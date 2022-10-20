Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?

$200 OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,681.98 (-0.36%)
DOW   30,425.07 (+0.00%)
QQQ   270.18 (-0.11%)
AAPL   144.10 (+0.17%)
MSFT   236.99 (+0.22%)
META   133.18 (-0.04%)
GOOGL   100.39 (+0.76%)
AMZN   116.34 (+1.10%)
TSLA   207.95 (-6.35%)
NVDA   123.46 (+2.45%)
NIO   10.99 (+0.64%)
BABA   72.79 (+2.13%)
AMD   58.20 (+1.69%)
T   16.64 (+7.08%)
MU   53.73 (+1.32%)
CGC   2.38 (-1.65%)
F   11.77 (-2.97%)
GE   70.17 (-0.51%)
DIS   98.89 (-0.10%)
AMC   6.24 (+2.13%)
PYPL   84.93 (+0.54%)
PFE   43.23 (+0.28%)
NFLX   271.11 (-0.47%)
S&P 500   3,681.98 (-0.36%)
DOW   30,425.07 (+0.00%)
QQQ   270.18 (-0.11%)
AAPL   144.10 (+0.17%)
MSFT   236.99 (+0.22%)
META   133.18 (-0.04%)
GOOGL   100.39 (+0.76%)
AMZN   116.34 (+1.10%)
TSLA   207.95 (-6.35%)
NVDA   123.46 (+2.45%)
NIO   10.99 (+0.64%)
BABA   72.79 (+2.13%)
AMD   58.20 (+1.69%)
T   16.64 (+7.08%)
MU   53.73 (+1.32%)
CGC   2.38 (-1.65%)
F   11.77 (-2.97%)
GE   70.17 (-0.51%)
DIS   98.89 (-0.10%)
AMC   6.24 (+2.13%)
PYPL   84.93 (+0.54%)
PFE   43.23 (+0.28%)
NFLX   271.11 (-0.47%)
S&P 500   3,681.98 (-0.36%)
DOW   30,425.07 (+0.00%)
QQQ   270.18 (-0.11%)
AAPL   144.10 (+0.17%)
MSFT   236.99 (+0.22%)
META   133.18 (-0.04%)
GOOGL   100.39 (+0.76%)
AMZN   116.34 (+1.10%)
TSLA   207.95 (-6.35%)
NVDA   123.46 (+2.45%)
NIO   10.99 (+0.64%)
BABA   72.79 (+2.13%)
AMD   58.20 (+1.69%)
T   16.64 (+7.08%)
MU   53.73 (+1.32%)
CGC   2.38 (-1.65%)
F   11.77 (-2.97%)
GE   70.17 (-0.51%)
DIS   98.89 (-0.10%)
AMC   6.24 (+2.13%)
PYPL   84.93 (+0.54%)
PFE   43.23 (+0.28%)
NFLX   271.11 (-0.47%)
S&P 500   3,681.98 (-0.36%)
DOW   30,425.07 (+0.00%)
QQQ   270.18 (-0.11%)
AAPL   144.10 (+0.17%)
MSFT   236.99 (+0.22%)
META   133.18 (-0.04%)
GOOGL   100.39 (+0.76%)
AMZN   116.34 (+1.10%)
TSLA   207.95 (-6.35%)
NVDA   123.46 (+2.45%)
NIO   10.99 (+0.64%)
BABA   72.79 (+2.13%)
AMD   58.20 (+1.69%)
T   16.64 (+7.08%)
MU   53.73 (+1.32%)
CGC   2.38 (-1.65%)
F   11.77 (-2.97%)
GE   70.17 (-0.51%)
DIS   98.89 (-0.10%)
AMC   6.24 (+2.13%)
PYPL   84.93 (+0.54%)
PFE   43.23 (+0.28%)
NFLX   271.11 (-0.47%)

Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?

Thu., October 20, 2022 | Kate Stalter

Key Points

  • Oil-and-gas explorer Matador Resources is nearing its June 8 high, ahead of next week's earnings report. 
  • Wall Street expects earnings of $2.53 a share on revenue of $766.17 million. That would more than double year-ago earnings and mark a 62% top-line increase. 
  • In September, Matador repurchased its bonds on the open market, reducing its debt levels. 
  • Bond rater Fitch upgraded the company's credit rating. 
Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?Energy-sector strength was on display Thursday as oil-and-gas explorer Matador Resources (NYSE: MTDR) was trading within 3% of its June 8 high of $67.78.

The Dallas-based mid-cap reports its third quarter on October 25, with analysts anticipating earnings of $2.53 a share on revenue of $766.17 million. That would be a little over double earnings in the year-ago quarter and a 62% increase in revenue. 

According to MarketBeat earnings data on Matador, the company has beaten bottom-line views in every quarter since the second quarter of 2017, when it met expectations. Matador has missed revenue views recently, including the quarter that ended in March of this year.

For the full year, analysts expect Matador to earn $10.74 per share, which would be a gain of 153% over 2021. That’s seen sliding by 7% next year, to $9.97 per share. 

The stock cleared a cup-with-handle buy point above $58.58 on August 11 but chopped around since then as the broader market downtrend steepened. 
Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?

Matador is a component of the S&P 400 mid-cap index, tracked by the SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA: MDY). Not surprisingly for an energy stock, Matador is outperforming its index. In fact, you could say Matador is trouncing the S&P 400 performance. 

The index is down 21.71% year-to-date, while Matador has posted a gain of 77.17%. Matador is up 15.74% in the past month and up 36.32% in the past three months. 


Of course, a big part of Matador’s outperformance is due to companies throughout the sector fetching higher prices. In addition, energy stocks were undervalued going into the 2021 sector-wide rally.

Credit-Rating Upgrade 

Matador has some company-specific developments that make it attractive to investors. In September, Matador announced that bond rater Fitch upgraded its credit rating from ‘B+’ to ‘BB-’. 

In an October 4 news release, Fitch said, “The upgrade reflects the company’s production growth momentum, management’s continued commitment to a conservative financial policy, and significant gross debt reduction, which has materially improved credit metrics.”

Fitch categorizes its BB ratings as speculative. In an explanation on its Web site, Fitch says, “BB ratings indicate an elevated vulnerability to default risk, particularly in the event of adverse changes in business or economic conditions over time; however, business or financial flexibility exists that supports the servicing of financial commitments.”

In other words, Fitch views Matador’s credit quality as somewhat tenuous, due to business or economic risk, but it sees the company as able to service its debt. 

Matador Repurchasing Its Bonds 

In addition, in September, Matador used a portion of its free cash flow to repurchase $105 million of its outstanding debt in the open market. That reduced outstanding bonds from $862 million on September 12 to $757 million at the end of the quarter. 

“Over the past seven quarters, beginning in the fourth quarter of 2020, Matador has reduced its outstanding debt by $768 million or just over half of Matador’s then total revolving debt and senior notes outstanding,” the company said, in a news release.

So why is any of that important to equity investors? It’s true that retail investors often use price-and-volume chart metrics to determine whether a stock is a buy, and that’s certainly a valid way to make short-term trades or swing trades. 

But institutional investors, who generally have a longer time horizon, dig into metrics such as debt. It’s pretty intuitive that a heavy debt burden can inhibit a company’s ability to launch new projects, or even lead to insolvency. 

Slashing debt is a move institutional investors typically reward with increased buying. Although the entire move can’t be attributed to a higher credit rating and lower debt, Matador shares are up 21% since the October 4 news release. 

Matador has a beta of 1.28, meaning it’s more volatile than the broader market, using the large-cap S&P 500 as a proxy. That’s not exactly the best proxy, as mid-caps tend to be more volatile than larger peers. However, it gives you some context for Matador’s price moves, when compared against large-cap industry names, such as EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG), Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) and Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), all of which have lower betas than Matador.

Should you invest $1,000 in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund right now?

Before you consider Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund wasn't on the list.

While Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Matador Resources (MTDR)
1.4159 of 5 stars		$65.180.0%0.61%7.48Moderate Buy$62.70
EOG Resources (EOG)
2.9287 of 5 stars		$132.92+2.2%2.26%13.63Moderate Buy$146.85
Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)
2.5476 of 5 stars		$254.81+1.7%1.73%10.53Moderate Buy$284.78
Devon Energy (DVN)
2.5008 of 5 stars		$72.00+0.1%8.61%9.14Moderate Buy$77.68
Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)N/A$84.63+0.3%3.62%N/AHoldN/A
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Kate Stalter

About Kate Stalter

Contributing Author: Retirement, Asset Allocation, and Tax Strategies

Kate Stalter is a Series 65-licensed asset manager, with more than two decades of experience in various areas of financial services. As an investment advisor and financial planner, Kate personally manages client portfolios, with a focus on successful retirement, including asset allocation, income generation and tax strategies. Kate also serves as a capital-markets contributor at Forbes.com, and is an expert columnist for the investment advisory channel at U.S. News & World Report.
Contact Kate Stalter via email at stalterkate@gmail.com.
Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastGoogle, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher

Jason Brown presents a strong bull case for the future of each of these stocks, regardless of the current market downturn.

Listen Now to Google, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.