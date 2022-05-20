S&P 500   3,900.79
DOW   31,253.13
QQQ   289.58
A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed 
A bear market may be on the horizon. Here’s what that means
Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway 
FDA head: Baby formula factory could reopen by next week
Stocks waver on Wall Street, hover close to bear market
Park outdoors: Ford recalls SUVs due to engine fire risk
Live updates | Portugal says Russia expelling its diplomats
S&P 500   3,900.79
DOW   31,253.13
QQQ   289.58
A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed 
A bear market may be on the horizon. Here’s what that means
Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway 
FDA head: Baby formula factory could reopen by next week
Stocks waver on Wall Street, hover close to bear market
Park outdoors: Ford recalls SUVs due to engine fire risk
Live updates | Portugal says Russia expelling its diplomats
S&P 500   3,900.79
DOW   31,253.13
QQQ   289.58
A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed 
A bear market may be on the horizon. Here’s what that means
Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway 
FDA head: Baby formula factory could reopen by next week
Stocks waver on Wall Street, hover close to bear market
Park outdoors: Ford recalls SUVs due to engine fire risk
Live updates | Portugal says Russia expelling its diplomats
S&P 500   3,900.79
DOW   31,253.13
QQQ   289.58
A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed 
A bear market may be on the horizon. Here’s what that means
Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway 
FDA head: Baby formula factory could reopen by next week
Stocks waver on Wall Street, hover close to bear market
Park outdoors: Ford recalls SUVs due to engine fire risk
Live updates | Portugal says Russia expelling its diplomats

Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?

Friday, May 20, 2022 | Chris Markoch
Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?

A company known for its reliability should give investors something they can count on 

John Deere (NYSE:DE) is due to report earnings before the market opens on May 20. And at this point, any bit of good news would have a calming effect on markets. With that in mind, John Deere may be the right company at the right time.  

The company is expected to deliver revenue that’s in-line with analysts’ expectations of approximately $13.1 billion. However, right now it’s all about earnings. And the good news for investors is that Deere is expected to post earnings per share of $6.80. That would be above the consensus estimate of analysts tracked by MarketBeat which give DE stock an EPS of $6.67.  

Will Earnings be Enough to Calm Markets? 

The answer is it may not calm them down, but it may act as a shot of novocaine. The markets hate uncertainty. And while John Deere only addresses one sector of the market, it could give investors a measure of certainty.  

Agriculture stocks were among the hottest stocks prior to this selloff. Unlike some other sectors, however, the overall thesis for this sector hasn’t changed. Commodity prices are continuing to move higher. Food shortages remain a real possibility due to a significant quantity of the world’s wheat being shut in Ukraine. 

Investors May be Getting a Second Chance 

At the onset of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, I expressed concern about DE stock. My concern largely centered around the company’s small (but not non-existent) exposure to Russia. And the stock did drop initially. However, it quickly recovered its footing and posted a gain of about 30%. 


But stocks are being repriced across the board and DE stock is no different. It’s down about 16% from its highs. But this may be giving opportunistic and risk-tolerant investors a second chance to grab shares at a more favorable price.  

Deere has an attractive valuation with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just over 20 as of this writing. And the company’s earnings and revenue are expected to post strong gains over the next five years. Plus, investors shouldn’t ignore the dividend which currently pays $4.20 annually. 

A Technology Play? 

John Deere is becoming one of the leaders in the emerging sector of agriculture technology. The company is planning to ship its first fully autonomous tractor sometime in late 2022. And that’s not the only new technology Deere is introducing. The company also is developing a crop sprayer that is assisted by machine learning. 

For its part, Deere is trying to address the need to feed a growing population at a time when there is less available land for farming. And there are fewer farmers to do the work. Deere believes that as demand for food and efficient water use remains elevated, it will have a long runway for growth.  

Is DE Stock a Buy? 

My short answer is yes. But it’s up to you to decide if the risk is worth it for you. However, at the very least you should put DE stock on your watchlist. I’ll simply affirm what I wrote about Deere in February. The stock may have further to fall. Now isn’t the time to get reckless.  

Still, it does appear that this is a case of the market repricing, not re-evaluating the company and its stock. And if that’s the case than DE stock remains a solid choice for long-term, value-minded investors who can use this sell-off as a chance to buy shares at a more attractive price.  

Should you invest $1,000 in Deere & Company right now?

Before you consider Deere & Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Deere & Company wasn't on the list.

While Deere & Company currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Deere & Company (DE)
3.0731 of 5 stars		$364.62-1.1%1.15%20.21Buy$446.21
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.