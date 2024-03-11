First Solar Heats Up Rebound In Solar Energy Demand

S&P 500   5,123.69
DOW   38,722.69
QQQ   436.52
Federal judge in Texas blocks US labor board rule that would make it easier for workers to unionize
The Strategic Gold Play You Haven't Heard About (Ad)
3 Metal Stocks with Double-Digit Upside
Goldman Likes This Apparel Stock, Markets Love It Even More
Game-Changing Cancer Tech Nears FDA Completion (Ad)
Medtronic is a Dividend Aristocrat That Keeps Gaining
Here’s The One Pet Stock That’s Not in the Doghouse
Game-Changing Cancer Tech Nears FDA Completion (Ad)
Ulta Beauty Is the Value Play You Must Hold This Decade
What to know about the SAVE plan, the income-driven plan to repay student loans
S&P 500   5,123.69
DOW   38,722.69
QQQ   436.52
Federal judge in Texas blocks US labor board rule that would make it easier for workers to unionize
The Strategic Gold Play You Haven't Heard About (Ad)
3 Metal Stocks with Double-Digit Upside
Goldman Likes This Apparel Stock, Markets Love It Even More
Game-Changing Cancer Tech Nears FDA Completion (Ad)
Medtronic is a Dividend Aristocrat That Keeps Gaining
Here’s The One Pet Stock That’s Not in the Doghouse
Game-Changing Cancer Tech Nears FDA Completion (Ad)
Ulta Beauty Is the Value Play You Must Hold This Decade
What to know about the SAVE plan, the income-driven plan to repay student loans
S&P 500   5,123.69
DOW   38,722.69
QQQ   436.52
Federal judge in Texas blocks US labor board rule that would make it easier for workers to unionize
The Strategic Gold Play You Haven't Heard About (Ad)
3 Metal Stocks with Double-Digit Upside
Goldman Likes This Apparel Stock, Markets Love It Even More
Game-Changing Cancer Tech Nears FDA Completion (Ad)
Medtronic is a Dividend Aristocrat That Keeps Gaining
Here’s The One Pet Stock That’s Not in the Doghouse
Game-Changing Cancer Tech Nears FDA Completion (Ad)
Ulta Beauty Is the Value Play You Must Hold This Decade
What to know about the SAVE plan, the income-driven plan to repay student loans
S&P 500   5,123.69
DOW   38,722.69
QQQ   436.52
Federal judge in Texas blocks US labor board rule that would make it easier for workers to unionize
The Strategic Gold Play You Haven't Heard About (Ad)
3 Metal Stocks with Double-Digit Upside
Goldman Likes This Apparel Stock, Markets Love It Even More
Game-Changing Cancer Tech Nears FDA Completion (Ad)
Medtronic is a Dividend Aristocrat That Keeps Gaining
Here’s The One Pet Stock That’s Not in the Doghouse
Game-Changing Cancer Tech Nears FDA Completion (Ad)
Ulta Beauty Is the Value Play You Must Hold This Decade
What to know about the SAVE plan, the income-driven plan to repay student loans
Free Trial

First Solar Heats Up Rebound In Solar Energy Demand

Written by Jea Yu | Reviewed by Don Miller
March 11, 2024

Key Points

  • First Solar is a leading thin-film solar module manufacturer, which closed 2023 with a record backlog.
  • First Solar reported a Q4 2023 EPS beat by 11 cents as revenues rose 15.5% YoY.
  • The company expects to grow its capacity to 25 MW worldwide by 2026.
  • 5 stocks we like better than First Solar

First Solar Inc. NASDAQ: FSLR is a leading thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solar panel manufacturer. Solar energy stocks had a rocky 2023 but will heat up again in 2024. The Invesco Solar ETF NYSEARCA: TAN is down 41.5% in the past year. However, it has been curbing losses down 14.2% year-to-date (YTD). First Solar is starting to see demand rising as the federal grants from the Inflation Reduction Act payout.

Federal solar tax credits under the Residential Clean Energy Credit are income tax credits that can cut the price of solar installation by 30%. This incentive can mean a $6,000 tax credit on a $20,000 solar installation at a primary or secondary residence. This oil/energy sector may see a reprieve from the selloff in 2024.

Thin Film Versus Crystalline Panels 

First Solar is the leader in thin-film solar panels. There are mainly three types of PV solar panels. Crystalline silicon panels are comprised of monocrystalline panels, which are the most expensive, with over 19% efficiency and are best suited for users with limited roof space. Polycrystalline is the mid-priced choice when space is not limited, with an average of 15% to 17% efficiency.

Thin-film panels are made from Cadmium Telluride (CdTe) or Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS) is the lowest-priced option. It typically has less than 15% efficiency and is best for large commercial and industrial rooftops. Thin film tends to perform better under low-light conditions and is most cost-effective for enterprise customers. SunPower Corporation NASDAQ: SPWR manufactures its own monocrystalline panels called Maxeon, which it claims are the most efficient solar panels on the market. Get AI-powered insights on MarketBeat.


Improving fundamentals at First Solar

First Solar reported a Q4 2023 EPS beat of 11 cents, coming in at $3.25 versus $3.11 consensus analyst estimates. Revenues rose 15.5% YoY to $1.16 billion, falling short of the $1.31 billion consensus estimates. Full-year 2023 net income was $7.74 per share. Full-year net bookings were 28.3 GW. First Solar ended 2023 with $1.6 billion in cash, up from the previous forecast of $1.3 billion.

Mixed Guidance for First Solar 

First Solar provided in-line guidance for the full year 2024. It sees EPS of $13.00 to $14.00 versus $13.25 consensus estimates. Volume sold is expected between 15.6 GW to 16.3 GW. Operating income is forecast between $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion including production startup costs of $85 million to $90 million. Underutilization costs associated with factory ramp are expected to be between $40 million to $60 million. Section 45X tax credits are expected to be between $1 billion to $1.05 billion. Year end 2024 cash balance is expected to be between $900 million to $1.2 billion.  

First Solar CEO Insights

First Solar CEO Mark Widmar noted it was the Company's 25th anniversary, marking it as one of the world's oldest and most experienced solar module manufacturers. It has produced and shipped record module volumes, and its backlog has grown to historic levels at 80.1 GW. The company added 10 new customers, securing 28.3 GW of net bookings at a base ASP of more than 31.8 cents per watt.

Capacity Expanding to 25 GW by 2026

The company has expanded its manufacturing capacity, investing $1.1 billion in a new facility in Louisiana, which is expected to add 3.5 GW to its nameplate capacity in 2026. Combined with its Alabama and Ohio manufacturing plants, it expects 2026 year-end nameplate capacity to grow to 14 GW domestically and an additional 11 GW internationally, for a total of 25 GW.

Widmar commented, “Over the past year, we scaled manufacturing capacity, mobilized at our latest announced facility in Louisiana, produced and shipped a record volume of modules, expanded our contracted backlog to historic levels, increased R&D investment, and continued to evolve our technology and product roadmap.”

First Solar analyst ratings and price targets are at MarketBeat. The MarketBeat stock screener can help you find First Solar’s peers and competitor stocks.

First Solar stock chart

First Solar Daily Symmetrical Triangle Breakout

The daily candlestick chart on FSLR indicates a symmetrical triangle breakout pattern. The upper descending trendline commenced at $177.89 on January 2, 2024. The ascending lower trendline formed at the $135.88 swing low on February 5, 2024. The breakout occurred a week after its Q4 2023 earning release as shares staged a rally through the upper trendline on March 6, 2024.

The daily relative strength index (RSI) has been rising through the 60-band. Pullback support levels are at $156.88, $151.32, $141.76 and $135.88.

→ Critical asset just had biggest fall on record (From Stansberry Research) (Ad)

Should you invest $1,000 in First Solar right now?

Before you consider First Solar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and First Solar wasn't on the list.

While First Solar currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
First Solar (FSLR)
4.9854 of 5 stars		$161.35+0.6%N/A20.85Moderate Buy$232.71
Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)N/A$45.77+1.8%N/A69.11N/AN/A
SunPower (SPWR)
4.0034 of 5 stars		$3.03+4.5%N/A-2.21Reduce$5.43
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Jea Yu

About Jea Yu

  • JeaYu21@gmail.com

Contributing Author

Trading Strategies

Experience

Jea Yu has been a contributing writer for MarketBeat since 2018.

Areas of Expertise

Equities, options, ETFs and futures; fundamental, qualitative, quantitative and technical analysis and pattern identification; active and swing trading; trading systems and methodology development

Education

Bachelor of Arts, University of Maryland, College Park

Past Experience

U.S. equity markets trader, writer and analyst for over 25 years. Published four books by publishers McGraw-Hill, John Wiley & Sons, Marketplace Books and Bloomberg Press. Speaker at various expos and seminars and has been quoted and featured in USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, Traders Magazine, The Financial Times and various trade publications, including Stocks & Commodities, Active Trader and Online Investor.


Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High
AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High
Apple Scraps EV Plans: Here’s What’s Next, Lower Prices
Apple Scraps EV Plans: Here’s What’s Next, Lower Prices
Palantir Stock Spikes on U.S. Army TITAN Contract
Palantir Stock Spikes on U.S. Army TITAN Contract
Biotech Boom: Stocks Skyrocketing & What’s Next
Biotech Boom: Stocks Skyrocketing & What's Next
Search Headlines: