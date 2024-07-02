Free Trial
The 2 Most Downgraded Stocks: Sell One, Buy the Other

Thomas Hughes
Thomas Hughes
July 2, 2024
solaredge stock logo on smartphone screen

Key Points

  • Analysts' sentiment dived for these two stocks, but the takeaways differed. 
  • SolarEdge has seen brighter days and could see lower stock prices. 
  • Workday experienced a market reset that has it set up to deliver gains over the long term. 
Analysts' sentiment has Workday NASDAQ: WDAY  and SolarEdge NASDAQ: SEDG down, but the takeaways differ for each. On the one hand, a struggling business continues to lose money while its competitors fare better. On the other hand, a leading company that failed to meet inflated expectations has had its market reset. The share price will likely fall to new lows in the first scenario, although it is near a potential floor. In the second scenario, a pullback in price action today is an opportunity for investors tomorrow. 

The Sun Goes Down on SolarEdge Technologies 

SolarEdge Technologies Today

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. stock logo
SEDGSEDG 90-day performance
SolarEdge Technologies
$23.97
-1.29 (-5.11%)
(As of 07/1/2024 ET)
52-Week Range
$23.96
$288.87
Price Target
$76.35
Add to Watchlist

Analysts are lowering their sentiment ratings and price targets for SolarEdge Technologies, and the trend is unlikely to end. The last earnings report was a train wreck, with revenue outperforming but down 80% compared to the prior year and losses mounting. Guidance was also weak, with revenue expected to fall significantly compared to last year to a level well below consensus. 

SolarEdge Technologies MarketRank™ Stock Analysis
Overall MarketRank™
4.00 out of 5
Analyst Rating
Hold
Upside/Downside
218.5% Upside
Short Interest
Bearish
Dividend Strength
N/A
Sustainability
-1.21
News Sentiment
-0.25mentions of SolarEdge Technologies in the last 14 days
Insider Trading
N/A
Projected Earnings Growth
Growing
See Full Details

The balance sheet is still capitalized, but its health could be better. At the current burn rate, it won’t be many quarters until bankruptcy for SolarEdge without another capital injection. Dilution is already an issue, with the share count rising compared to last year and warrants on the books. With capital in decline, further dilution should be expected, and there are more problems to be aware of.  The business health and outlook for dilution have attracted short-sellers, which is another problem for investors. The short interest is running near 20% and is unlikely to fall without a positive catalyst, as no catalyst exists. 

Out of 31 analysts tracked by MarketBeat with ratings on SolarEdge, 24 issued negative revisions in calendar Q2. That is a significant number of analysts showing a high level of conviction in a deteriorating outlook. The consensus sentiment is still firm at Hold, and the consensus price target suggests a 200% upside, but the freshest revisions include several downgrades to sell equivalents and $25 price targets. The $25 target may be low for the analysts' cycle, but it is too soon to tell. 

SolarEdge SEDG stock chart

Workday Falls Into a Buying Opportunity 

Workday Today

Workday, Inc. stock logo
WDAYWDAY 90-day performance
Workday
$224.72
+1.16 (+0.52%)
(As of 07/1/2024 ET)
52-Week Range
$202.01
$311.28
P/E Ratio
40.49
Price Target
$282.11
Add to Watchlist

Workday is the most downgraded stock in Q2, with 25 of the 27 analysts issuing negative revisions. The caveat for potential sellers is that the sentiment held firm at Moderate Buy as it has done for the last year, and the price target still implies sufficient upside to be attractive. The consensus rating is down compared to the previous quarter but only $10 or 3.5%. The takeaway from the analysts' activity is that sentiment is solid, and the range of price targets is narrowing to a tighter range near record levels.


Workday MarketRank™ Stock Analysis
Overall MarketRank™
4.99 out of 5
Analyst Rating
Moderate Buy
Upside/Downside
25.5% Upside
Short Interest
Healthy
Dividend Strength
N/A
Sustainability
-0.20
News Sentiment
0.55mentions of Workday in the last 14 days
Insider Trading
Selling Shares
Projected Earnings Growth
22.64%
See Full Details

The reason for the downshift in sentiment is the latest guidance. The company reduced its full-year outlook despite a solid quarter, sending a ripple of fear through the market. However, the new guidance calls for an impressive 17% YoY growth, and there is a silver lining. The company widened its margin expectation, setting itself up for leveraged performance later in the year and next. Looking further ahead, Workday is expected to sustain another year of high-teens growth and widen its margin in 2025. 

The institutions provided a headwind for the market in Q2, selling on balance. However, the institutional interest remains solid at nearly 90% of the stock, and the balance of activity may shift now that the price action has been corrected. The 25% stock price correction has brought the market down to a critical moving average that aligns with long-term market support. Because the outlook is for growth and improving profitability, the stock should begin to put in its bottom soon. 

Valuation has been a concern, but the multiples are coming back into alignment for this tech stock. Trading at 33x this year’s earnings is a bit high, but valuation improves to 28x relative to the 2025 outlook, and sustained growth is forecasted. 

Workday WDAY stock chart

Thomas Hughes
About The Author

Thomas Hughes

Contributing Author

Technical and Fundamental Analysis

Learn More about Thomas Hughes
