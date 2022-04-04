S&P 500   4,545.86
DOW   34,818.27
QQQ   361.85
Russia war could further escalate auto prices and shortages
Live updates | Italy party chief wants Russia energy embargo
Live updates | US fully backs sending Ukraine weapons, aid
Live updates | Ukraine: 410 civilian bodies found near Kyiv
Live updates | Resident: Motyzhyn mayor killed by Russians
Live updates | Residents say Russian troops killed civilians
Biden cites economic gains, but voters see much more to do
S&P 500   4,545.86
DOW   34,818.27
QQQ   361.85
Russia war could further escalate auto prices and shortages
Live updates | Italy party chief wants Russia energy embargo
Live updates | US fully backs sending Ukraine weapons, aid
Live updates | Ukraine: 410 civilian bodies found near Kyiv
Live updates | Resident: Motyzhyn mayor killed by Russians
Live updates | Residents say Russian troops killed civilians
Biden cites economic gains, but voters see much more to do
S&P 500   4,545.86
DOW   34,818.27
QQQ   361.85
Russia war could further escalate auto prices and shortages
Live updates | Italy party chief wants Russia energy embargo
Live updates | US fully backs sending Ukraine weapons, aid
Live updates | Ukraine: 410 civilian bodies found near Kyiv
Live updates | Resident: Motyzhyn mayor killed by Russians
Live updates | Residents say Russian troops killed civilians
Biden cites economic gains, but voters see much more to do
S&P 500   4,545.86
DOW   34,818.27
QQQ   361.85
Russia war could further escalate auto prices and shortages
Live updates | Italy party chief wants Russia energy embargo
Live updates | US fully backs sending Ukraine weapons, aid
Live updates | Ukraine: 410 civilian bodies found near Kyiv
Live updates | Resident: Motyzhyn mayor killed by Russians
Live updates | Residents say Russian troops killed civilians
Biden cites economic gains, but voters see much more to do

Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward

Monday, April 4, 2022 | Jea Yu
Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring ForwardRecreational vehicle (RV) manufacturer Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO) shares have been selling off with the benchmark indices and continues to sell-off despite the market rebound. The iconic maker of campers and RVs has enjoyed a resurgence of demand fueled by pandemic lockdowns that caused consumers to discover outdoor leisure and lifestyles. The advent of remote work also inspired many workers to transform their RVs into mobile offices as they maintain engagement through virtual meetings. The new normal continues to inspire a new generation of elastic office and flexible workers. While rising fuel prices, supply chain disruptions, and interest rates hikes may hamper near-term growth. The Company is still growing at a double digit clip while its shares are selling at a bargain 4.3X earnings. Prudent investors seeking a value play in the RV segment can watch for opportunistic pullbacks in shares of Winnebago.

Q2 Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release

On March 23, 2022, Winnebago released its fiscal second-quarter 2022 results for the quarter ending February 2022. The Company reported a profit of $3.14 per share beating consensus analyst estimates for $2.91 per share by $0.23 per share. Revenues rose 38.7% year-over-year (YoY) to $1.16 billion beating consensus analyst estimates for $1.1 billion. Gross profit margin was 18.1% thanks to pricing ahead of telegraphed cost input inflation to offset supply chain constraints and production inefficiencies. The Company continued to gain RV market share by 100 bps to 14.3%. Winnebago CEO Michael Happe commented, “…Our second quarter performance and record sales results at recent RV and Marine trade shows further validate consumers’ embrace of the outdoor lifestyle. Winnebago Industries is capitalizing on that sustained demand – market share gains across our segments are evidence of deep affinity for our brands, which consumers recognize are differentiated due to our continued focus on quality, service, and innovation. As of January 2022, our RV retail market share is 14.3% on a trailing three-month basis, reflecting an increase of 1.0 share point over the same period last year.“

Conference Call Takeaways

CEO Happe emphasized that consumer demand is still strong and robust and outlined specific areas of growth. The towable RV segment grew 47.2% YoY to $646.6 million driven by pricing increases in addition to 13.2% unit growth. The motorhome segment grew 9.1% YoY to 417.6 million, but EBITDA fell (-9.6%) driven by production inefficiencies as a result of supply chain disruptions. Its marine segment revenues were $97.3 million with adjust EBITDA of $13 million, up $11.9 million from prior year with a backlog of $277.9 million. The Barletta Pontoon Boat business was acquired last August and helped generate 9% of growth as it gains market share. CEO Happe stated that the Winnebago brand clearly recognize the differentiation with its products. He stated, This differentiation is a result of our relentless focus on our golden threads of quality, service, and innovation. Robust consumer demand is a powerful undercurrent that we believe will continue to propel our company's growth through the current fiscal year and beyond.” He noted that 51% of new RV-ers in both 2020 and 2021 embarked on the endeavor mainly due to COVID reasons. Winnebago has benefitted and is confident that these interest trends are becoming ingrained as customer continue to pursue their love for the outdoors. A study showed a 16% YoY increase in households camping through November 2021. He also pointed out that flexible work is driving new RV-ers as 25% of millennials and 27% of Gen-X-ers claim they use their RVs as a place to stay while working as a reason for purchasing one. 

WGO Opportunistic Price Levels

Using the rifle charts on the weekly and daily time frames provides a broader view of the landscape for WGO stock. The weekly rifle chart formed an inverse pup breakdown that bottomed near the $51.79 Fibonacci (fib) level. The weekly 200-period moving average (MA) support sits at $51.59. The weekly 5-period MA continues to fall at $57.92 followed by the 15-period MA at $64.79 and 50-period MA at $69.47. The weekly lower Bollinger Bands (BBs) sit at $48.41. The daily rifle chart also formed an inverse pup breakdown with a falling 5-period MA resistance at $54.30 followed by the 15-period MA at $57.06. The daily 50-period MA is falling at $61.98. The daily stochastic is attempting to form a mini pup at the 20-band and can trigger the daily market structure low (MSL) buy signal on a breakout through $56.94. Prudent investors can watch for opportunistic pullbacks at the $51.79 fib, $50.52, $49.16 fib, $47.85 fib, $45.56, $42.57, $41.25 fib, $38.88 fib, and the $36.61 fib level. Upside trajectories range from the $60.70 fib level up towards the $71.29 fib level.  

Should you invest $1,000 in Winnebago Industries right now?

Before you consider Winnebago Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Winnebago Industries wasn't on the list.

While Winnebago Industries currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Winnebago Industries (WGO)2.8$53.07-1.8%1.36%5.26Buy$88.50
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.