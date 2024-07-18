Why This Leading Health Stock is a Buy No Matter the Market Move

Abbott Laboratories NYSE: ABT is a premier buy-and-hold stock because of its foresightful management, quality operation, portfolio, pipeline, cash flow, and capital return. It’s not always a good buy; all healthcare stocks have ups and downs in their cycles, but Abbott is a buy today, no matter how it moves.

Abbott’s stock price trades in a range, at the middle of the range, and ready to move. A move lower will retest the bottom of the range, which is an attractive entry point, and a move higher will signal upward movement and potential for a sustained rally.

The Q2 results and guidance suggest the move will be higher, and based on other metrics, a retest of the range top is the minimum target. Because guidance was increased, investors should expect market sentiment to remain firm, and there is a reasonably high conviction for the price action to break out of its range soon. In this light, a stock price dip is a blessing, and a move to higher prices is an opportunity.

Abbott Laboratories Has Strong Quarter, Raises Guidance

Abbott Laboratories had a strong quarter in all comparisons. The company reported $10.4 billion in net sales to outpace the consensus estimate, and all adjusted figures are equally good. Abbott reported organic revenue growth of 7.2%, which excludes divestiture, acquisitions, and other one-offs, and a 9.3% increase excluding COVID-19 sales. COVID-19 sales are the primary weakness; the core business, acquisitions, and pipeline are robust.

Regionally, sales in the U.S. were strongest and up 4.7%, as reported; international sales grew by 4.0%. Segmentally, three of the four operating segments produced growth. The week link was Diagnostics, which includes the bulk of COVID-19-related revenue. Adjusting for COVID-19, all four segments produced growth. Medical Devices were the strongest, with a gain of 10.2% reported and 12.1% organic.

Margin is another area of strength. The net result of operations is GAAP earnings of $0.74 and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.14, which grew 5.5%, outpacing the top-line growth by 150 basis points and the consensus estimate by 360. The takeaway is that the results are solid and lead to increased guidance. The company narrowed the range for revenue, raising the midpoint while improving the outlook for adjusted earnings. Adjusted earnings were raised to the range of $4.161 to $4.63, which puts the mid-point above consensus.

Regarding Abbott’s portfolio wins and pipeline, the company reported several new approvals, including the ESPRIT below-the-knee system, two new OTC glucose monitoring systems, and the AVEIR pacemaker system, all of which are expected to drive results moving forward. Abbott also reports ten new pipeline opportunities.

Abbott Sell-Side Support is Strong, Tailwinds are Present

MarketBeat tracks 10 analysts covering Abbott Laboratories who have a reasonably high opinion of the stock. The group rates it as a Moderate Buy and sees it advancing at least 200 basis points at the low end of the target range. The consensus stock price estimate, which has held near $120 for over 12 months, implies a 15% upside that aligns with the trading range's top.

Early premarket action is light but favorable. The market has been increasing since the prior day's close and showing support at the 30-day EMA. Support is echoed in the stochastic indicator, which shows a bullish buy signal. MACD remains bearish and is a concern, but it is rolling into a buy signal that may be confirmed soon. A move above the 150-day EMA near $107, the low end of the analysts’ range, will be significant. The stock will likely continue moving higher in that scenario and could reach the range’s top by the end of the year.

