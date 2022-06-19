×
S&P 500   3,795.73
DOW   30,677.36
QQQ   284.85
Lithium Stocks Are Offering Unprecedented Opportunity To Investors
NXP Semiconductors: Strong Earnings & New Microcontrollers for Electric Vehicles
Elon Musk's daughter granted legal name, gender change
It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase 
A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International 
Here’s Why Boeing (NYSE: BA) Is Worth The Risk
Buffett's firm picks up $500 million more Occidental shares
S&P 500   3,795.73
DOW   30,677.36
QQQ   284.85
Lithium Stocks Are Offering Unprecedented Opportunity To Investors
NXP Semiconductors: Strong Earnings & New Microcontrollers for Electric Vehicles
Elon Musk's daughter granted legal name, gender change
It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase 
A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International 
Here’s Why Boeing (NYSE: BA) Is Worth The Risk
Buffett's firm picks up $500 million more Occidental shares
S&P 500   3,795.73
DOW   30,677.36
QQQ   284.85
Lithium Stocks Are Offering Unprecedented Opportunity To Investors
NXP Semiconductors: Strong Earnings & New Microcontrollers for Electric Vehicles
Elon Musk's daughter granted legal name, gender change
It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase 
A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International 
Here’s Why Boeing (NYSE: BA) Is Worth The Risk
Buffett's firm picks up $500 million more Occidental shares
S&P 500   3,795.73
DOW   30,677.36
QQQ   284.85
Lithium Stocks Are Offering Unprecedented Opportunity To Investors
NXP Semiconductors: Strong Earnings & New Microcontrollers for Electric Vehicles
Elon Musk's daughter granted legal name, gender change
It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase 
A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International 
Here’s Why Boeing (NYSE: BA) Is Worth The Risk
Buffett's firm picks up $500 million more Occidental shares

Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels

Friday, June 24, 2022 | Jea Yu
Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels Commercial stage global biotech company Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB) stock has cratered (-82%) from a 52-week high of $178.91. The biotech generates revenues from licensing established medications to market in China in addition to its own cancer treatment pipeline of medications. The model of licensing drugs to finance its own research has led to higher royalty pre-payment amongst falling healthcare reimbursement rates. This explains why revenues have climbed but losses have mounted even quicker. However, the Company has 11 products in the pipeline ranging from psoriasis treatments to lung cancer drugs. Zai Lab projects it will have 15 products in the market by 2025 and a slew of pivotal study and clinical results released in 2022. The Company has nearly $1.3 billion in cash and cash equivalents. Prudent investors looking for exposure in a potential multi-bagger in the cancer therapy space can watch for opportunistic pullbacks in shares of Zai Lab.

Q1 Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release

On May 10, 2022, Zai Lab released its fiscal first-quarter 2022 results for the quarter ending March 2022. The Company reported an adjusted earnings-per-share (EPS) loss of (-$0.86) excluding non-recurring items versus consensus analyst estimates for a loss of ($1.23), beating estimates by $0.37. Revenues rose to $46.7 million year-over-year (YOY) to $45.72 million. Zai Lad CEO Samantha Du commented, “Our first-quarter results reflect Zai’s solid foundation and track record of consistent execution, and were marked by progress across the entire portfolio,” said Dr. Samantha Du, Founder, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of Zai Lab. “Today, Zai’s broad, proprietary pipeline consists of 11 assets with global rights. Building upon last year’s proof of concept achievement for ZL-1102, our anti-IL-17A Humabody® for chronic plaque psoriasis, Zai recently unveiled preclinical data from four key oncology programs at the 2022 AACR Annual Meeting. With these assets just beginning to enter first-in-human and proof-of-concept clinical studies, we are in the exciting early days of demonstrating Zai’s commitment to its in-house discovery and translational research. And of course, this proprietary pipeline complements the advancements within our later-stage partnered pipeline, which is expected to produce numerous pivotal study readouts throughout 2022.”


Conference Call Takeaways

CEO Du provided updates on five of the 11 internally developed products with global rights. She updated the 2022 strategic priorities that are aimed to position Zai as a leader in the net wave of biopharma innovation. The Company will be filing the NDA for efgartigimod in China by mid-2022. The registrational study for bemarituzumab for first-line gastric cancer in Greater China is set commence in mid-2022. The Company also expects top-line data for KarXT from its Phase 3 EMERGENT-2 trial by Q3 2022. Continued R&D to advance its proprietary pipeline with global rights, moving ZL-1102 to full development and driving significant growth for the current four marketed product in China.

Breakthrough Therapy Tags

On June 10, 2022, China’s National Medical Products Administration granted two breakthrough designations for Zai Lab’s repotrectinib treatment for patients suffering non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The designations were back by the phase 1 and 2 trial of TRIDENT-1. The designation is to treat patients with ROS1-positive metastatic NSCLC that have already received a prior line of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitor and a prior treatment with EXP-2. It is also for patients who experience NSCLC spread to other parts testing positive for fusions in the ROS1 gene having received a prior line of ROS1 TKI with no EXP-4, chemotherapy or immunotherapy.

Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels

ZLAB Opportunistic Pullback Levels

Using the rifle charts on the weekly and daily time frames provides a precision view of the landscape for ZLAB stock. The weekly rifle chart put in an initial bottom near the $22.38 Fibonacci (fib) level before staging a rally. The weekly downtrend has a falling 5-period moving average (MA) at $30.28 followed by the 15-period MA at $36.05. The weekly lower Bollinger Bands (BBs) sit at $15.41. The weekly stochastic has fallen to and stalled at the 20-band. The weekly market structure low (MSL) buy triggers on the $33.86 breakout. The daily rifle chart downtrend is attempting a reversal on the stochastic bounce back up towards the 20-band. The daily 5-period MA is rising at $24.91 and 15-period MA flattens at $27.32. The daily 50-period MA sits at $34.58 and 200-period MA at $64.46 with daily upper BBs at $38.73. Prudent investors can watch for opportunistic pullback levels at the $24.29 fib, $22.38 fib, $20.47 fib, $17.75 fib, $16.13 fib, $14.29 fib, and the $12.49 fib level. Upside trajectories range from the $34.84 fib up towards the $48.14 fib level.

 

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Zai Lab (ZLAB)
1.9915 of 5 stars		$33.15+1.9%N/A-5.65Moderate Buy$117.50
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in Zai Lab right now?

Before you consider Zai Lab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zai Lab wasn't on the list.

While Zai Lab currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastHow To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

In this episode, Kate sits down with Kyrill Astur, CEO of portfolio management firm Centerfin. Kyrill brings a background from Wall Street and hedge funds to his current role helping individual investors navigate the market challenges while investing for their future.

Listen Now to How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.