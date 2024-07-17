Free Trial
Riding the Latest Bitcoin Wave: 4 Crypto Stocks Surging Higher

Ryan Hasson
Written by Ryan Hasson | Reviewed by Shannon Tokheim
July 17, 2024
Coinbase app with gold bitcoin coins on smartphone

Key Points

  • Bitcoin has sharply bounced close to 12% over the previous five days to levels not seen since mid-June. 
  • The recent surge, driven by lower-than-expected CPI data and favorable political news, has led to significant gains in crypto-related stocks.
  • Crypto-related stocks, such as Marathon Digital, iShares Bitcoin Trust, CleanSpark, and Coinbase, were impressively up on Monday.
  5 stocks we like better than CleanSpark

As the digital currency giant Bitcoin stages an impressive rally and surges beyond the $64,500 mark, excitement and anticipation have again begun to grip market participants. The cryptocurrency market's volatility and thrill continue to captivate seasoned investors and curious newcomers. 

While Bitcoin grabs headlines, crypto-related stocks offer an alternative path into this realm. These stocks provide an alternative avenue to gain exposure to the industry without diving directly into virtual currencies.

But First, Why Is Bitcoin Rallying?

The latest CPI data, which came in below expectations last week, has sparked the current Bitcoin rally. This suggests inflation might be cooling off, raising hopes for potential Fed rate cuts. Lower rates generally benefit high-risk assets like cryptos. Additionally, political developments are adding to the momentum. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump named Sen. J.D. Vance as his running mate. Vance, a former venture capitalist, is seen as crypto-friendly, further boosting investor sentiment.

Four Crypto Stocks Gaining Attention Amidst Bitcoin's Latest Price Surge

1. Marathon Digital Holdings

Marathon Digital Holdings NASDAQ: MARA, based in Las Vegas, focuses on Bitcoin mining. Initially a patent company, it rebranded in 2020 and partnered with a Montana coal plant for mining power. Led by CEO Fred Thiel, the team comprises finance and tech experts.

MARA started this week with a bang, surging close to 20% on Monday. This move made its stock positive year-to-date, now up close to 5%. Notably, MARA also broke out of consolidation above all major moving averages. If Bitcoin remains firm and continues its steady move, MARA might outperform in the short term due to its lengthy consolidation breakout and hefty short interest.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Price Chart for Wednesday, July, 17, 2024

2. iShares Bitcoin Trust

iShares Bitcoin Trust NASDAQ: IBIT is an exchange-traded fund that primarily invests in long Bitcoin and short USD currency positions. Launched on January 5, 2024, and issued by BlackRock, IBIT is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT found support near $32 last week and surged over 10% on Monday to reclaim its 20-day SMA.


iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) Price Chart for Wednesday, July, 17, 2024

3. CleanSpark, Inc.

CleanSpark, Inc. NASDAQ: CLSK focuses on Bitcoin mining and creating eco-friendly setups for it. Based in Henderson, Nevada, the company aims to make Bitcoin more accessible for financial freedom and inclusion. 

CLSK was up an impressive 15.46% on Monday. From a technical analysis perspective, CLSK is consolidating in a significant bullish pattern, with resistance and breakout confirmation near $20. If Bitcoin continues to rally and CLSK reclaims that zone, major upside might ensue. Like MARA, CLSK also has a hefty short interest.

CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) Price Chart for Wednesday, July, 17, 2024

4. Coinbase Global, Inc.

Coinbase Global Inc. NASDAQ: COIN is a leading cryptocurrency exchange providing various digital asset trading services. The retail favorite was up an impressive 11.3% on Monday, thanks to Bitcoin's strength and overall market resilience. 

On a higher timeframe, shares of Coinbase look ripe for a significant breakout after Monday's action, as the stock broke out of a multi-week consolidation and its 50-day and 20-day SMA. A higher timeframe breakout would be confirmed if the stock can break above $260 in the near term. However, the company is set to report earnings on August 1, which might significantly influence its overall direction.

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Price Chart for Wednesday, July, 17, 2024

Balancing Caution and Opportunity in Crypto Stock Investments

As Bitcoin reclaims critical levels and rebounds firmly, several leading crypto-related names are following suit, with some breaking out of significant and bullish consolidations. These stocks provide an alternative way to engage with the crypto market without directly handling digital assets. However, the cryptocurrency market's volatility demands caution and research. Before exploring these opportunities, it's prudent to understand the risks and dynamics of this ever-evolving space.

Ryan Hasson
About The Author

Ryan Hasson

Contributing Author

Technical Analysis, Momentum Trading, Risk Management

Learn More about Ryan Hasson
Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Coinbase Global (COIN)
2.7202 of 5 stars
2.72 / 5 stars		$251.49+3.6%N/A50.20Hold$220.65
iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)N/A$37.17+2.8%N/AN/AN/A
Marathon Digital (MARA)
1.4702 of 5 stars
1.47 / 5 stars		$26.72+8.7%N/A12.43Hold$19.61
CleanSpark (CLSK)
0.4321 of 5 stars
0.43 / 5 stars		$19.79+8.1%N/AN/AModerate Buy$20.13
BlackRock (BLK)
4.7268 of 5 stars
4.73 / 5 stars		$843.94+2.5%2.42%21.45Moderate Buy$872.29
iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)N/A$37.17+2.8%N/AN/AN/AN/A
