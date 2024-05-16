Free Trial

Vistra Co. is a Utility that Trades Like Meme Stock

Written by Jea Yu | Reviewed by Jessica Mitacek
May 16, 2024

Key Points

  • Vistra is one of the nation’s largest independent power producers, supplying nearly five million customers with 41,000 MW of electricity.
  • Vistra acquired Dynegy in 2017 to become the largest competitive power generator in the United States and was added to the S&P 500 index on May 8, 2024.
  • Vista is trading up 142.5% year-to-date, an uncommon return for a utilities sector stock.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Vistra

Photo of power lines at dusk. Vistra Co.: How a Utility Company Trades Like a Meme Stock.It’s hard to believe that a company in the utilities sector can be trading up 142.5% year-to-date, but it is happening for integrated retail electricity and power generation company Vistra Co. NYSE: VST.

After acquiring Dynegy in 2018, Vistra became the largest competitive power generator in the United States. With a capacity of nearly 41,000 MW, the company serves five million customers from California to Maine, generating electricity through coal, natural gas, solar, and nuclear sources.

Vistra competes with other electric utilities, including NRG Energy Inc. NYSE: NRG, American Electric Power Co. Inc. NASDAQ: AEP, and NextEra Energy Inc. NYSE: NEE.

Regulated and Deregulated Energy Markets

Vistra MarketRank™ Stock Analysis
Overall MarketRank™
3.84 out of 5
Analyst Rating
Buy
Upside/Downside
14.9% Downside
Short Interest
Healthy
Dividend Strength
Moderate
Sustainability
N/A
News Sentiment
0.91mentions of Vistra in the last 14 days
Insider Trading
Selling Shares
Projected Earnings Growth
13.02%
See Full Details
The energy market in the United States is divided into regulated and deregulated markets.

In a regulated market, a single power provider has a monopoly in the region. Therefore, the state government sets the prices since consumers don’t have a choice of provider. These electricity companies must appeal to state legislators for rate increases.   

Deregulated markets allow for energy provider competition, providing consumers with a choice. The rates are set through the wholesale market and, theoretically, based on supply and demand. While many customers rejoice in the lower electric bill they receive, anomalies like natural disasters can cause wild price swings. There are currently 32 states, including Washington, DC, that have some form of deregulation.  

$16,000 Electric Bills

The February 2021 snowstorm Uri caused the power grid to blackout, causing two-thirds of Texas residents to lose power. Consumers who signed up for plans at wholesale rates saw their electricity bills spike over $16,000 as demand soared. Vistra was buying power at $9,000 per kWh, costing the company $1 billion. Many retail electricity companies and cooperatives went bankrupt as the storm caused over $295 billion in damages. Vistra supplies nearly 20% of the electricity in Texas.

Chart showing how Vistra is a major beneficiary of the energy deregulation trend as one of the nation's largest independent power producers.

Daily Bull Flag Pattern

VST formed a daily bull flag breakout pattern. The flagpole formed on the price ran up from $42.34 to $75.64 on April 5, 2024. A parallel channel comprised of lower highs and lower lows formed the flag as shares pulled back to $64.26 before triggering the bull flag breakout, surging shares to spike up to the 1.618 Fibonacci (fib) extension at $96.22. The daily relative strength index (RSI) is bounced up off the 70-band to the 79-band. 


Q1 2024 Results

Vistra reported Q1 2024 net income of $18 million on revenues of $3.05 billion. Adjusted EBITDA of ongoing operations was $813 million. Net income decreased by $680 million from the year-ago period, driven by unrealized mark-to-market gains recognized in 2023. Ongoing operations adjusted EBITDA in Q1 2024 increased by $234 million compared to the year-ago period, driven by the addition of one month of results from the acquisition of Energy Harbor. Vistra executed $3.9 billion of stock buybacks since November 2021, resulting in a 28% reduction in the outstanding shares from November 2, 2021.

Energy Harbor Acquisition Completed

On March 1, 2024, Vistra closed on its acquisition of Energy Harbor, which added over 4,000 MW of nuclear generation and one million customers to its portfolio. This brings Vistra’s nuclear capacity to over 6,400 MW.

Reaffirmed 2024 Guidance Ranges

Vistra Today

Vistra Corp. stock logo
VSTVST 90-day performance
Vistra
$96.91
+5.44 (+5.95%)
(As of 05/15/2024 ET)
52-Week Range
$23.53
$97.61
Dividend Yield
0.89%
P/E Ratio
59.45
Price Target
$82.50
Add to Watchlist
Vistra expects ongoing operations-adjusted EBITDA between $4.550 billion and $5.050 billion. The company closed Q1 with $3 billion in available liquidity, comprised of $1.07 billion in cash and cash equivalents, $1.29 billion under its credit revolver and $637 million under its commodity-linked revolving credit facility.

Vistra CEO Jim Burke commented, "We believe that our integrated model, which combines best-in-class retail and commercial operations with a high-quality portfolio of generation assets, enables us to provide our retail customers the electric service they need while delivering consistent financial results for our stakeholders.”

Burke concluded, “During another quarter characterized by both winter storms and unseasonably mild weather, Vistra delivered commercial availability of approximately 98% while generating positive profitability and even stronger year-over-year Adj. EBITDA growth, validating the team's approach.”

Vistra analyst ratings and price targets are at MarketBeat.   

Should you invest $1,000 in Vistra right now?

Before you consider Vistra, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vistra wasn't on the list.

While Vistra currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Vistra (VST)
3.8492 of 5 stars		$96.91+5.9%0.89%59.45Buy$82.50
NRG Energy (NRG)
4.6459 of 5 stars		$84.49+2.9%1.93%11.97Hold$65.50
NextEra Energy (NEE)
4.6275 of 5 stars		$77.05+2.2%2.67%20.99Moderate Buy$72.64
American Electric Power (AEP)
4.3415 of 5 stars		$91.97+1.3%3.83%17.06Hold$88.43
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Jea Yu

About Jea Yu

  • JeaYu21@gmail.com

Contributing Author

Trading Strategies

Experience

Jea Yu has been a contributing writer for MarketBeat since 2018.

Areas of Expertise

Equities, options, ETFs and futures; fundamental, qualitative, quantitative and technical analysis and pattern identification; active and swing trading; trading systems and methodology development

Education

Bachelor of Arts, University of Maryland, College Park

Past Experience

U.S. equity markets trader, writer and analyst for over 25 years. Published four books by publishers McGraw-Hill, John Wiley & Sons, Marketplace Books and Bloomberg Press. Speaker at various expos and seminars and has been quoted and featured in USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, Traders Magazine, The Financial Times and various trade publications, including Stocks & Commodities, Active Trader and Online Investor.

More From MarketBeat
Amazon's betting big on this unknown AI company
from Manward Press
12 Cannabis Stocks to Buy Now
from MarketBeat
The #1 Biotech Stock to Watch in 2024 is Attacking Viruses in a Unique Way
from Smallcaps Daily
7 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Beat Fixed-Income Yields
from MarketBeat
Healthcare Takes A Big Step Forward With The Help Of AI
from The Bull Report
7 Space Stocks Growth-Oriented Investors Can Buy Now
from MarketBeat
Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2024
from Market Moving Trends
7 Stocks That Members of Congress Can’t Stop Buying
from MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

April CPI Update: Slight Cooling in Inflation
April CPI Update: Slight Cooling in Inflation
Home Depot: Earnings Mixed, Wait to Buy the Dip
Home Depot: Earnings Mixed, Wait to Buy the Dip
Lucid’s Stock Price Still in Reverse
Lucid’s Stock Price Still in Reverse
Roblox Reality Check: Why the Metaverse Isn’t Saving the Stock!
Roblox Reality Check: Why the Metaverse Isn't Saving the Stock!
Search Headlines: