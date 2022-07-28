S&P 500   4,130.29
DOW   32,845.13
QQQ   315.46
US markets keep rising in face of more grim inflation news
MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
Fetterman harnesses power of social media in Senate campaign
Russian energy corporation Gazprom cuts off gas to Latvia
Procter's Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
Zelenskyy visits port as Ukraine prepares to ship out grain
Alex Jones' media company files for bankruptcy amid trial
S&P 500   4,130.29
DOW   32,845.13
QQQ   315.46
US markets keep rising in face of more grim inflation news
MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
Fetterman harnesses power of social media in Senate campaign
Russian energy corporation Gazprom cuts off gas to Latvia
Procter's Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
Zelenskyy visits port as Ukraine prepares to ship out grain
Alex Jones' media company files for bankruptcy amid trial
S&P 500   4,130.29
DOW   32,845.13
QQQ   315.46
US markets keep rising in face of more grim inflation news
MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
Fetterman harnesses power of social media in Senate campaign
Russian energy corporation Gazprom cuts off gas to Latvia
Procter's Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
Zelenskyy visits port as Ukraine prepares to ship out grain
Alex Jones' media company files for bankruptcy amid trial
S&P 500   4,130.29
DOW   32,845.13
QQQ   315.46
US markets keep rising in face of more grim inflation news
MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
Fetterman harnesses power of social media in Senate campaign
Russian energy corporation Gazprom cuts off gas to Latvia
Procter's Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
Zelenskyy visits port as Ukraine prepares to ship out grain
Alex Jones' media company files for bankruptcy amid trial

Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation 

Fri., July 29, 2022 | Thomas Hughes
Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation 

Hershey And Wingstop Outpace Inflation With Market-Beating Results 

Food stocks have come into the spotlight as a defensive play for recessionary times. The recession was confirmed with the first estimate for Q2 GDP at -0.9% and the odds are this figure will be revised lower. The idea is that consumers will focus their dollars on food in favor of discretionary items and, in the case of Wingstop (NYSE: WING) and Hershey (NYSE: HSY), some brands are in a better position than others. These two iconic names offer comfort food appreciated by a wide range of consumers and have the brand recognition to carry them through the toughest times. While consumers are cutting back on clothes, cars, and houses they are turning to entertainment venues like Wingstop with its line-up of Buffalo wings and movie theaters with their vast assortment of candy treats and that is driving results. 

Wingstop Flies Higher On Surprise Profit

Wingstop’s success is due to more than just America’s love of chicken wings. The company is expanding its footprint and working to capitalize on efficiencies of scale to drive value for shareholders. Among the company’s many growth pillars is the digital avenue which accounted for 60.5% of sales. The key takeaway from the report, however, is the company’s margin which came in well above expectations. The company reported revenue of $83.8 million which missed the analyst consensus by nearly 300 basis points but earnings that were well ahead of expectations. The adjusted $0.45 beat the consensus by $0.09 due to inflation mitigating efforts and the outlook for the back half of the year is even better. 


"Our second quarter results demonstrate the resiliency and underlying strength of the Wingstop brand as the unit economics have continued to strengthen throughout 2022, fueling another record number of net new openings this quarter," he said. "We are in a unique position for the back half of 2022 where we are benefiting from meaningful deflation in bone-in wings, have a proven playbook, along with sales-driving levers that give us confidence in our ability to deliver on our outlook for 2022."

Shares of Wingstop are up more than 20% in the wake of the earnings report and could go even higher. The stock underwent a deep correction early in the year that opens the door to another 50% increase during the retracement. The stock is trading at a very high valuation for the times but is still delivering resilient results so a move back to the all-time high of $180 is not unrealistic if not without hurdles. 

Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation 

Sweet Results From Hershey, And A Dividend Increase Too 

Hershy is among the highest valued consumer stocks on the market and for a reason. The company’s iconic brands give it a deep moat and a strong cash flow to fuel the dividend. The dividend isn’t the highest in the Consumer Staples sector, either, but is growing just as quickly as any. The stock pays about 1.9% after the 15% distribution increase and it is a safe payout for income investors. The company has been increasing the payout for 14 years and still has plenty of ammunition to fire off some more. 

This stock didn’t make quite the move seen in Wingstop shares but they are moving higher. Hershey shares gained more than 2.0% in a trend-following move that should take it up to the recent all-time high. A move to a new all-time high would be bullish and could take the stock up another 10% to 15% but there is a risk. There may be resistance at the all-time high that keeps the stock range bound and moving sideways over the next few months. 

Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation 

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Wingstop (WING)
1.9784 of 5 stars		$126.18+5.3%0.54%98.58Moderate Buy$133.82
Hershey (HSY)
2.1309 of 5 stars		$227.96+1.6%1.58%29.30Moderate Buy$219.07
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in Hershey right now?

Before you consider Hershey, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hershey wasn't on the list.

While Hershey currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastPortfolio Management in Market Downturns

Today Kate chats with Clark Kendall, CEO of Kendall Capital. Clark offers some practical steps to allocate your money, as well as invest for tax advantages.

Listen Now to Portfolio Management in Market Downturns

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.