Will Eli Lilly's Zepbound be the next big weight-loss drug?

S&P 500   4,347.35
DOW   33,891.94
QQQ   370.07
Profits soar as Airbnb, Intel, Live Nation trounce forecasts
Is Gold Really Boring? (Ad)
Wall Street sees these 2023 losers as 2024 opportunities
3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
Is Gold Really Boring? (Ad)
Walt Disney, Twilio rise; Topgolf Callaway, Krispy Kreme fall, Thursday, 11/9/2023
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 11/9/2023
How to Capitalize On An Unstoppable $5.8 Trillion Megatrend (Ad)
Is Etsy crafting support to end its five-month bearish trend?
Interest rates propel insurers' earnings to new highs
S&P 500   4,347.35
DOW   33,891.94
QQQ   370.07
Profits soar as Airbnb, Intel, Live Nation trounce forecasts
Is Gold Really Boring? (Ad)
Wall Street sees these 2023 losers as 2024 opportunities
3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
Is Gold Really Boring? (Ad)
Walt Disney, Twilio rise; Topgolf Callaway, Krispy Kreme fall, Thursday, 11/9/2023
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 11/9/2023
How to Capitalize On An Unstoppable $5.8 Trillion Megatrend (Ad)
Is Etsy crafting support to end its five-month bearish trend?
Interest rates propel insurers' earnings to new highs
S&P 500   4,347.35
DOW   33,891.94
QQQ   370.07
Profits soar as Airbnb, Intel, Live Nation trounce forecasts
Is Gold Really Boring? (Ad)
Wall Street sees these 2023 losers as 2024 opportunities
3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
Is Gold Really Boring? (Ad)
Walt Disney, Twilio rise; Topgolf Callaway, Krispy Kreme fall, Thursday, 11/9/2023
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 11/9/2023
How to Capitalize On An Unstoppable $5.8 Trillion Megatrend (Ad)
Is Etsy crafting support to end its five-month bearish trend?
Interest rates propel insurers' earnings to new highs
S&P 500   4,347.35
DOW   33,891.94
QQQ   370.07
Profits soar as Airbnb, Intel, Live Nation trounce forecasts
Is Gold Really Boring? (Ad)
Wall Street sees these 2023 losers as 2024 opportunities
3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
Is Gold Really Boring? (Ad)
Walt Disney, Twilio rise; Topgolf Callaway, Krispy Kreme fall, Thursday, 11/9/2023
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 11/9/2023
How to Capitalize On An Unstoppable $5.8 Trillion Megatrend (Ad)
Is Etsy crafting support to end its five-month bearish trend?
Interest rates propel insurers' earnings to new highs

Will Eli Lilly's Zepbound be the next big weight-loss drug?

Written by Kate Stalter
November 10, 2023

Eli Lilly logo on corporate signage

Key Points

  • Eli Lilly got regulators' OK for Zepbound, which joins Novo Nordisk in the weight-loss pharmaceutical space.
  • Wegovy and Ozempic contributed 52% to Novo Nordisk's revenue in the first nine months of the year, up from 36% last year.
  • Analysts anticipate high sales for Zepbound, with Citigroup forecasting $37 billion and a price target increase for Lilly stock.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly & Co. NYSE: LLY reversed lower on November 9. This came after LLY stock advanced 3.20% after the company got regulators' OK for its weight-loss drug Zepbound.

In clinical trials, the drug helped people lose as much as 52 pounds within a 16-month timeframe.

Zepbound is based on tirzepatide, the main ingredient in Lilly's successful diabetes treatment, Mounjaro.

Zepbound joins Novo Nordisk A/S NYSE: NVO as pharmaceutical stocks with medications in the popular and fast-growing weight-loss space. Novo Nordisk's Ozempic and Wegovy have been key drivers behind the company's rapid revenue increases in the past four quarters. 

Ozempic treats type 2 diabetes and major cardiovascular conditions, while Wegovy is used for weight loss.

Novo Nordisk's Wegovy crushing sales forecasts

When Novo Nordisk reported second-quarter results on November 2, the stock gapped higher on news that Wegovy sales climbed by an incredible 734% to around $1.38 billion, trouncing expectations.

Ozempic sales were up 46% to about $3.31 billion. That's a strong number, but it missed analysts' views. However, the company remains bullish about the prospects for Ozempic. 

Wegovy sales climbed more than eightfold, rocketing 734% to about $1.38 billion, based on today's exchange rates. That easily beat expectations for about $1.09 billion, according to FactSet. Meanwhile, Ozempic sales grew 46% to roughly $3.31 billion but missed views for $3.44 billion.

Together, Wegovy and Ozempic accounted for 52% of Novo Nordisk's revenue in the first nine months of this year, up from 36% a year ago.

Zepbound available in U.S. this year

You can see why Lilly was eager to get the regulatory OK for Zepbound. In its announcement of the news, Lilly said Zepbound is expected to be available in the U.S. by the end of the year. The six-dose regiment will have a list price of $1,059.87. 


The company added that this price tag "does not reflect the typical out-of-pocket cost to patients given insurance coverage and discounts. Lilly is putting a commercial savings card program in place that will help people who may benefit from Zepbound better access it."

Some insurance companies don't cover weight-loss treatments, meaning Zepbound may still be too pricey for many patients. 

Even so, analysts have high hopes for the new drug. In October, Citigroup's  Andrew Baum said he is forecasting sales of $37 billion for Zepbound and $22 billion for Lilly's Mounjaro.

Citigroup boosted its price target on Lilly stock on October 23, increasing it to $675 from $525.

Eli Lilly chart shows 50-day support

MarketBeat's Eli Lilly analyst forecasts show a consensus view of "moderate buy" with a price target of $557. That's a 14% downside, which means it's worth taking a look at the Eli Lilly chart.

Eli Lilly stock rallied to a high of $629.97 on October 13 before retreating. The stock fell below its 50-day average but rebounded to find support at that line. 

Analysts are forecasting Lilly earnings of $12.29 per share in 2024, which would be an increase of 86% over the $6.61 per share expected this year. 

"While the firm remains very well-positioned for growth with its cardiometabolic drug Mounjaro, we believe the market is overly optimistic about the company's outlook," wrote Morningstar analyst Damien Conover on November 2 after Lilly's most recent quarterly report. 

Keep in mind that Conover and other analysts fully expected the FDA approval for Zepbound, so that's not a development likely to change any analysts' modeling.  

Side effects, costs, could inhibit uptake 

If there's anything that could hinder sales, it could be some of the nasty side effects of these drugs. According to the FDA, Zepbound and other similar treatments have a risk of gastrointestinal issues, including nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, constipation and diarrhea. 

Cost may be another factor that inhibits uptake. 

A July report from pharmacy benefits management company Prime Therapeutics found that 68% of individuals "who newly started glucagon-like peptide-1 agonist (GLP-1a) drugs for weight loss were no longer taking the drug after one year. The data also show a substantial increase in health care cost in the first year among those who also started the drugs."

Should you invest $1,000 in Eli Lilly and Company right now?

Before you consider Eli Lilly and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eli Lilly and Company wasn't on the list.

While Eli Lilly and Company currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to investing in electric vehicle technologies (EV) and which EV stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)
2.7917 of 5 stars		$591.32-4.5%0.76%107.12Moderate Buy$557.00
Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)
1.9586 of 5 stars		$100.02-1.7%0.62%41.50Moderate Buy$60.83
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Kate Stalter

About Kate Stalter

  • stalterkate@gmail.com

Contributing Author

Retirement, Asset Allocation, and Tax Strategies

Kate has been a contributing writer for MarketBeat since 2021.

Areas of Expertise: Asset allocation, technical and fundamental analysis, retirement strategies, income generation, risk management, sector and industry analysis

Education: B.A., Saint Mary’s College, Notre Dame, Indiana; MBA, Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University

Additional Experience: Series 65-licensed investment advisor, financial advisor, Blue Marlin Advisors; investment columnist for Forbes, U.S. News & World Report

Past Experience: Founder, financial advisor for Better Money Decisions; editor, stock trading instructor for Investor’s Business Daily; columnist, podcast host, video host for MoneyShow.com; contributor for Morningstar magazine


Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

Rivan Stock Surges on Surprise Results
Rivan Stock Surges on Surprise Results
3 Market Correction Opportunities: UPS, Lowe’s & Tesla
3 Market Correction Opportunities: UPS, Lowe's & Tesla
Meta Platforms Stock Will Hit New Highs in 2024
Meta Platforms Stock Will Hit New Highs in 2024
Advanced Micro Devices Stock is Ready to Rebound
Advanced Micro Devices Stock is Ready to Rebound
Search Headlines:

My Account -