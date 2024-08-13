Free Trial
→ These stocks could surge despite the current downturn (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)

Is Qualcomm the Next AI-Powered Millionaire-Maker Stock?

Jeffrey Neal Johnson
Written by Jeffrey Neal Johnson | Reviewed by Shannon Tokheim
August 13, 2024
Closeup of smartphone with logo lettering of snapdragon qualcomm processor cpu on computer keyboard

Key Points

  • Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon processor is designed for on-device AI processing, creating a new level of innovation in mobile devices and beyond.
  • Qualcomm's revenue growth is expected to be healthy but not explosive, but its long-term focus gives it a decisive advantage in the AI sector.
  • Despite recent concerns about sluggish smartphone sales, Qualcomm's strategy sets the company up for sustainable growth in the long term.
  • 5 stocks we like better than QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Today

QUALCOMM Incorporated stock logo
QCOMQCOM 90-day performance
QUALCOMM
$166.33
+3.44 (+2.11%)
(As of 12:05 PM ET)
52-Week Range
$104.33
$230.63
Dividend Yield
2.04%
P/E Ratio
22.36
Price Target
$210.63
Add to Watchlist

Qualcomm NASDAQ: QCOM is a well-established tech sector company with a long history of success. While investors might remember the company as a powerhouse during the earliest days of the cellphone era, the company has since shifted its focus to become a leader in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector. Qualcomm has steadily diversified its revenue base to mitigate risk and position itself for long-term growth. For investors looking to gain exposure to the exploding AI sector, Qualcomm presents a compelling investment opportunity. Industry analysts and Qualcomm’s analyst community speculate that the company possesses the potential to become the next "millionaire-maker" stock.

Qualcomm's Mixed Recent Earnings Report

Qualcomm’s earnings for the third quarter were strong and exceeded analysts' expectations. In its fiscal third quarter, Qualcomm reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.33 on revenue of $9.39 billion. These figures represented a 25% increase in earnings and an 11% increase in revenue year over year. The company's performance was driven by solid growth in its automotive sector and Internet of Things (IoT) segments, reflecting its commitment to diversification.

The company's chipset business, which accounts for 86% of its total revenue, grew 11% year-over-year to $8.1 billion. Handset chip sales rose 12% to $5.9 billion, while automotive chip sales jumped 87% to $811 million. The company's technology licensing business contributed the remaining portion of revenue.


However, while Qualcomm's third-quarter results were strong, the company's guidance for the December quarter, which expects mid-single-digit revenue growth, fell short of what investors hoped for. Qualcomm attributed the shortfall to flat smartphone growth, which is a concern for investors.

These comments sent Qualcomm’s stock price down, demonstrating its sensitivity to even slight changes in expectations. Despite the recent concerns, Qualcomm remains optimistic about its long-term prospects, believing its AI capabilities and diversification strategy will drive growth.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Price Chart for Tuesday, August, 13, 2024

A Look at the Diversified Qualcomm

While Qualcomm might be best known for its role in early mobile phones, the company has since expanded its product portfolio to include connected car technology, IoT applications, and even chipsets for laptops and other devices. Qualcomm's core business remains as a provider of semiconductor solutions, primarily for mobile phones, but the company has expanded into other sectors, providing a diversified revenue stream. This diversification is a key factor in the company's long-term growth strategy and has helped to mitigate risks associated with relying on a single market.

The company is a leader in connected car technology, focusing on automotive solutions that power driver assistance, maps, and entertainment. This segment has recently delivered significant growth for Qualcomm and is expected to continue in future quarters. Qualcomm also leads the Internet of Things (IoT) space, creating chipsets that power smart home devices.

Qualcomm is becoming increasingly important in personal computing, with its Snapdragon X Series processor capable of handling generative AI duties directly from the device it powers. This is a significant breakthrough for the AI sector, and it could lead to a new wave of innovation in mobile devices, laptops, and virtual reality (VR) goggles.

The Opportunity Snapdragon's Been Waiting For

Most consumer-facing AI-powered chat platforms like ChatGPT and Microsoft's Copilot currently require cloud computing for their operations. Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon processor is a game-changer, capable of handling generative AI duties directly from the device it powers.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon X series processor is already being used in Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold and Flip, Microsoft's Surface Pro, and other devices. The company is also working on bringing its AI capabilities to other devices, such as laptops, VR goggles, and even automobiles. Sector analysts estimate the AI computing hardware market will likely grow at an annualized pace of 26% through 2029, creating a massive opportunity for Qualcomm.

Is Qualcomm a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

Despite the recent concerns about sluggish smartphone sales, Qualcomm remains optimistic about its long-term prospects. The company believes that its AI capabilities, combined with its strong position in other key tech sectors, will drive significant growth in the future. The company is also taking steps to diversify its revenue base, which is expected to contribute to sustainable growth.

QUALCOMM MarketRank™ Stock Analysis
Overall MarketRank™
4.96 out of 5
Analyst Rating
Moderate Buy
Upside/Downside
27.7% Upside
Short Interest
Healthy
Dividend Strength
Strong
Sustainability
-0.89
News Sentiment
0.47mentions of QUALCOMM in the last 14 days
Insider Trading
Selling Shares
Projected Earnings Growth
10.15%
See Full Details

Qualcomm's size and long-term focus give it an advantage over competitors. The company is also focused on extending its Snapdragon platform, which is key to its success, and adding the protection of new patents along the way.

This suggests that Qualcomm's stock may have enough upside to make investors millionaires. However, this will require a long-term commitment and investors to weather the company's short-term headwinds. While Qualcomm’s growth story is not built for rapid growth, it could be a reliable source of growth for investors over the long term.

Investors should be aware of the risks associated with investing in Qualcomm. The company's dependence on a small number of customers, its exposure to geopolitical risks, and the time lag associated with its diversification strategy could impact its future performance. Ultimately, Qualcomm is a company worth watching closely and could deliver significant returns to investors willing to take a long-term view. 

→ Obama’s final twist in Appalachia (From Porter & Company) (Ad)

Should you invest $1,000 in QUALCOMM right now?

Before you consider QUALCOMM, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and QUALCOMM wasn't on the list.

While QUALCOMM currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

20 High-Yield Dividend Stocks that Could Ruin Your Retirement Cover
20 High-Yield Dividend Stocks that Could Ruin Your Retirement

Almost everyone loves strong dividend-paying stocks, but high yields can signal danger. Discover 20 high-yield dividend stocks paying an unsustainably large percentage of their earnings. Enter your email to get this report and avoid a high-yield dividend trap.

Get This Free Report
Jeffrey Neal Johnson
About The Author

Jeffrey Neal Johnson

Contributing Author

Retail and Technology Stocks

Learn More about Jeffrey Neal Johnson
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
QUALCOMM (QCOM)
4.9625 of 5 stars
4.96 / 5 stars		$166.33+2.1%2.04%22.36Moderate Buy$210.63
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

More From MarketBeat
625,000% Gain
Imagine swapping your daily coffee expense for a future free of financial worries. It might seem far-fetche...
Crypto Swap Profits | Sponsored
7 Housing Stocks to Buy Regardless of Interest Rate Changes
According to the Bankrate survey of large lenders, the average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage ...
MarketBeat
These stocks could surge despite the current downturn
The market may be down… But when Apple makes this announcement as soon as September 10… These three stoc...
InvestorPlace | Sponsored
7 Stocks That May Be Next to Split Their Stock
On March 19, 2024, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) announced a 50-for-1 stock split. If approved by sh...
MarketBeat
Tim Sykes’ Urgent Trade Alert: “Make this move now”
WARNING: 80 Wall Street banks are gearing up for MASSIVE D.C. shock This $2 trillion D.C. shock is NOT abou...
Timothy Sykes | Sponsored
7 Technology Stocks That Analysts Love The Most
There are more than 1,100 technology companies traded on public markets in the United States. Many of these co...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Buy the Dip: Chipotle Climb Expected

Buy the Dip: Chipotle Climb Expected

Despite the dip, Chipotle continues to outperform its competitors with impressive same-store sales growth and innovative strategies like Chipotlanes.

Related Videos

3 Top Market Leaders Splitting Their Stocks

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

    Investing Tools

    Calendars and Tools

    Search Headlines