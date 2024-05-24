Free Trial

These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts

Written by Ryan Hasson | Reviewed by Don Miller
May 24, 2024

Key Points

  • Both COIN and HOOD are popular among institutional and retail investors, showing strong potential for further gains.
  • Coinbase Global is up 33% YTD, breaking out of a bullish wedge and testing its 50-day SMA.
  • Robinhood Markets is up 55% YTD, consolidating near its 52-week high and above key moving averages.
Shares of Coinbase Global NASDAQ: COIN and Robinhood Markets NASDAQ: HOOD are capturing significant attention. Both stocks display promising technical patterns indicative of potential breakouts. 

Let's delve into the current setup for these two retail favorites and explore why they might be poised for further upside, alongside a snapshot of key fundamentals.

Coinbase Global: Breaking Out of the Downtrend

Coinbase Global Today

Coinbase Global, Inc. stock logo
COINCOIN 90-day performance
Coinbase Global
$233.58
+14.72 (+6.73%)
(As of 11:04 AM ET)
52-Week Range
$46.43
$283.48
P/E Ratio
46.62
Price Target
$214.67
Add to Watchlist
Coinbase Global, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, has been on an impressive upward trajectory, with shares surging 33% year-to-date. The company reported stellar earnings on February 15, 2024, posting $1.04 earnings per share (EPS), significantly surpassing the consensus estimate of ($0.09). This impressive beat was supported by a 51.6% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching $953.80 million, well above the forecasted $826.10 million.

Despite the positive earnings and recent bullish momentum in the stock, Coinbase currently holds a "hold" rating from analysts based on 20 ratings, with a consensus price target suggesting a slight downside. However, the technical analysis tells a different story. The stock recently broke out of a bullish wedge downtrend and is now testing its 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Reclaiming and maintaining levels above this critical zone could signal a confirmed breakout, potentially leading to substantial gains.

The company's strong financial performance and the technical breakout make Coinbase a compelling candidate for continued growth in the near term. The current market dynamics and the increasing institutional interest in cryptocurrencies further bolster its prospects.

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Price Chart for Friday, May, 24, 2024

Robinhood Markets: Hovering Near 52-Week Highs

Robinhood Markets Today

Robinhood Markets, Inc. stock logo
HOODHOOD 90-day performance
Robinhood Markets
$19.86
+0.62 (+3.22%)
(As of 11:04 AM ET)
52-Week Range
$7.91
$21.21
P/E Ratio
132.40
Price Target
$19.75
Add to Watchlist
Robinhood Markets has also been on a tear this year, with its stock up an impressive 55% year-to-date. On May 8, 2024, the company reported its earnings, revealing $0.18 EPS for the quarter, surpassing the consensus estimate of $0.05. Robinhood's revenue soared to $618 million, a 40.1% increase compared to last year's quarter, beating the anticipated $552.74 million.


Analysts have a "hold" rating on Robinhood based on 15 ratings, with a consensus price target that aligns closely with its current trading level. However, the technical picture is notably bullish. The stock is trending above all major moving averages and is consolidating near its 52-week high, just 6% away. This consolidation above rising key moving averages suggests that Robinhood is building a solid base, positioning itself for a potential breakout to new highs.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Price Chart for Friday, May, 24, 2024

Institutional and Retail Sentiment

Both Coinbase and Robinhood have substantial institutional backing and remain popular among retail investors. HOOD, a favorite platform for retail traders and a stock to own, has an impressive 93.27% institutional ownership. Similarly, COIN, a stock popular amongst the retail crowd, also has almost 70% institutional ownership. The strong year-to-date performance of both stocks indicates robust market confidence. Additionally, the technical patterns observed in both stocks are often precursors to significant upward movements.

Ready for the Next Leg Higher?

Coinbase and Robinhood exhibit strong bullish formations, impressive year-to-date performance, and resilient upward momentum, presenting compelling opportunities for investors and short-term traders. Coinbase's recent breakout from its bullish wedge and Robinhood's consolidation near its 52-week high suggest that both stocks could be on the verge of significant breakouts.

Investors will want to keep a close eye on these technical levels: For Coinbase, maintaining above the 50-day SMA will be crucial, while for Robinhood, breaking above the consolidation near its 52-week high could trigger the next leg higher. Given their fundamental strengths and technical setups, both stocks appear poised to deliver potential further gains.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Coinbase Global (COIN)
2.6351 of 5 stars		$224.94+2.8%N/A44.90Hold$214.67
Robinhood Markets (HOOD)
2.9115 of 5 stars		$19.59+1.8%N/A130.60Hold$19.75
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Ryan Hasson

About Ryan Hasson

  • Ry.has7@gmail.com

Contributing Author

Technical Analysis, Momentum Trading, Risk Management

Experience

Ryan Hasson has been a contributing writer for MarketBeat since 2023.

Areas of Expertise

Equity research and analysis, technical analysis and price action, market sentiment and underlying themes, risk management and trading psychology

Education

Bachelor of Commerce in Financial Management

Past Experience

Equities trader, Kershner Trading Group, business analysis consultant, SMB Capital

Zoom International: Business Analysis Consultant.

