and pharmaceutical products to its pipeline. This is backed by the company’s impressive financial strength that will allow it to grow through acquisitions, as well as provide a rock-solid balance sheet to ride out the volatility that’s expected as we head into the next bear market.

Pfizer’s Financials

Pfizer has beaten analysts’ expectations for four straight quarters, growing its EPS at a respectable margin. The company is currently trailing slightly below the MarketBeat consensus price target by 12%, and with the company’s future prospects in mind, this could be an indication that the stock is currently undervalued.

Pfizer reported an 82% operational revenue growth in Q1’22, which came along with a 76% diluted EPS growth. This strong growth in sales was driven by a huge number of new patients taking its medicines and vaccines, which represented a 140% increase YoY to 468M. These numbers are all reflected in the company’s bottom line, as its operating cash flow skyrocketed to $34B over the last twelve months, up from $10B. There are now more cash and short-term investments than ever on the company’s balance sheet, which currently stands at $31.07B, which is more than enough to cover potential acquisitions or to return value back to its shareholders directly.


Opportunities for Future Growth

From a product development standpoint, Pfizer has multiple avenues to continue its growth in the future. In addition to working on future COVID-19 vaccines, it’s also developing treatments for a wide number of health conditions, including hemophilia, influenza, breast cancer, and others. For the rest of FY 2022, the company is expected to grow its revenues to $24.61B as the consensus revenue target. In the near future, it intends to treat 225M people by 2025, as well as continue its work on creating a universal vaccine that will work to treat a range of coronaviruses.

The Bottom Line 

Although Pfizer may not continue its meteoric performance in the future, the demand for its treatments and vaccines is undoubtedly going to continue strong as the world still comes to grips with COVID-19 as its major tailwind. The earnings the company has made over the last twelve months give it ample opportunity to research new treatments to increase its sales and revenues further, and its sales growth gives investors a sense of consistency in an uncertain time in the market. 

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Pfizer (PFE)
3.2431 of 5 stars		$51.51+1.1%3.11%11.81Moderate Buy$57.26
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in Pfizer right now?

Before you consider Pfizer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pfizer wasn't on the list.

While Pfizer currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastSpot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes

Today Kate sits down with repeat guest Andrew Chanin, Co-Founder and CEO of ETF manager ProcureAM. Andrew shares the story behind the launch of the Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (FEMA).

Listen Now to Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.