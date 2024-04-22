Tesla Stock Analysis: Insights and Future Projections

Key Points Tesla faces significant turbulence in 2024, diverging from its historical dominance in electric vehicles and technology.

Despite its esteemed status, Tesla's stock performance has plummeted by nearly 40% this year, making it the worst performer in the S&P 500.

The U.S. electric vehicle market is slowing down, leading to a decline in Tesla's sales and market share.

5 stocks we like better than Tesla

Upgrade Now This premium article is available to MarketBeat All Access subscribers only. Log in to your account or sign up below. Upgrade Now See Benefits Already have an account? Log in here.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here