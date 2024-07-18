Free Trial
Why This Leading Health Stock is a Buy No Matter the Market Move

Thomas Hughes
Written by Thomas Hughes | Reviewed by Shannon Tokheim
July 18, 2024
close up. scientists are testing a new vaccine . photo with copy - space.

Key Points

  • Abbott Laboratories is a premier buy-and-hold stock with numerous advantages for investors.
  • The Q2 results are solid, including improved guidance that catalyzes the market. 
  • Analysts see this stock advancing to the top of its trading range, a 15% gain that may be reached this year.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Abbott Laboratories

Abbott  Laboratories NYSE: ABT is a premier buy-and-hold stock because of its foresightful management, quality operation, portfolio, pipeline, cash flow, and capital return. It’s not always a good buy; all healthcare stocks have ups and downs in their cycles, but Abbott is a buy today, no matter how it moves. 

Abbott Laboratories Today

Abbott Laboratories stock logo
ABTABT 90-day performance
Abbott Laboratories
$102.09
-2.59 (-2.47%)
(As of 09:46 AM ET)
52-Week Range
$89.67
$121.64
Dividend Yield
2.15%
P/E Ratio
31.80
Price Target
$120.18
Add to Watchlist

Abbott’s stock price trades in a range, at the middle of the range, and ready to move. A move lower will retest the bottom of the range, which is an attractive entry point, and a move higher will signal upward movement and potential for a sustained rally

The Q2 results and guidance suggest the move will be higher, and based on other metrics, a retest of the range top is the minimum target. Because guidance was increased, investors should expect market sentiment to remain firm, and there is a reasonably high conviction for the price action to break out of its range soon. In this light, a stock price dip is a blessing, and a move to higher prices is an opportunity. 

Abbott Laboratories Has Strong Quarter, Raises Guidance

Abbott Laboratories had a strong quarter in all comparisons. The company reported $10.4 billion in net sales to outpace the consensus estimate, and all adjusted figures are equally good. Abbott reported organic revenue growth of 7.2%, which excludes divestiture, acquisitions, and other one-offs, and a 9.3% increase excluding COVID-19 sales. COVID-19 sales are the primary weakness; the core business, acquisitions, and pipeline are robust. 

Regionally, sales in the U.S. were strongest and up 4.7%, as reported; international sales grew by 4.0%. Segmentally, three of the four operating segments produced growth. The week link was Diagnostics, which includes the bulk of COVID-19-related revenue. Adjusting for COVID-19, all four segments produced growth. Medical Devices were the strongest, with a gain of 10.2% reported and 12.1% organic. 

Abbott Laboratories MarketRank™ Stock Analysis
Overall MarketRank™
4.99 out of 5
Analyst Rating
Moderate Buy
Upside/Downside
14.8% Upside
Short Interest
Healthy
Dividend Strength
Strong
Sustainability
-1.10
News Sentiment
1.05mentions of Abbott Laboratories in the last 14 days
Insider Trading
Selling Shares
Projected Earnings Growth
10.61%
See Full Details

Margin is another area of strength. The net result of operations is GAAP earnings of $0.74 and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.14, which grew 5.5%, outpacing the top-line growth by 150 basis points and the consensus estimate by 360. The takeaway is that the results are solid and lead to increased guidance. The company narrowed the range for revenue, raising the midpoint while improving the outlook for adjusted earnings. Adjusted earnings were raised to the range of $4.161 to $4.63, which puts the mid-point above consensus. 


Regarding Abbott’s portfolio wins and pipeline, the company reported several new approvals, including the ESPRIT below-the-knee system, two new OTC glucose monitoring systems, and the AVEIR pacemaker system, all of which are expected to drive results moving forward. Abbott also reports ten new pipeline opportunities. 

Abbott Sell-Side Support is Strong, Tailwinds are Present

MarketBeat tracks 10 analysts covering Abbott Laboratories who have a reasonably high opinion of the stock. The group rates it as a Moderate Buy and sees it advancing at least 200 basis points at the low end of the target range. The consensus stock price estimate, which has held near $120 for over 12 months, implies a 15% upside that aligns with the trading range's top. 

Early premarket action is light but favorable. The market has been increasing since the prior day's close and showing support at the 30-day EMA. Support is echoed in the stochastic indicator, which shows a bullish buy signal. MACD remains bearish and is a concern, but it is rolling into a buy signal that may be confirmed soon. A move above the 150-day EMA near $107, the low end of the analysts’ range, will be significant. The stock will likely continue moving higher in that scenario and could reach the range’s top by the end of the year. 

Abbott Laboratories ABT stock chart

Thomas Hughes
About The Author

Thomas Hughes

Contributing Author

Technical and Fundamental Analysis

Learn More about Thomas Hughes
Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
4.9807 of 5 stars
4.98 / 5 stars		$104.71+1.9%2.10%32.62Moderate Buy$120.18
