Free Trial
→ Millionaire Investor Warns: “Brace for Apple Collapse” (From Stansberry Research) (Ad)

3 Stocks to Buy for a Soft Landing, If There Is One

Chris Markoch
Written by Chris Markoch | Reviewed by Shannon Tokheim
August 15, 2024
Grocery store Tyson anytizers frozen chicken bites

Key Points

  • Recent economic data is renewing hopes for a soft landing. 
  • Investors may want to consider defensive stocks, which could have the strongest rallies.
  • These stocks can also be defensive hedges if the soft landing gets rougher. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than Tyson Foods

Recent economic data is reigniting talk about a soft landing for the economy. That means that the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy regarding interest rates is neither too restrictive nor too loose. Economic growth may slow down, but not enough to cause an outright recession. 

That’s the camp that some investors are betting on. But it’s important to remember that a Goldilocks scenario like this doesn’t necessarily mean it’s smooth sailing for stocks. You’ll still want to look for well-capitalized companies with strong fundamentals. These are the stocks that are going to have the best chance to move sharply higher on economic good news. 

One category of stocks that looks appealing is defensive stocks. These companies have products and services that consumers can’t do without. That demand provides a stable base for revenue and earnings.  

The other benefit of investing in defensive stocks is that soft landings are tough to execute, and the Federal Reserve has a mixed record for pulling off that feat. Here are three stocks to consider if a soft landing materializes.  

Tyson Foods Is Set to Make New Record Highs 

Tyson Foods Today

Tyson Foods, Inc. stock logo
TSNTSN 90-day performance
Tyson Foods
$61.95
-0.08 (-0.13%)
(As of 11:05 AM ET)
52-Week Range
$44.94
$63.90
Dividend Yield
3.16%
Price Target
$61.00
Add to Watchlist

In a time of intense market volatility, Tyson Foods Inc. NYSE: TSN has shown its defensive properties. The company is best known for its chicken products, but it was the other white meat, pork, that is helping the company’s bottom line.  

The catalyst for the stock’s recent performance was a strong earnings report fueled by a spike in pork prices. However, the company also strengthened its operating income in the chicken category even as it posted lower sales.  

 Analysts had high hopes for the company’s earnings, and Tyson delivered. Both the topline and bottomline numbers beat expectations, with earnings per share (EPS) of 60 cents per share coming in 480% higher year-over-year. 

TSN stock is up more than 7% in the month ending August 14 and is trading around a level of support that suggests new 52-week highs are on the way. Even at its present level, the stock is up 15% in 2024, nearly double the average number of consumer staples stocks in 2024.


Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Price Chart for Thursday, August, 15, 2024

Kinder Morgan Is a Bet on Probability 

Kinder Morgan Today

Kinder Morgan, Inc. stock logo
KMIKMI 90-day performance
Kinder Morgan
$21.09
+0.13 (+0.62%)
(As of 11:05 AM ET)
52-Week Range
$15.89
$21.86
Dividend Yield
5.45%
P/E Ratio
19.17
Price Target
$22.11
Add to Watchlist

Kinder Morgan Inc. NYSE: KMI is a midstream energy company that has been up 20% in the last 12 months and may be on its way to hitting highs the stock hasn’t seen in nearly 10 years. Kinder Morgan operates one of the world’s largest pipeline networks, particularly for natural gas. 

The company has approximately 66,000 miles of natural gas pipelines that move approximately 40% of all U.S. natural gas production. The company is benefiting from strong demand for natural gas fueled, in part, by the massive need for power required by data centers.  

This is happening at a time when oil prices remain suppressed. However, lower interest rates and geopolitical uncertainty are both bullish for oil prices. Those catalysts will be in place regardless of the outcome of the November presidential election.

Analysts continue to see an upside of more than 5% on KMI stock. Shareholders also receive a juicy 5.48% dividend yield.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) Price Chart for Thursday, August, 15, 2024

Exelixis Is a Moonshot with a Lot of Momentum 

Exelixis Today

Exelixis, Inc. stock logo
EXELEXEL 90-day performance
Exelixis
$26.31
+0.01 (+0.04%)
(As of 11:05 AM ET)
52-Week Range
$18.64
$27.53
P/E Ratio
41.11
Price Target
$27.43
Add to Watchlist

Biotechnology companies are not commonly considered defensive stocks, but there’s a strong case to be made for Exelixis Inc. NASDAQ: EXEL. For starters, the company is solely focused on oncology drugs. As we move into a world of AI-enhanced drug discovery, oncology is an area that’s likely to be a big beneficiary.  

Also, unlike many biotechs that are clinical-stage companies, Exelixis has multiple oncology drugs that make up its Cabozantinib franchise. 

That franchise was responsible for the company's posting record revenue and earnings in its second-quarter earnings report. Revenue of $637.2 million was 35% higher than the $469.85 million reported in the prior year. Earnings per share of 78 cents were 212% higher YoY. 

The strong earnings report has pushed EXEL stock to a 52-week high, and analysts are bidding the stock higher. Notably, Truist Financial Corp. NYSE: TFC reiterated its Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $32 to $33, a 24% increase from the consensus price target.

Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Price Chart for Thursday, August, 15, 2024

Should you invest $1,000 in Tyson Foods right now?

Before you consider Tyson Foods, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tyson Foods wasn't on the list.

While Tyson Foods currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Own Before the 2024 Election Cover
7 Stocks to Own Before the 2024 Election

Looking to avoid the hassle of mudslinging, volatility, and uncertainty? You'd need to be out of the market, which isn’t viable. So where should investors put their money? Find out with this report.

Get This Free Report
Chris Markoch
About The Editor

Chris Markoch

Editor & Contributing Author

Retirement, Individual Investing

Learn More about Chris Markoch
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Tyson Foods (TSN)
3.7737 of 5 stars
3.77 / 5 stars		$61.95-0.1%3.16%-34.80Hold$61.00
Kinder Morgan (KMI)
3.9515 of 5 stars
3.95 / 5 stars		$21.09+0.6%5.45%19.17Moderate Buy$22.11
Exelixis (EXEL)
4.2103 of 5 stars
4.21 / 5 stars		$26.31+0.0%N/A41.11Moderate Buy$27.43
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

More From MarketBeat
Elon’s sprint to AI wealth
Elon is racing ahead with his latest AI advancement. But by the time you hear about it, the opportunity may...
InvestorPlace | Sponsored
7 Meme Stocks That Investors Can Get Behind
Since 2020, meme stocks have become a new classification of stocks for investors to consider. Meme stocks refe...
MarketBeat
Millionaire Investor Warns: “Brace for Apple Collapse”
Apple stock has quadrupled over the past five years. But now even Warren Buffett is pulling the plug. The O...
Stansberry Research | Sponsored
15 Stocks That Insiders Won't Stop Buying
An insider trade occurs when a corporate executive (such as a CEO, CFO or COO) that has non-public information...
MarketBeat
New Government Policy to Wipe Out Seniors Wealth
Don't wait until it's too late. The digital dollar is nearing the end of its trial period, and the window of o...
Oasis Gold | Sponsored
7 Retail Stocks to Buy for a Back-to-School Surge
Advice like “skate where the puck is going" may sound like billboard investing, but there's a lot of tru...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Set to Soar: Here’s Why

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Set to Soar: Here’s Why

Related Videos

Top Small-Cap Picks as Russell 2000 Nears All-Time High
Opportunities Arise as Stock Market Rotates from Big Tech
4 Best Tech Stocks to Own in 2024

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

    Investing Tools

    Calendars and Tools

    Search Headlines