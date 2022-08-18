Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout 

S&P 500   4,274.04
DOW   33,980.32
QQQ   328.49
Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
Russia Ignites West's Battle for Energy Independence (Ad)
Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina 
US to hold trade talks with Taiwan, island drills military
Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports 
Russia Ignites West's Battle for Energy Independence (Ad)
Wind energy boom and golden eagles collide in the US West
Egypt's central bank governor resigns as economic woes mount
Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
Investor Alert: EV Initiatives Create Unsustainable Demand For Lithium (Ad)
S&P 500   4,274.04
DOW   33,980.32
QQQ   328.49
Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
Russia Ignites West's Battle for Energy Independence (Ad)
Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina 
US to hold trade talks with Taiwan, island drills military
Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports 
Russia Ignites West's Battle for Energy Independence (Ad)
Wind energy boom and golden eagles collide in the US West
Egypt's central bank governor resigns as economic woes mount
Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
Investor Alert: EV Initiatives Create Unsustainable Demand For Lithium (Ad)
S&P 500   4,274.04
DOW   33,980.32
QQQ   328.49
Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
Russia Ignites West's Battle for Energy Independence (Ad)
Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina 
US to hold trade talks with Taiwan, island drills military
Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports 
Russia Ignites West's Battle for Energy Independence (Ad)
Wind energy boom and golden eagles collide in the US West
Egypt's central bank governor resigns as economic woes mount
Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
Investor Alert: EV Initiatives Create Unsustainable Demand For Lithium (Ad)
S&P 500   4,274.04
DOW   33,980.32
QQQ   328.49
Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
Russia Ignites West's Battle for Energy Independence (Ad)
Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina 
US to hold trade talks with Taiwan, island drills military
Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports 
Russia Ignites West's Battle for Energy Independence (Ad)
Wind energy boom and golden eagles collide in the US West
Egypt's central bank governor resigns as economic woes mount
Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
Investor Alert: EV Initiatives Create Unsustainable Demand For Lithium (Ad)

Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout 

Thu., August 18, 2022 | Sam Quirke
Why Micron (NASDAQ:MU) Could Be About To Breakout It’s been a rollercoaster of a summer for Micron (NASDAQ: MU) investors, who’ve had to watch their shares fall 30% and then rally 30% in the past two months alone. But there are signs that the worst of the volatility might now be behind them. This will be a welcome turn of events for all but the bears, as 2022 has been a year to forget for the most part. A combination of supply chain issues and soaring inflation have acted as major headwinds for an industry that was among the better performing in 2021. 

But having put in what’s looking more and more like a low at around $50 last month, their shares are getting into a solid motion of setting higher highs and higher lows. And just last week, the team over at Citi came out with a bullish update. They noted the company has shown the three signs of a “classic bottom”: they’ve lowered its capex spending; shares are trading near trough valuation and most of its downside is already in the consensus estimates.

This final point was based on the weak forecast for the fourth quarter that management had already shared earlier this month, due to the aforementioned macroeconomic and supply chain issues. Citi analyst Christopher Danely might have cut his estimates and lowered his price target to $75 from $80, but he firmly reiterated his buy rating on Micron shares. 

Cautiously Bullish

This bullish yet still kind of cautious tone was echoed by Danely’s peers over at Raymond James. They trimmed their rating on Micron last week from Strong Buy to Outperform, while their price target was moved back to $65. Analyst Chris Caso noted that while the long-term picture is still intact due to several secular trends, the near-term could be rocky. 


In a note to clients after management issued that weak forecast he wrote that "this morning's press release called out macro conditions and supply constraints leading to a 'broadening of customer inventory adjustments,' leading to a steeper cut in bit shipments and margins than previously thought. However, given the fact that shares are off roughly 5% on the news and 15% above its 52-week low, investors may be taking the news in stride. We believe investors may view this as something of a clearing event, providing downside support, with significant room for upside as supply rebalances in fiscal 2023”.

The message here is clear. Short term headwinds remain, but so too does the industry and the company’s longer term potential. We need only look at how well both performed when there were more tailwinds than headwinds in recent years to get a sense of what the upside potential is. Fellow semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been going through much of the same motions, with Citi also coming out bullish on them this month. In a list of their top 30 most attractive stocks, Nvidia was #3 on the list. This is a decent bellwether for the likes of Micron and other names in the industry. Interestingly, it was Micron that represented semiconductors on a similar list from UBS at the end of July. 

Getting Involved

From a technical perspective, there’s a lot to like about them right now. That $52 level brought about a serious bounce and shares haven’t looked like they’ve wanted to go back down there since. There’s now some consolidation starting to happen in the mid-$60s which to be fair is exactly what the doctor would have ordered after they experienced a 50% haircut since the start of the year. 

It’s looking more and more likely that the worst-case scenarios are already priced into the share price, which means there’s a ton of upside potential that can be unlocked by any one of several surprise updates that could hit the wire in the second half of this year. Marketbeat rates them a “Moderate Buy” right now with a forecasted upside of some $40%, and this should be enough to justify a close look from anyone keen to get exposure to what will still be one of the hottest industries of this decade.
Why Micron (NASDAQ:MU) Could Be About To Breakout 

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Micron Technology (MU)
2.8623 of 5 stars		$61.62-3.5%0.75%7.03Moderate Buy$86.54
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in Micron Technology right now?

Before you consider Micron Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Micron Technology wasn't on the list.

While Micron Technology currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

David McNatt discusses ESG investing and offers ways to avoid pitfalls and to understand exactly what kinds of companies you are buying.

Listen Now to ESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.