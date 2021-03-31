LON:AV

GBX 412.20
+10.90 (+2.72 %)
(As of 03/30/2021 12:00 AM ET)
Today's Range
403.89
Now: GBX 412.20
413.30
50-Day Range
341.70
MA: GBX 375.65
401.30
52-Week Range
220.80
Now: GBX 412.20
399.40
Volume7.49 million shs
Average Volume1.75 million shs
Market Capitalization£16.19 billion
P/E Ratio5.91
Dividend Yield5.28%
BetaN/A
Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities. In addition, the company offers personal and commercial lines insurance products; long-term insurance and savings products, primarily for individuals. Further, it provides investment management services for institutional pension fund mandates; and manages various retail investment products, including investment funds, unit trusts, open-ended investment companies, and individual savings accounts for third-party financial institutions, pension funds, public sector organizations, investment professionals, and private investors. Additionally, the company offers asset management, retirement, and protection insurance products. The company markets its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as MyAviva platform. The company was formerly known as CGNU plc and changed its name to Aviva plc in July 2002. Aviva plc was founded in 1696 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Industry, Sector and Symbol

Stock Exchange LON
Industry Property & Casualty Insurance
Sub-IndustryN/A
SectorFinance
Current SymbolLON:AV
Previous Symbol
CUSIPN/A
CIKN/A
Webwww.aviva.com
Phone+44-20-72832000
Employees31,181
Year FoundedN/A

Debt

Debt-to-Equity Ratio49.69
Current Ratio1.85
Quick Ratio0.96

Price-To-Earnings

Trailing P/E Ratio5.91
Forward P/E Ratio0.07
P/E GrowthN/A

Sales & Book Value

Annual Sales£39.97 billion
Price / Sales0.41
Cash FlowGBX 702.69 per share
Price / Cash Flow0.59
Book ValueGBX 492.90 per share
Price / Book0.84

Profitability

EPS (Most Recent Fiscal Year)N/A
Net IncomeN/A
Net MarginsN/A
Return on EquityN/A
Return on AssetsN/A

Miscellaneous

Outstanding Shares3,928,669,952
Market Cap£16.19 billion
Next Earnings DateN/A
OptionableNot Optionable

Aviva (LON:AV) Frequently Asked Questions

Is Aviva a buy right now?

12 Wall Street analysts have issued "buy," "hold," and "sell" ratings for Aviva in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should "buy" Aviva stock.
What stocks does MarketBeat like better than Aviva?

Wall Street analysts have given Aviva a "Buy" rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat's past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Aviva wasn't one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.
How has Aviva's stock price been impacted by COVID-19?

Aviva's stock was trading at GBX 311 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AV stock has increased by 32.5% and is now trading at GBX 412.20.
How often does Aviva pay dividends? What is the dividend yield for Aviva?

Aviva announced a dividend on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Aviva's previous dividend of GBX 7. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Is Aviva a good dividend stock?

Aviva pays an annual dividend of GBX 21 per share and currently has a dividend yield of 5.28%. AV has a dividend yield higher than 75% of all dividend-paying stocks, making it a leading dividend payer. The dividend payout ratio of Aviva is 30.09%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.
What price target have analysts set for AV?

12 Wall Street analysts have issued twelve-month price targets for Aviva's shares. Their forecasts range from GBX 349 to GBX 478. On average, they anticipate Aviva's share price to reach GBX 390.78 in the next twelve months. This suggests that the stock has a possible downside of 5.2%.
Who are Aviva's key executives?

Aviva's management team includes the following people:
  • Mr. Jason Michael Windsor, CFO & Exec. Director (Age 49, Pay $880.65k)
  • Ms. Amanda Jayne Blanc MBA, ACII, CEO & Director (Age 54)
  • Mr. Nick Amin, Chief Operating Officer (Age 65)
  • Mr. Christopher Esson, Group Investor Relations Director
  • Ms. Kirstine A. Cooper, Group Gen. Counsel & Company Sec. (Age 57)
  • Roy Tooley, Head of Secretariat - Corp.
  • Ms. Danielle Harmer, Chief People Officer (Age 53)
  • Ms. Sue Winston, Head of Corp. Reputation & Online Communications
  • Ms. Jonna La Toure, Sr. VP of Communications - USA Region
  • Mr. Matt Saker, Chief Actuary for Europe Operations

Who are some of Aviva's key competitors?

Some companies that are related to Aviva include Sun Life Financial (SLF), Direct Line Insurance Group (DLG), E-L Financial (ELF), Hiscox (HSX), Personal Group (PGH), Helios Underwriting (HUW), Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. (EFH.TO) (EFH), FBD (FBH), Assicurazioni Generali (G), AXA (CS), esure Group (ESUR) and Insurance Australia Group (IAG).
What other stocks do shareholders of Aviva own?

Based on aggregate information from My MarketBeat watchlists, some companies that other Aviva investors own include Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY), Barclays (BARC), Prudential (PRU), Vodafone Group (VOD), HSBC (HSBA), Legal & General Group (LGEN), Royal Mail (RMG), Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB), GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and BP (BP).

What is Aviva's stock symbol?

Aviva trades on the London Stock Exchange (LON) under the ticker symbol "AV."

How do I buy shares of Aviva?

Shares of AV and other U.K. stocks can be purchased through online brokerage accounts that support trading on the London Stock Exchange (LSX). Some U.K. companies can be purchased through major U.S. brokerages in the form of American Depository Receipts (ADRs), which are placeholder equities held in a trust by a bank that represent shares of a foreign stock.
What is Aviva's stock price today?

One share of AV stock can currently be purchased for approximately GBX 412.20.

How much money does Aviva make?

Aviva has a market capitalization of £16.19 billion and generates £39.97 billion in revenue each year.

How many employees does Aviva have?

Aviva employs 31,181 workers across the globe.

What is Aviva's official website?

The official website for Aviva is www.aviva.com.

Where are Aviva's headquarters?

Aviva is headquartered at St Helens 1 Undershaft, 1 Undershaft, LONDON, EC3P 3DQ, United Kingdom.

How can I contact Aviva?

Aviva's mailing address is St Helens 1 Undershaft, 1 Undershaft, LONDON, EC3P 3DQ, United Kingdom. The company can be reached via phone at +44-20-72832000.


