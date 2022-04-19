Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs

S&P 500   4,454.34 (+1.43%)
DOW   34,864.34 (+1.32%)
QQQ   344.80 (+1.80%)
AAPL   167.29 (+1.34%)
MSFT   284.23 (+1.32%)
FB   216.71 (+2.82%)
GOOGL   2,589.08 (+1.39%)
AMZN   3,145.41 (+2.94%)
TSLA   1,032.53 (+2.81%)
NVDA   222.60 (+2.19%)
BABA   93.47 (-1.31%)
NIO   19.81 (+3.34%)
AMD   96.27 (+2.53%)
CGC   5.98 (-0.17%)
MU   73.23 (+2.92%)
T   19.56 (+0.51%)
GE   91.70 (+1.44%)
F   16.20 (+3.38%)
DIS   132.63 (+3.80%)
AMC   18.24 (+4.35%)
PFE   50.79 (-2.03%)
PYPL   104.16 (+3.56%)
BA   186.34 (+3.61%)
S&P 500   4,454.34 (+1.43%)
DOW   34,864.34 (+1.32%)
QQQ   344.80 (+1.80%)
AAPL   167.29 (+1.34%)
MSFT   284.23 (+1.32%)
FB   216.71 (+2.82%)
GOOGL   2,589.08 (+1.39%)
AMZN   3,145.41 (+2.94%)
TSLA   1,032.53 (+2.81%)
NVDA   222.60 (+2.19%)
BABA   93.47 (-1.31%)
NIO   19.81 (+3.34%)
AMD   96.27 (+2.53%)
CGC   5.98 (-0.17%)
MU   73.23 (+2.92%)
T   19.56 (+0.51%)
GE   91.70 (+1.44%)
F   16.20 (+3.38%)
DIS   132.63 (+3.80%)
AMC   18.24 (+4.35%)
PFE   50.79 (-2.03%)
PYPL   104.16 (+3.56%)
BA   186.34 (+3.61%)
S&P 500   4,454.34 (+1.43%)
DOW   34,864.34 (+1.32%)
QQQ   344.80 (+1.80%)
AAPL   167.29 (+1.34%)
MSFT   284.23 (+1.32%)
FB   216.71 (+2.82%)
GOOGL   2,589.08 (+1.39%)
AMZN   3,145.41 (+2.94%)
TSLA   1,032.53 (+2.81%)
NVDA   222.60 (+2.19%)
BABA   93.47 (-1.31%)
NIO   19.81 (+3.34%)
AMD   96.27 (+2.53%)
CGC   5.98 (-0.17%)
MU   73.23 (+2.92%)
T   19.56 (+0.51%)
GE   91.70 (+1.44%)
F   16.20 (+3.38%)
DIS   132.63 (+3.80%)
AMC   18.24 (+4.35%)
PFE   50.79 (-2.03%)
PYPL   104.16 (+3.56%)
BA   186.34 (+3.61%)
S&P 500   4,454.34 (+1.43%)
DOW   34,864.34 (+1.32%)
QQQ   344.80 (+1.80%)
AAPL   167.29 (+1.34%)
MSFT   284.23 (+1.32%)
FB   216.71 (+2.82%)
GOOGL   2,589.08 (+1.39%)
AMZN   3,145.41 (+2.94%)
TSLA   1,032.53 (+2.81%)
NVDA   222.60 (+2.19%)
BABA   93.47 (-1.31%)
NIO   19.81 (+3.34%)
AMD   96.27 (+2.53%)
CGC   5.98 (-0.17%)
MU   73.23 (+2.92%)
T   19.56 (+0.51%)
GE   91.70 (+1.44%)
F   16.20 (+3.38%)
DIS   132.63 (+3.80%)
AMC   18.24 (+4.35%)
PFE   50.79 (-2.03%)
PYPL   104.16 (+3.56%)
BA   186.34 (+3.61%)

Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 | Thomas Hughes
Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs

Johnson & Johnson Moves Up On Mixed Results 

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is, if nothing else, a workhorse among stocks and one any investor could own. The company’s business is more than entrenched, it often trades at a discount to the S&P 500, it delivers steady consistent growth, and it pays a nice dividend. That’s why we’re not surprised to see it moving higher after what can only be called a mixed report. The takeaway from the report, however, is the core business, business ex-COVID, is just as healthy as it ever was. What this means for investors is steady if slow growth, a healthy balance sheet, and an outlook for dividend growth that is unrivaled among companies with such a long, long history of annual distribution increases. 

Johnson & Johnson Alters Guidance For 2022 

Johnson & Johnson had a good quarter if one with mixed results compared to the analyst estimates. The caveat is that weakness on the top line is due primarily to sluggishness in the COVID-19 market that is driven by oversupply and waning demand. This left revenue at $23.4 billion and about 90 basis points below the consensus figures but still up 4.8% from last year. 

Revenue growth was underpinned by strength in the Pharma segment which accounts for more than 50% of the revenue. Pharma sales grew by 6.3% to 12.87 billion on a 36% increase in sales of Darzalex. The Medtech segment grew by 5.9% but is the smallest segment while the Consumer Health segment declined by 1.5%. On a regional basis, sales were strongest Internationally at up 7.2%. 


Moving down to the margin, the margin was mixed and contracted on a GAAP basis while expanding on an adjusted basis. Impacts to the GAAP margin include higher input costs, increased R&D, and increased SG&A expenses. The GAAP earnings contracted by 16.8% while the adjusted grew by 3% to outpace the Marketbeat.com consensus by $.10 and the guidance is just as mixed. The company lowered its overall guidance for adjusted EPS to a range below the previous range but maintained the core “operational” ex-COVID guidance as previously stated. To us, this means the COVID tailwinds are slowing and the business will have to rely on its own merits going forward. 

Johnson & Johnson Is A King Among Dividend Payers 

Johnson & Johnson is a Dividend King with 59 years of consecutive increases under its belt. In our view, that alone is enough to mark the payment as safe but there is more to this story. The sock is yielding over 2.35% while trading at under 17X its earnings which provides a premium and a discount relative to the broad market. Add in the low 42% payout ratio and 6% dividend CAGR and the odds the company will continue to pay and increase the dividend grows. 

The Technical Outlook: Johnson & Johnson Confirm Uptrend 

Johnson & Johnson has been in a sustained uptrend for many years and is scaling new highs now. The move is supported by the value, the yield, and the outlook along with a dose of positive analyst sentiment. The move to new highs also confirms the uptrend and the indicators are consistent with new highs. The catch is that there is some resistance at this level, if the market can’t sustain the rally it may be in for consolidation or even a pullback. Our targets for support are at $180 and $175. 

Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs

Should you invest $1,000 in Johnson & Johnson right now?

Before you consider Johnson & Johnson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson & Johnson wasn't on the list.

While Johnson & Johnson currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
2.7937 of 5 stars		$183.45+3.3%2.31%23.49Buy$186.67
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.