NASDAQ:CSCO

Cisco Systems Stock Forecast, Price & News

$52.77
-0.13 (-0.25 %)
(As of 05/17/2021 02:04 PM ET)
Today's Range
$52.69
$53.14
50-Day Range
$50.51
$53.43
52-Week Range
$35.28
$54.14
Volume539,486 shs
Average Volume20.71 million shs
Market Capitalization$222.78 billion
P/E Ratio21.45
Dividend Yield2.80%
Beta0.95
Cisco Systems logo

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data. The company also offers collaboration products comprising unified communications, Cisco TelePresence, and conferencing, as well as the Internet of Things and analytics software. In addition, it provides security products, such as network security, cloud and email security, identity and access management, advanced threat protection, and unified threat management products; and cloud and system management products. Further, the company offers a range of service and support options for its customers, including technical support and advanced services. It serves businesses of various sizes, public institutions, governments, and service providers. The company sells its products and services directly, as well as through systems integrators, service providers, other resellers, and distributors. Cisco Systems, Inc. has strategic alliances with Internet2 to deliver next-generation capabilities and software solutions; and Tele2 Iot on connectivity management platform 2CONTROL. Cisco Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Headlines

3 Conservative Dividend Stocks to Buy Now (CSCO)
3 Conservative Dividend Stocks to Buy Now (CSCO)
May 11, 2021 |  marketbeat.com
Arista Networks Stock is a Rising Cloud Networker Play (CSCO)
Arista Networks Stock is a Rising Cloud Networker Play (CSCO)
April 20, 2021 |  marketbeat.com
Security & Webex in Focus Ahead of Ciscos (CSCO) Q3 Earnings
Security & Webex in Focus Ahead of Cisco's (CSCO) Q3 Earnings
May 17, 2021 |  finance.yahoo.com
Cisco CEO Addresses Worlds Largest Cybersecurity Conference: "Security Must Be Simple, Intelligent and Everywhere"
Cisco CEO Addresses World's Largest Cybersecurity Conference: "Security Must Be Simple, Intelligent and Everywhere"
May 17, 2021 |  finance.yahoo.com
Cisco Plans to Acquire Kenna Security, Boost Security Offerings
Cisco Plans to Acquire Kenna Security, Boost Security Offerings
May 17, 2021 |  finance.yahoo.com
With Flurry Of Acquisitions, Cisco Systems Strives To Grow At 5%
With Flurry Of Acquisitions, Cisco Systems Strives To Grow At 5%
May 15, 2021 |  forbes.com
Cisco Systems to Acquire Cybersecurity Specialist Kenna Security
Cisco Systems to Acquire Cybersecurity Specialist Kenna Security
May 14, 2021 |  finance.yahoo.com
Cisco to buy Santa Clara cybersecurity startup Kenna Security
Cisco to buy Santa Clara cybersecurity startup Kenna Security
May 14, 2021 |  bizjournals.com
Cisco Systems Intents To Acquire Privately-Held Kenna Security - Quick Facts
Cisco Systems Intents To Acquire Privately-Held Kenna Security - Quick Facts
May 14, 2021 |  nasdaq.com
Cisco (CSCO) to Report Q3 Earnings: What Awaits the Stock?
Cisco (CSCO) to Report Q3 Earnings: What Awaits the Stock?
May 14, 2021 |  finance.yahoo.com
Industry, Sector and Symbol

Stock Exchange NASDAQ
Industry Computer & office equipment
Sub-IndustryCommunications Equipment
SectorComputer and Technology
Current SymbolNASDAQ:CSCO
Previous Symbol
CUSIP17275R10
CIK858877
Webwww.cisco.com
Phone408-526-4000
Employees77,500
Year Founded1969

Sales & Book Value

Annual Sales$49.30 billion
Price / Sales4.52
Cash Flow$3.90 per share
Price / Cash Flow13.53
Book Value$8.96 per share
Price / Book5.89

Profitability

EPS (Most Recent Fiscal Year)$2.92
Net Income$11.21 billion
Net Margins21.76%
Return on Equity32.64%
Return on Assets12.94%

Debt

Debt-to-Equity Ratio0.25
Current Ratio1.59
Quick Ratio1.54

Price-To-Earnings

Trailing P/E Ratio21.45
Forward P/E Ratio18.45
P/E Growth2.54

Miscellaneous

Outstanding Shares4,221,786,000
Market Cap$222.78 billion
Next Earnings Date5/19/2021 (Confirmed)
OptionableOptionable

MarketRank

Overall MarketRank

2.43 out of 5 stars

Computer And Technology Sector

11th out of 1,551 stocks

Computer & Office Equipment Industry

2nd out of 26 stocks

Analyst Opinion: 2.3Community Rank: 3.0Dividend Strength: 3.3Insider Behavior: 1.7Valuation: 1.9 5 -4 -3 -2 -1 -
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Frequently Asked Questions

Is Cisco Systems a buy right now?

20 Wall Street research analysts have issued "buy," "hold," and "sell" ratings for Cisco Systems in the last year. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should "buy" Cisco Systems stock.
View analyst ratings for Cisco Systems or view top-rated stocks.

What stocks does MarketBeat like better than Cisco Systems?

Wall Street analysts have given Cisco Systems a "Buy" rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat's past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Cisco Systems wasn't one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.
View MarketBeat's top stock picks here.

When is Cisco Systems' next earnings date?

Cisco Systems is scheduled to release its next quarterly earnings announcement on Wednesday, May 19th 2021.
View our earnings forecast for Cisco Systems.

How can I listen to Cisco Systems' earnings call?

Cisco Systems will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 19th at 12:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at Not Available.

How were Cisco Systems' earnings last quarter?

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February, 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The network equipment provider had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a trailing twelve-month return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.
View Cisco Systems' earnings history.

How has Cisco Systems' stock been impacted by COVID-19 (Coronavirus)?

Cisco Systems' stock was trading at $37.05 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CSCO shares have increased by 42.3% and is now trading at $52.74.
View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.

How often does Cisco Systems pay dividends? What is the dividend yield for Cisco Systems?

Cisco Systems announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share on Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.
View Cisco Systems' dividend history.

Is Cisco Systems a good dividend stock?

Cisco Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and currently has a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cisco Systems has been increasing its dividend for 7 consecutive years, indicating the company has a new, but growing committment to grow its dividend. The dividend payout ratio of Cisco Systems is 50.68%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Cisco Systems will have a dividend payout ratio of 48.52% next year. This indicates that Cisco Systems will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.
View Cisco Systems' dividend history.

What price target have analysts set for CSCO?

20 Wall Street analysts have issued 1-year price targets for Cisco Systems' stock. Their forecasts range from $41.00 to $63.00. On average, they anticipate Cisco Systems' share price to reach $52.00 in the next twelve months. This suggests that the stock has a possible downside of 1.4%.
View analysts' price targets for Cisco Systems or view top-rated stocks among Wall Street analysts.

Who are Cisco Systems' key executives?

Cisco Systems' management team includes the following people:
  • Mr. Charles H. Robbins, Chairman & CEO (Age 55, Pay $3.95M)
  • Ms. Maria Martinez, Exec. VP & COO (Age 63, Pay $1.47M)
  • Mr. Tiang Yew Tan, Chairman of APJC (Age 51, Pay $1.34M)
  • Ms. Geraldine T. Elliott, Exec. VP and Chief Customer & Partner Officer (Age 64, Pay $1.74M)
  • Mr. Richard Scott Herren, Exec. VP & CFO (Age 59)
  • Mr. Pratik S. Bhatt, Chief Accounting Officer, Sr. VP & Corp. Controller (Age 54)
  • Ms. Jacqueline Guichelaar, Sr. VP & Group Chief Information Officer
  • Ms. Marilyn Mora, Director of Global Investor Relations
  • Mr. Mark D. Chandler, Exec. VP, Chief Legal Officer & Chief Compliance Officer (Age 65)
  • Ms. Stella Low, Sr. VP & Chief Communications Officer

Who are some of Cisco Systems' key competitors?

Some companies that are related to Cisco Systems include QUALCOMM (QCOM), Motorola Solutions (MSI), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), F5 Networks (FFIV), Juniper Networks (JNPR), Ciena (CIEN), Viasat (VSAT), Calix (CALX), EchoStar (SATS), InterDigital (IDCC), Infinera (INFN), Extreme Networks (EXTR), Plantronics (PLT), NETGEAR (NTGR) and Ribbon Communications (RBBN).
View all of CSCO's competitors.

What other stocks do shareholders of Cisco Systems own?

Based on aggregate information from My MarketBeat watchlists, some companies that other Cisco Systems investors own include Intel (INTC), AT&T (T), NVIDIA (NVDA), Pfizer (PFE), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Verizon Communications (VZ), The Walt Disney (DIS), Micron Technology (MU), QUALCOMM (QCOM) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM).

What is Cisco Systems' stock symbol?

Cisco Systems trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "CSCO."

Who are Cisco Systems' major shareholders?

Cisco Systems' stock is owned by a number of retail and institutional investors. Top institutional shareholders include BlackRock Inc. (7.93%), Bank of New York Mellon Corp (1.82%), Geode Capital Management LLC (1.64%), Ameriprise Financial Inc. (1.29%), Northern Trust Corp (1.27%) and Nuveen Asset Management LLC (1.06%). Company insiders that own Cisco Systems stock include Charles Robbins, David Goeckeler, Irving Tan, Kelly A Kramer, M Michele Burns, Maria Martinez, Mark D Chandler, Prat Bhatt, Steven M West and Wesley G Bush.
View institutional ownership trends for Cisco Systems.

Which institutional investors are selling Cisco Systems stock?

CSCO stock was sold by a variety of institutional investors in the last quarter, including Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, Bank of Nova Scotia, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, MUFG Securities EMEA plc, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund, Nordea Investment Management AB, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA, and Janus Henderson Group PLC. Company insiders that have sold Cisco Systems company stock in the last year include Charles Robbins, Irving Tan, Kelly A Kramer, M Michele Burns, Maria Martinez, Mark D Chandler, and Prat Bhatt.
View insider buying and selling activity for Cisco Systems or view top insider-selling stocks.

Which institutional investors are buying Cisco Systems stock?

CSCO stock was purchased by a variety of institutional investors in the last quarter, including Franklin Resources Inc., Nuveen Asset Management LLC, BlackRock Inc., Clearbridge Investments LLC, Boston Partners, FIL Ltd, Cullen Capital Management LLC, and KBC Group NV.
View insider buying and selling activity for Cisco Systems or or view top insider-buying stocks.

How do I buy shares of Cisco Systems?

Shares of CSCO can be purchased through any online brokerage account. Popular online brokerages with access to the U.S. stock market include WeBull, Vanguard Brokerage Services, TD Ameritrade, E*TRADE, Robinhood, Fidelity, and Charles Schwab.
Compare Top Brokerages Here.

What is Cisco Systems' stock price today?

One share of CSCO stock can currently be purchased for approximately $52.74.

How much money does Cisco Systems make?

Cisco Systems has a market capitalization of $222.66 billion and generates $49.30 billion in revenue each year. The network equipment provider earns $11.21 billion in net income (profit) each year or $2.92 on an earnings per share basis.

How many employees does Cisco Systems have?

Cisco Systems employs 77,500 workers across the globe.

When was Cisco Systems founded?

Cisco Systems was founded in 1969.

What is Cisco Systems' official website?

The official website for Cisco Systems is www.cisco.com.

Where are Cisco Systems' headquarters?

Cisco Systems is headquartered at 170 WEST TASMAN DRIVE, SAN JOSE CA, 95134.

How can I contact Cisco Systems?

Cisco Systems' mailing address is 170 WEST TASMAN DRIVE, SAN JOSE CA, 95134. The network equipment provider can be reached via phone at 408-526-4000 or via email at [email protected]


