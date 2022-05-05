S&P 500   4,125.75 (-0.51%)
ETR:RHM

Rheinmetall Stock Forecast, Price & News

€211.00
-2.10 (-0.99%)
(As of 05/5/2022 12:00 AM ET)
Today's Range
€208.30
€217.90
50-Day Range
€107.05
€222.40
52-Week Range
€76.28
€222.60
Volume
262,812 shs
Average Volume
160,244 shs
Market Capitalization
$9.14 billion
P/E Ratio
31.38
Dividend Yield
1.48%
Beta
N/A
About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles. The Weapon and Ammunition segment provides threat-appropriate, effective and accurate firepower, and protection solutions, such as large and medium-caliber weapons and ammunition, weapon stations, protection systems, and propellants and powders. The Electronic Solutions segment offers a chain of systems network, such as sensors, networking platforms, automated connected effectors for soldiers, and cyberspace protection solutions, and training and simulation solutions. Its products include air defense systems; soldier systems; command, control, and reconnaissance systems; fire control systems; sensors; and simulations for the army, air force, navy, and civil applications. The Sensors and Actuators segment provides a portfolio of products comprising exhaust gas recirculation systems; throttle valves, control dampers, and exhaust flaps for electromotors; solenoid valves; actuators and valve train systems; oil, water, and vacuum pumps for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light and heavy-duty off-road applications; and industrial solutions. The Materials and Trade segment focuses on the development of system components for the basic motors, such as engine blocks, structural components, and cylinder heads; plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts. It also engages in the aftermarket activities. The company was formerly known as Rheinmetall Berlin AG and changed its name to Rheinmetall AG in 1996. Rheinmetall AG was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Headlines

Rheinmetall 1Q Sales EUR1.27B - MarketWatch
May 6, 2022 |  marketwatch.com
Curtiss-Wright Awarded Contract by Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL) to Supply Aiming and Stabilization System for British Army Challenger 3 Main Battle Tanks - Business Wire
May 4, 2022 |  businesswire.com
Curtiss-Wright Awarded Contract by Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL) to Supply Aiming and Stabilization System for British Army Challenger 3 Main Battle Tanks - Yahoo Finance
May 3, 2022 |  finance.yahoo.com
Rheinmetall: Appointment Effective Jan. 1, 2023 - MarketWatch
May 3, 2022 |  marketwatch.com
Swiss Rebuff German Requests to Send Tank Ammunition to Ukraine - Bloomberg
April 24, 2022 |  bloomberg.com
Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €187.00 Price Target at UBS Group
April 12, 2022 |  americanbankingnews.com
Rheinmetall gibt weiter Gas: Analysten erhöhen die Kursziele
March 22, 2022 |  finanznachrichten.de
Rheinmetall wächst kräftig und stellt sich auf Extra-Aufträge ein
March 18, 2022 |  finanznachrichten.de
European stocks slip as Russian market closed for second day
March 1, 2022 |  msn.com
Rheinmetall and PolyCharge Announce Joint Venture to Commercialize Innovative Capacitor Technology in Europe
January 12, 2022 |  finance.yahoo.com
Wachgeküsst! Vom „Diesel-Entlein“ zum „Elektro-Schwan“!
December 9, 2021 |  finanznachrichten.de
Directed Energy Weapons Market Report 2021; Industry Size, Growth, Share, Top Companies, Structure, Future Trends and Scope Forecast to 2026
August 3, 2021 |  marketwatch.com
RHEINMETALL AG (RHM.HA) stock forecast and price target
July 13, 2021 |  finance.yahoo.com
Industry, Sector and Symbol

Stock Exchange
ETR
Industry
Diversified Industrials
Sub-Industry
N/A
Sector
Industrials
Current Symbol
ETR:RHM
Previous Symbol
CUSIP
N/A
CIK
N/A
Web
www.rheinmetall.com
Phone
+49-211-47301
Fax
N/A
Employees
20,185
Year Founded
N/A

Sales & Book Value

Annual Sales
$5.66 billion
Price / Sales
1.61
Cash Flow
€26.69 per share
Price / Cash Flow
7.91
Book Value
€55.84 per share
Price / Book
3.78

Profitability

EPS (Most Recent Fiscal Year)
N/A
Net Income
N/A
Net Margins
N/A
Pretax Margin
N/A
Return on Equity
N/A
Return on Assets
N/A

Debt

Debt-to-Equity Ratio
35.14
Current Ratio
1.49
Quick Ratio
0.87

Price-To-Earnings

Trailing P/E Ratio
31.38
Forward P/E Ratio
13.91
P/E Growth
0.48

Miscellaneous

Outstanding Shares
43,303,600
Free Float
N/A
Market Cap
$9.14 billion
Optionable
Not Optionable

Company Calendar

Today
5/06/2022
Next Earnings (Estimated)
5/06/2022

MarketRank

Overall MarketRank

1.83 out of 5 stars

Analyst Opinion: 1.4Community Rank: 4.8Dividend Strength: 1.7Insider Behavior: 0.0Valuation: 1.3 5 -4 -3 -2 -1 -












Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Frequently Asked Questions

Is Rheinmetall a buy right now?

7 Wall Street analysts have issued "buy," "hold," and "sell" ratings for Rheinmetall in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should "buy" Rheinmetall stock.
View analyst ratings for Rheinmetall or view top-rated stocks.

How has Rheinmetall's stock price been impacted by COVID-19?

Rheinmetall's stock was trading at €70.54 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, RHM stock has increased by 199.1% and is now trading at €211.00.
View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.

When is Rheinmetall's next earnings date?

Rheinmetall is scheduled to release its next quarterly earnings announcement on Friday, May 6th 2022.
View our earnings forecast for Rheinmetall.

Is Rheinmetall a good dividend stock?

Rheinmetall pays an annual dividend of €3.30 per share and currently has a dividend yield of 1.48%. The dividend payout ratio of Rheinmetall is 49.08%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

What price target have analysts set for RHM?

7 brokers have issued 1-year target prices for Rheinmetall's shares. Their forecasts range from €83.00 to €251.00. On average, they expect Rheinmetall's share price to reach €143.60 in the next twelve months. This suggests that the stock has a possible downside of 31.9%.
View analysts' price targets for Rheinmetall or view top-rated stocks among Wall Street analysts.

Who are Rheinmetall's key executives?
Rheinmetall's management team includes the following people:
  • Mr. Armin Theodor Papperger, Chairman of the Exec. Board & CEO (Age 59, Pay $4.5M)
  • Mr. Helmut P. Merch, CFO & Member of Exec. Board (Age 66, Pay $1.63M)
  • Mr. Peter Sebastian Krause, Director of HR & Member of Exec. Board (Age 62, Pay $2.15M)
  • Mr. Franz-Bernd Reich, Head of Investor Relations
  • Michael Salzmann, Chief Compliance Officer
  • Dr. Rolf Giebeler MPA (Harvard), Representative Director of Law & Gen. Counsel
  • Mr. Peter Rücker, Head of Corp. Communications
What other stocks do shareholders of Rheinmetall own?

Based on aggregate information from My MarketBeat watchlists, some companies that other Rheinmetall investors own include Acacia Communications (ACIA), Covestro (1COV), Airbus (AIR), Assurant (AIZ), Allianz (ALV), Bank of America (BAC), Donaldson (DCI), NVIDIA (NVDA), SAP (SAP) and Vonovia (VNA).

What is Rheinmetall's stock symbol?

Rheinmetall trades on the ETR under the ticker symbol "RHM."

What is Rheinmetall's stock price today?

One share of RHM stock can currently be purchased for approximately €211.00.

How much money does Rheinmetall make?

Rheinmetall has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion and generates $5.66 billion in revenue each year.

How many employees does Rheinmetall have?

Rheinmetall employs 20,185 workers across the globe.

What is Rheinmetall's official website?

The official website for Rheinmetall is www.rheinmetall.com.

Where are Rheinmetall's headquarters?

Rheinmetall is headquartered at Rheinmetall Platz 1, DUESSELDORF, 40476, Germany.

How can I contact Rheinmetall?

Rheinmetall's mailing address is Rheinmetall Platz 1, DUESSELDORF, 40476, Germany. The company can be reached via phone at +49-211-47301.


This page was last updated on 5/6/2022 by MarketBeat.com Staff

