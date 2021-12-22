QQQ   393.95 (+1.22%)
AAPL   175.64 (+1.53%)
MSFT   333.20 (+1.81%)
FB   330.45 (-1.12%)
GOOGL   2,928.30 (+2.05%)
AMZN   3,420.74 (+0.36%)
TSLA   1,008.87 (+7.49%)
NVDA   294.00 (+1.12%)
BABA   117.81 (-4.20%)
NIO   29.85 (-1.03%)
CGC   9.37 (-3.00%)
AMD   143.88 (-0.26%)
MU   90.34 (-0.37%)
GE   93.07 (+0.01%)
T   24.78 (+1.27%)
F   20.14 (+2.70%)
DIS   151.88 (+0.55%)
PFE   59.55 (+1.02%)
AMC   28.68 (-5.35%)
ACB   5.93 (-0.34%)
BA   201.69 (+1.09%)
QQQ   393.95 (+1.22%)
AAPL   175.64 (+1.53%)
MSFT   333.20 (+1.81%)
FB   330.45 (-1.12%)
GOOGL   2,928.30 (+2.05%)
AMZN   3,420.74 (+0.36%)
TSLA   1,008.87 (+7.49%)
NVDA   294.00 (+1.12%)
BABA   117.81 (-4.20%)
NIO   29.85 (-1.03%)
CGC   9.37 (-3.00%)
AMD   143.88 (-0.26%)
MU   90.34 (-0.37%)
GE   93.07 (+0.01%)
T   24.78 (+1.27%)
F   20.14 (+2.70%)
DIS   151.88 (+0.55%)
PFE   59.55 (+1.02%)
AMC   28.68 (-5.35%)
ACB   5.93 (-0.34%)
BA   201.69 (+1.09%)
QQQ   393.95 (+1.22%)
AAPL   175.64 (+1.53%)
MSFT   333.20 (+1.81%)
FB   330.45 (-1.12%)
GOOGL   2,928.30 (+2.05%)
AMZN   3,420.74 (+0.36%)
TSLA   1,008.87 (+7.49%)
NVDA   294.00 (+1.12%)
BABA   117.81 (-4.20%)
NIO   29.85 (-1.03%)
CGC   9.37 (-3.00%)
AMD   143.88 (-0.26%)
MU   90.34 (-0.37%)
GE   93.07 (+0.01%)
T   24.78 (+1.27%)
F   20.14 (+2.70%)
DIS   151.88 (+0.55%)
PFE   59.55 (+1.02%)
AMC   28.68 (-5.35%)
ACB   5.93 (-0.34%)
BA   201.69 (+1.09%)
QQQ   393.95 (+1.22%)
AAPL   175.64 (+1.53%)
MSFT   333.20 (+1.81%)
FB   330.45 (-1.12%)
GOOGL   2,928.30 (+2.05%)
AMZN   3,420.74 (+0.36%)
TSLA   1,008.87 (+7.49%)
NVDA   294.00 (+1.12%)
BABA   117.81 (-4.20%)
NIO   29.85 (-1.03%)
CGC   9.37 (-3.00%)
AMD   143.88 (-0.26%)
MU   90.34 (-0.37%)
GE   93.07 (+0.01%)
T   24.78 (+1.27%)
F   20.14 (+2.70%)
DIS   151.88 (+0.55%)
PFE   59.55 (+1.02%)
AMC   28.68 (-5.35%)
ACB   5.93 (-0.34%)
BA   201.69 (+1.09%)

Why RAD Stock Still Appears to be a Weak Buy and Two That Look Better

Wednesday, December 22, 2021 | Chris Markoch
Why RAD Stock Still Appears to be a Weak Buy and Two That Look Better

Investors looking to buy Rite Aid stock after earnings may want to look in other directions

The good news is that shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RADstock are up 12% after reporting third quarter earnings. The less good news is that the stock has dropped about 8% from its post earnings high. And, RAD stock is still down approximately 11% for 2021. 

Still, investors are seeing RAD stock trading near the low end of its 52-week range. And with the company reporting a surprising profit along with announcing the planned closure of over 60 locations, it’s fair to ask if Rite Aid is a sneaky buy.  

At this time, we feel that’s a tough proposition. The company is still carrying a significant load, and that’s not likely to change that much even if the store closures happen as scheduled. 

Defense Wins Championships, Not the Hearts of Investors 

Many of us are familiar with the expression defense wins championships. That’s often the case when it comes to sports. In investing, playing defense can produce a momentary lift for a stock. However, successful investors know that defense only gets you so far. At some point, you have to prove that you’re generating revenue and earnings. 

When reporting earnings, Rite Aid announced it plans to close as many 63 stores in coming months. The process is already underway and when it’s complete, the company expects to pad its EBITDA by $25 million.  

That’s undoubtedly the primary reason that RAD stock is getting a lift after earnings. But as the stock starts to fall back, it’s a reminder that defensive measures only go so far. At some point, investors will want to see the stores that remain generate the revenue that will allow earnings to come organically.  

Not a Meme Stock, But Short Interest Remains High 

Another reason we hesitate to look at Rite Aid as an undervalued stock is because of high short interest. As of this writing, RAD stock has a short interest ratio of over 22%. By itself, a high short interest ratio may not mean that much. In fact, there’s some chatter among traders hoping for a short squeeze as traders must cover their short positions.  

As the meme stock movement has proven, this can be an effective trading strategy. But that doesn’t make it a sound investment strategy. And that’s why you should be cautious before taking a position in RAD stock. 

Two Stocks We Like Better 

To be fair, drug store stocks as a sector have underperformed the broader market. However, with the need for Covid-19 testing and vaccinations to remain on the front burner, the next quarter could be a strong quarter for these companies.  

With that in mind, we encourage investors to consider CVS Health (NYSE:CVSand Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) as solid options. CVS stock is up 48% for the year and WBA stock is up 26%.  

To be fair, both CVS Health (900 stores) and Walgreens (200 stores) are also in the process of executing store closure initiatives. However, both companies have better balance sheets than Rite Aid.  

Based on the 72% gain in its stock price since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, we give CVS stock the nod for growth investors. The company is rethinking its in-store experience with its HealthHUB concept that provides options for patients who are managing chronic health conditions.  

We see it as giving consumers a reason other than price, and that’s always a bullish catalyst. The company expects there to be more than 1,000 of these stores by the end of 2021.  

And for value investors, both Walgreens and CVS offer similar dividends, but it’s hard to beat Walgreen’s track record of increasing its dividend for over 45 years

Should you invest $1,000 in Rite Aid right now?

Before you consider Rite Aid, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rite Aid wasn't on the list.

While Rite Aid currently has a "Sell" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Rite Aid (RAD)1.3$13.85-8.0%N/A-5.87Sell$12.67
CVS Health (CVS)2.9$100.90+0.1%1.98%17.64Buy$111.14
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)3.1$50.41+0.9%3.79%17.20Hold$54.57
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.