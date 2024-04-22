QQQ   416.88 (+0.54%)
AAPL   165.53 (+0.32%)
MSFT   399.86 (+0.19%)
META   482.21 (+0.24%)
GOOGL   155.50 (+0.92%)
AMZN   176.27 (+0.94%)
TSLA   142.94 (-2.79%)
NVDA   786.27 (+3.19%)
AMD   147.56 (+0.63%)
NIO   3.74 (-1.58%)
BABA   70.18 (+1.61%)
T   16.36 (-0.91%)
F   12.59 (+3.71%)
MU   107.65 (+0.82%)
GE   150.00 (+1.31%)
CGC   7.81 (-1.51%)
DIS   112.36 (-0.22%)
AMC   3.23 (+2.22%)
PFE   26.26 (+1.00%)
PYPL   63.19 (+1.41%)
XOM   119.86 (-0.02%)
QQQ   416.88 (+0.54%)
AAPL   165.53 (+0.32%)
MSFT   399.86 (+0.19%)
META   482.21 (+0.24%)
GOOGL   155.50 (+0.92%)
AMZN   176.27 (+0.94%)
TSLA   142.94 (-2.79%)
NVDA   786.27 (+3.19%)
AMD   147.56 (+0.63%)
NIO   3.74 (-1.58%)
BABA   70.18 (+1.61%)
T   16.36 (-0.91%)
F   12.59 (+3.71%)
MU   107.65 (+0.82%)
GE   150.00 (+1.31%)
CGC   7.81 (-1.51%)
DIS   112.36 (-0.22%)
AMC   3.23 (+2.22%)
PFE   26.26 (+1.00%)
PYPL   63.19 (+1.41%)
XOM   119.86 (-0.02%)
QQQ   416.88 (+0.54%)
AAPL   165.53 (+0.32%)
MSFT   399.86 (+0.19%)
META   482.21 (+0.24%)
GOOGL   155.50 (+0.92%)
AMZN   176.27 (+0.94%)
TSLA   142.94 (-2.79%)
NVDA   786.27 (+3.19%)
AMD   147.56 (+0.63%)
NIO   3.74 (-1.58%)
BABA   70.18 (+1.61%)
T   16.36 (-0.91%)
F   12.59 (+3.71%)
MU   107.65 (+0.82%)
GE   150.00 (+1.31%)
CGC   7.81 (-1.51%)
DIS   112.36 (-0.22%)
AMC   3.23 (+2.22%)
PFE   26.26 (+1.00%)
PYPL   63.19 (+1.41%)
XOM   119.86 (-0.02%)
QQQ   416.88 (+0.54%)
AAPL   165.53 (+0.32%)
MSFT   399.86 (+0.19%)
META   482.21 (+0.24%)
GOOGL   155.50 (+0.92%)
AMZN   176.27 (+0.94%)
TSLA   142.94 (-2.79%)
NVDA   786.27 (+3.19%)
AMD   147.56 (+0.63%)
NIO   3.74 (-1.58%)
BABA   70.18 (+1.61%)
T   16.36 (-0.91%)
F   12.59 (+3.71%)
MU   107.65 (+0.82%)
GE   150.00 (+1.31%)
CGC   7.81 (-1.51%)
DIS   112.36 (-0.22%)
AMC   3.23 (+2.22%)
PFE   26.26 (+1.00%)
PYPL   63.19 (+1.41%)
XOM   119.86 (-0.02%)
Free Trial

Tesla Stock Analysis: Insights and Future Projections

Written by Ryan Hasson | Reviewed by Don Miller
April 22, 2024

Key Points

  • Tesla faces significant turbulence in 2024, diverging from its historical dominance in electric vehicles and technology.
  • Despite its esteemed status, Tesla's stock performance has plummeted by nearly 40% this year, making it the worst performer in the S&P 500.
  • The U.S. electric vehicle market is slowing down, leading to a decline in Tesla's sales and market share.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Tesla

unlock icon  Upgrade Now

This premium article is available to MarketBeat All Access subscribers only. Log in to your account or sign up below.

Upgrade Now See Benefits

Already have an account? Log in here.

Should you invest $1,000 in Tesla right now?

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

12 Stocks Corporate Insiders are Abandoning Cover
12 Stocks Corporate Insiders are Abandoning

If a company's CEO, COO, and CFO were all selling shares of their stock, would you want to know?

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Tesla (TSLA)
4.8375 of 5 stars		$142.45-3.1%N/A33.05Hold$194.70
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Ryan Hasson

About Ryan Hasson

  • Ry.has7@gmail.com

Contributing Author

Technical Analysis, Momentum Trading, Risk Management

Experience

Ryan Hasson has been a contributing writer for MarketBeat since 2023.

Areas of Expertise

Equity research and analysis, technical analysis and price action, market sentiment and underlying themes, risk management and trading psychology

Education

Bachelor of Commerce in Financial Management

Past Experience

Equities trader, Kershner Trading Group, business analysis consultant, SMB Capital

Zoom International: Business Analysis Consultant.

More From MarketBeat
This military-backed stock “owns” AI market
from Porter & Company
The 12 Most-Hated Stocks on Wall Street
from MarketBeat
The “Perfect Storm” for Gold
from Gold Safe Exchange
8 Retail Stocks to Own For the Long Haul
from MarketBeat
Biden’s $374B Giveaway Into This Sector
from DTI
15 Technology Stocks That Analysts Love The Most
from MarketBeat
Now Open: Crypto emergency update
from InvestorPlace
20 Stocks to Sell Now
from MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Easy Growth Over for Tesla, Stock Driving Lower

Easy Growth Over for Tesla, Stock Driving Lower

As Tesla approaches its Q1 earnings amid a turbulent period, we dive deep into what investors can expect.

Related Videos

The Tesla Earnings Story That’s NOT Being Told
The Tesla Earnings Story That's NOT Being Told
Search Headlines: