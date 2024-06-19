Free Trial

Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside

Ryan Hasson
Written by Ryan Hasson | Reviewed by Shannon Tokheim
June 19, 2024
Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside

Key Points

  • Despite its recent underperformance, analysts predict an upside of over 500% for Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OTLK).
  • Despite bullish analyst ratings, the stock faces high short interest and negative institutional activity.
  • Low-float biopharma stocks like OTLK can be highly volatile due to breaking news and technical factors.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics NASDAQ: OTLK has gained attention, with analysts forecasting an upside of over 500% based on the consensus price target. 

Outlook Therapeutics Today

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. stock logo
OTLKOTLK 90-day performance
Outlook Therapeutics
$7.07
-0.49 (-6.48%)
(As of 06/18/2024 ET)
52-Week Range
$4.00
$37.00
Price Target
$46.43
Add to Watchlist

It's essential to remember that low-float biopharmaceutical companies often experience volatility due to frequent breaking news and technical factors such as float size and short interest. While the bullish price target is noteworthy, it's crucial to delve deeper into the company's fundamentals and recent developments to understand what analysts might be seeing or missing.

Inside Outlook Therapeutics: Innovating Ophthalmic Solutions

Outlook Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate, ONS-5010, is an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab currently in Phase III clinical trials for treating wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and other retinal diseases.

The company has collaboration and license agreements with BioLexis Pte. Ltd. and Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. A significant recent development came on May 28 when Outlook Therapeutics announced it had received European Commission Marketing Authorization for LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab gamma) for treating wet AMD. This authorization applies automatically to all 27 EU Member States and, within 30 days, to Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein. The company plans to launch LYTENAVA™ in the EU in Q1 2025, supported by a strategic partnership with Cencora (formerly AmerisourceBergen).

Outlook Therapeutics' Stock Performance: A Year in Review

Despite the positive developments, Outlook Therapeutics has significantly underperformed over the past year. Shares are down almost 80% over the year and 6% YTD, currently trading 80% below their 52-week high. This decline was exacerbated by news on August 30 last year, when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declined to approve its experimental eye disease drug due to manufacturing issues observed during pre-approval inspections.


Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK) Price Chart for Wednesday, June, 19, 2024

Analysts Forecast Significant Upside for Outlook Therapeutics

Analysts have shown bullish sentiment towards Outlook Therapeutics, which is compelling given the stock's recent struggles. Based on eight analyst ratings, the stock has a moderate buy rating, with seven analysts rating it as a buy and one as a hold. The consensus price target of $46.43 suggests a potential upside of 525%. Recent bullish actions by analysts include HC Wainwright reiterating its Buy rating with a $30 price target, forecasting an almost 300% upside. BTIG Research upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy in March, with a $50 price target, predicting a nearly 500% upside.

Missed Earnings Estimates Add to Outlook Therapeutics' Challenges

Outlook Therapeutics MarketRank™ Stock Analysis
Overall MarketRank™
1.41 out of 5
Analyst Rating
Moderate Buy
Upside/Downside
556.6% Upside
Short Interest
Bearish
Dividend Strength
N/A
Sustainability
N/A
News Sentiment
0.51mentions of Outlook Therapeutics in the last 14 days
Insider Trading
Acquiring Shares
Projected Earnings Growth
Growing
See Full Details

Despite the bullish analyst ratings, the stock has notable bearish sentiment. Outlook Therapeutics has an above-average short interest of 10%, an increase of almost 25% over the previous month. Net institutional activity has also been negative, with total inflows of $13.4 million compared to outflows of $79 million over the past twelve months.

Adding to the bearish outlook, the company's recent earnings report missed consensus estimates. On May 15, 2024, Outlook Therapeutics reported an EPS of ($1.55) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.67. The company has generated ($11.41) earnings per share over the last year.

Considerations for Investors: Outlook Therapeutics' Risks and Rewards

While the analysts' forecasts for Outlook Therapeutics suggest significant upside potential, the stock's recent performance and bearish sentiment highlight the risks involved. Investors should consider both the promising developments and the challenges faced by the company. Looking beyond the bullish price targets and understanding the broader context is crucial before making investment decisions in this volatile biopharmaceutical stock.

Should you invest $1,000 in Outlook Therapeutics right now?

Before you consider Outlook Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Outlook Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Outlook Therapeutics currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in 2024 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own in 2024

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of the 10 best stocks to own in 2024 and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Ryan Hasson
About The Author

Ryan Hasson

Contributing Author

Technical Analysis, Momentum Trading, Risk Management

Learn More about Ryan Hasson
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK)
1.5979 of 5 stars		$7.07-6.5%N/A-0.62Moderate Buy$46.43
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

More From MarketBeat
AI's Next Magnificent Seven
The Original Magnificent Seven Produced 16,894% Average Returns Over 20 Years.
The Oxford Club | Sponsored
7 Flying Car Stocks for Your 2024 Watchlist
Flying cars have been one of the more intriguing investments for speculative investors in the last 12 months. ...
MarketBeat
Biden to Launch “FedNOW” [Move Your Money Now]
Earlier this year President Biden signed the death warrant for America… Executive Order 14067 will essentia...
Priority Gold | Sponsored
7 Stocks to Buy if Inflation Sticks Around in 2024
Inflation is an unavoidable consequence of a market-based economy. In the best case, inflation is fueled by ri...
MarketBeat
The asset beating inflation by 4x
Central Bank Gold Heist In Progress Central banks are buying gold at record rates... and billionaire invest...
Colonial Metals | Sponsored
7 dividend stocks with double-digit growth rates to boot
Just when investors thought that it was safe to shift towards risk-on assets, we got the latest readings on in...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

Roaring Kitty’s GameStop Gamble: What Went Wrong?
Will FOMC Push Stocks Higher? Here’s What to Expect
Unlock Growth: Understanding Dividend Yield

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines