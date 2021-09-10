Why Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) is One of the Best Names in Retail

Luxury Athleisure Brand Commands Higher Prices

Blockbuster Earnings and Big Outlook Hike

Growth Opportunities Abound

The retail space is more crowded than ever these days, which is why it's particularly impressive thecontinues putting up big numbers quarter after quarter. With consumer preferences changing quickly and benefitting certain specialty retailers that are ahead of the curve, this is the perfect example of a company that has created a truly unique brand. The athleisure apparel company is taking advantage of how people are focusing more on their health and wellness following the pandemic, and with plenty of remote workers looking for comfortable clothing to either working out or relaxing in their residences, these secular trends support the bull case for adding shares.There are several other reasons why Lululemon is one of the best names in retail and a company that could only just be getting started in carving out a unique niche in the industry. Although it might appear expensive based on its valuation, it’s hard to argue against a stock that is hitting new all-time highs in a mixed market. Let’s take a deeper look at what makes Lululemon stand out below.If you aren’t familiar with the term athleisure, it refers to clothing constructed with comfortable materials that can be used for both exercise and everyday wear. Lululemon offers this type of apparel including pants, shorts, tops, and jackets that are designed for a healthy lifestyle and athletic activities including yoga, running, training, and more. Even though the company has to compete with sports apparel giants like Nike , Adidas, and Under Armour, it still generates billions in sales thanks to its powerful brand name, which investors should look at as a strong competitive advantage.Lululemon has been credited with being the creator of athleisure wear and has carefully crafted a luxury brand name that commands higher prices than peers. Unlike many competitors, the company does not have a large wholesale business and can directly control the entire sales process. This has helped the company to separate itself as a premium apparel provider since you won’t be able to find its products in discount retailers and also allows Lululemon to control everything from pricing to marketing. The company’s 534 retail stores are known to have the highest sales per square foot of any U.S. apparel retailer, and it’s clear that the company’s brand is stronger than ever given its recent earnings.Let’s face it – plenty of retailers were suffering prior to the pandemic and are still struggling to figure out how to adapt. That’s another reason why Lululemon stands out at this time, as it’s a specialty retailer delivering blockbuster earnings during an uncertain period for many companies in the industry. The athleisure powerhouse delivered a Q2 revenue increase of 61% year-over-year to $1.5 billion and saw its company-operated stores net revenue increase 142% to $695.1 million. This is big because it tells us that people are getting comfortable with shopping in public again, just in time for the holiday season.Other highlights from the blockbuster Q2 earnings report included a Net Income increase of 140% to $208.1 million and an EPS beat of $0.46 per share according to Marketbeat’s earnings data . Investors should also be encouraged by the company’s big outlook hike that puts the company on track to achieve its ambitious 2023 revenue targets 2 years early. In a sector with plenty of companies with questionable prospects going forward, it’s quite clear that Lululemon is a name that commands attention.While it’s nice to see Lululemon smash its latest earnings estimates, what investors really care about is where the company is going in the future. The good news is that there are plenty of opportunities for this specialty retailer to grow going forward. As a brand that traditionally has been popular with women, Lululemon has plenty of sales upside if it can successfully expand its product offerings for men. There’s also the fact that the company plans to launch its own footwear brand in 2022 which could be another big step forward.Perhaps the most intriguing growth opportunities for Lululemon lie in the company’s international exposure and e-commerce platform. Net revenue increased by 49% internationally in Q2 for the company and there are certainly plenty of opportunities for Lululemon to take advantage of the massive apparel market in China over the next few years. We also know how important a strong digital sales channel is for companies these days, and Lululemon’s e-commerce revenue accounted for 41% of its total revenue in Q2. It wouldn’t be surprising to see e-commerce sales surpass in-store sales in the coming years, which is another strong reason to consider adding shares.

Before you consider Lululemon Athletica, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lululemon Athletica wasn't on the list.

While Lululemon Athletica currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article