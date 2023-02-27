Will Lower Demand Take a Bite Out of Domino's Pizza Stock?

Get MarketBeat Daily Premium for Just $199 $89!
Claim Your Discount
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
×
S&P 500   3,970.04
DOW   32,816.92
QQQ   291.85
Is the 49% Dividend Yield for ZIM Integrated Shipping For Real?
Five Opportunities… (Ad)pixel
North Korea holds rare meeting on farming amid food shortage
Casinos and consulting? Pandemic spurs tribes to diversify
Exclusive – Stansberry’s Most Controversial Prediction (Ad)
These 11 stocks will be Dividend Kings in 5 years or less.
Germany wants to ease visa application for Indian IT workers
New documentary exposes the most terrifying political plot in decades: THE FOREVER TERM (Ad)
'Cocaine Bear' gets high with $23.1M, 'Ant-Man' sinks fast
UK's Sunak on verge of EU deal, but faces tough sell at home
S&P 500   3,970.04
DOW   32,816.92
QQQ   291.85
Is the 49% Dividend Yield for ZIM Integrated Shipping For Real?
Five Opportunities… (Ad)pixel
North Korea holds rare meeting on farming amid food shortage
Casinos and consulting? Pandemic spurs tribes to diversify
Exclusive – Stansberry’s Most Controversial Prediction (Ad)
These 11 stocks will be Dividend Kings in 5 years or less.
Germany wants to ease visa application for Indian IT workers
New documentary exposes the most terrifying political plot in decades: THE FOREVER TERM (Ad)
'Cocaine Bear' gets high with $23.1M, 'Ant-Man' sinks fast
UK's Sunak on verge of EU deal, but faces tough sell at home
S&P 500   3,970.04
DOW   32,816.92
QQQ   291.85
Is the 49% Dividend Yield for ZIM Integrated Shipping For Real?
Five Opportunities… (Ad)pixel
North Korea holds rare meeting on farming amid food shortage
Casinos and consulting? Pandemic spurs tribes to diversify
Exclusive – Stansberry’s Most Controversial Prediction (Ad)
These 11 stocks will be Dividend Kings in 5 years or less.
Germany wants to ease visa application for Indian IT workers
New documentary exposes the most terrifying political plot in decades: THE FOREVER TERM (Ad)
'Cocaine Bear' gets high with $23.1M, 'Ant-Man' sinks fast
UK's Sunak on verge of EU deal, but faces tough sell at home
S&P 500   3,970.04
DOW   32,816.92
QQQ   291.85
Is the 49% Dividend Yield for ZIM Integrated Shipping For Real?
Five Opportunities… (Ad)pixel
North Korea holds rare meeting on farming amid food shortage
Casinos and consulting? Pandemic spurs tribes to diversify
Exclusive – Stansberry’s Most Controversial Prediction (Ad)
These 11 stocks will be Dividend Kings in 5 years or less.
Germany wants to ease visa application for Indian IT workers
New documentary exposes the most terrifying political plot in decades: THE FOREVER TERM (Ad)
'Cocaine Bear' gets high with $23.1M, 'Ant-Man' sinks fast
UK's Sunak on verge of EU deal, but faces tough sell at home

Will Lower Demand Take a Bite Out of Domino's Pizza Stock?

Mon., February 27, 2023 | Chris Markoch

Key Points

  • Domino’s Pizza stock is trading sharply lower after the company lowered its two- to three-year revenue guidance. 
  • Declining demand is putting pressure on the company’s revenue as it tries to recover from the effects of inflation.  
  • Will technology be a way for Domino’s to continue its 15-year streak of adding shareholder value?  
  • At 24x earnings, DPZ stock is expensive, but it has a reasonable dividend yield. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than Domino's Pizza

Dominos Pizza Stock price forecast

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) stock is near a 52-week low after delivering a mixed earnings report on February 23. The company posted $4.43 in earnings per share (EPS). That was up nearly 10% from consensus estimates for $3.98 EPS. But revenue came in a little light at $1.39 billion as opposed to the $1.44 billion expected. 

On a year-over-year basis, Domino’s continued a pattern of beating on EPS expectations but coming in lower on revenue. But what really had investors alarmed was the company’s forward guidance. Domino’s lowered it's two- to three-year sales outlook to a range of 4% to 8%. The high end is the midpoint of the earlier guidance of 6% to 10%.  

To summarize, if investors were wondering about demand destruction, they may see it from an unexpected source.  

Is Domino’s Still a Safe Stock? 

Domino’s Pizza has been on a great run for the last 15 years. It’s been one of the safe stocks for investors. DPZ stock is up 962% since January 1, 2007, not including the company’s dividend. That currently pays out $4.40 annually and has been increasing for the past 10 years.  

But investors in the market in 2007 will note that those gains didn’t come without some pain. Specifically, during the Great Recession, DPZ stock dropped from $30 to under $5 a share. But the company’s woes at that time had to do with the taste of its pizza. To its credit and the delight of shareholders, Domino’s has made a strong pivot in the face of stiff competition.  

Something else that may give current shareholders a reason to hang on to the stock happened at that time. That is, it embraced digital technology in a way few companies were doing then. In fact, through Domino’s app, the company can gather real-time data that informs its algorithmic pricing model. That model is one reason that Domino’s kept the price of its Mix and Match Deal at $5.99 until late last year, when it went up by just one dollar to $6.99.  


Consumers have now become conditioned to order through the company’s app. As evidence of that the company said over 1 million pizzas were ordered on Super Bowl Sunday. The vast majority of these were done through the app. 

Giving Drivers a Jolt 

Domino’s is also trying to address its driver shortage in a creative way that aids the environment, as well as perhaps opening the door to a deeper worker pool. The company is buying 800 Chevy Bolt electric vehicles for delivery. It says many potential delivery drivers have a license but no car. This is one way to address that problem.  

DPZ is Expensive but May Create a Buying Opportunity 

Domino’s stock is now approaching its 52-week low. And if support doesn’t hold there, the stock could fall to levels not seen before the Covid-19 pandemic. The stock has a consensus price target of $370.92 with a 24% upside. But if the price fell further, DPZ stock could start looking more appetizing.  

Analysts are beginning to weigh in on the company’s earnings. So far, nearly a dozen analysts have lowered their price targets for the stock. But two analysts have lowered their ratings for DPZ stock. That’s not unreasonable. Domino’s is an expensive stock that trades over 24x earnings even after the steep selloff.  

The stock does have a reasonable dividend yield and pays out $$4.40 per share annually. That may be enough to keep current shareholders engaged. Still, it won’t likely excite investors before getting a couple of quarters of results that go against the company’s guidance.  

 

Should you invest $1,000 in Domino's Pizza right now?

Before you consider Domino's Pizza, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Domino's Pizza wasn't on the list.

While Domino's Pizza currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to investing in electric vehicle technologies (EV) and which EV stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Domino's Pizza (DPZ)
2.7826 of 5 stars		$297.47-3.4%1.48%23.72Hold$393.58
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Chris Markoch

About Chris Markoch

Contributing Author: Retirement, Individual Investing

Chris Markoch is a freelance financial copywriter with over five years of experience covering various aspects of the financial markets. You may find his writing a little different than other stock articles you’ve read. And that’s OK with him. Chris doesn’t have a traditional finance background. What he does bring to the table is a strong business and marketing background having worked for agencies that serviced Fortune 500 companies. With that in mind, he isn’t overly impressed with what companies say, and more focused on what they do. And because buyer behavior dictates so much of what happens with a stock, Chris always keeps the end consumer close in mind. Chris has been writing for MarketBeat since 2018.

Contact Chris Markoch via email at CTMarkoch@msn.com.

Recent Videos

Safe Harbor Stocks for a Stormy Market
Safe Harbor Stocks for a Stormy Market
AMD Earnings are Good, Time to Buy?
AMD Earnings are Good, Time to Buy?
Opportunity Strikes for these High-Yield Values
Opportunity Strikes for these High-Yield Values
Are you Cashing in on AI Stocks?
Are you Cashing in on AI Stocks?

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: